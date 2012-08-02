FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Alaska 2005A bonds, 2004A ratings on positive watch
August 2, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Alaska 2005A bonds, 2004A ratings on positive watch

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We reviewed the ratings on Alaska Student Loan Corp.'s capital project 
revenue bonds 2004 series A and state project revenue bonds 2005 series A. 
Each of the trusts are backed by a pool of private student loan collateral.
     -- We affirmed the 'AA- (sf)' ratings on the 2005 series A bonds to 
reflect the financial guarantee insurance policy from Assured Guaranty 
Municipal Corp. (AA-/Stable/--).
     -- We placed the 'A (sf)' ratings on the 2004 series A on CreditWatch 
positive to reflect our view of available credit enhancement relative to 
better-than-expected performance of the underlying loans.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today affirmed its ratings on the 2005 series A state project revenue bonds 
issued by Alaska Student Loan Corp. Concurrently, we placed the ratings on the 
capital project revenue bonds 2004 series A on CreditWatch with positive 
implications (see list). Each of the trusts are backed by a pool of private 
student loan receivables.

The affirmation of the long-term ratings on the 2005 series A bonds reflects 
the financial guarantee insurance policy that guarantees payment of scheduled 
principal and interest by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AA-/Stable/--).

The 2005 series A bonds are backed by a pool of private student loan 
receivables. As of the June 30, 2012, monitoring report, 91% of the borrowers 
were in repayment. Approximately 56.5% of the loans in repayment were more 
than 270 days delinquent. These loans are excluded in the calculation of the 
parity ratio because they are considered loans in default. The trust does not 
contractually charge-off loans or remove loans from the pool due to default 
(which are 270-plus-days delinquent).  Credit enhancement, as measured by 
parity, has increased since the trust's inception and stood at 136% as of the 
June 30, 2012, monitoring report.

The placement of the 2004 series A bond ratings on CreditWatch positive 
reflect our view of the collateral's performance, which is better than our 
expected cumulative default assumptions of 20%. Additionally, the trust 
currently has relatively low delinquency levels, and parity levels have 
increased since the inception of the trust. The CreditWatch placement also 
reflects our views of the future collateral performance, as well as the 
trust's structure and payment priority.

As of the June 30, 2012, monitoring report, approximately 97% of borrowers 
were in repayment, of which, 11% are 270-plus days delinquent. Like 2005 
series A, this trust does not contractually charge-off loans or remove loans 
from the pool due to default. In addition, loans that are more than 270 days 
past are defined as loans in default. These loans remain in the pool but are 
excluded from the calculation of the parity ratio. Credit enhancement has 
increased significantly since closing, as indicated by rising parity levels. 
As of the June 30, 2012, parity rose to 141% from approximately 113.75% at 
closing. Currently, the trust's parity of 141% includes approximately $24.9 
million of cash in the revenue account and reserve accounts, providing more 
than 100% coverage for the $24.68 million of bonds outstanding.  

The 2004 series A bonds also benefit from a financial guarantee insurance 
policy that guarantees payment of scheduled principal and interest by National 
Public Finance Guarantee Corp. (BBB/Developing/--). The issue credit rating on 
a fully credit-enhanced bond issue is the higher of the credit enhancer's 
rating or Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR).

Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor the performance of the student loan 
receivables backing these trusts to ensure that the credit enhancement remains 
sufficient, in our view, to maintain the ratings We expect to resolve the 
CreditWatch placement on the 2004 series A bonds within the next 90 days.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & 
Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario and Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Ratings Affirmed On 11 Municipal Issuer ABS Trusts Backed By Private 
Student Loan Collateral, Nov. 2, 2010
     -- Standard & Poor's To Explicitly Recognize Credit Stability As An 
Important Rating Factor, Oct. 15, 2008
     -- Student Loan Criteria: The Rating Process For Student Loan 
Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Evaluating Risk In Student Loan Transactions, 
Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Structural Elements In Student Loan 
Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Rating Methodology For Student Loan 
Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Alaska Student Loan Corp.
state project revenue bonds 2005 series A 

CUSIP          Maturity         Rating
011856BS9      1/1/2013         AA- (sf)
011856BT7      7/1/2013         AA- (sf)
011856BU4      1/1/2014         AA- (sf)
011856BV2      7/1/2014         AA- (sf)

RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH POSITIVE

Alaska Student Loan Corp.
capital project revenue bonds 2004 series A 
                                      Rating
CUSIP          Maturity         To                 From 
011856AT8      1/1/2013         A/Watch Pos (sf)   A (sf)
011856AU5      7/1/2013         A/Watch Pos (sf)   A (sf)
011856AV3      1/1/2014         A/Watch Pos (sf)   A (sf)
011856AW1      7/1/2014         A/Watch Pos (sf)   A (sf)
011856AX9      1/1/2015         A/Watch Pos (sf)   A (sf)
011856AY7      7/1/2015         A/Watch Pos (sf)   A (sf)
011856AZ4      1/1/2016         A/Watch Pos (sf)   A (sf)
011856BA8      7/1/2016         A/Watch Pos (sf)   A (sf)
011856BB6      7/1/2018         A/Watch Pos (sf)   A (sf)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
