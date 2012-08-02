TEXT-S&P affirms Alaska 2005A bonds, 2004A ratings on positive watch

OVERVIEW -- We reviewed the ratings on Alaska Student Loan Corp.'s capital project revenue bonds 2004 series A and state project revenue bonds 2005 series A. Each of the trusts are backed by a pool of private student loan collateral. -- We affirmed the 'AA- (sf)' ratings on the 2005 series A bonds to reflect the financial guarantee insurance policy from Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AA-/Stable/--). -- We placed the 'A (sf)' ratings on the 2004 series A on CreditWatch positive to reflect our view of available credit enhancement relative to better-than-expected performance of the underlying loans. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on the 2005 series A state project revenue bonds issued by Alaska Student Loan Corp. Concurrently, we placed the ratings on the capital project revenue bonds 2004 series A on CreditWatch with positive implications (see list). Each of the trusts are backed by a pool of private student loan receivables. The affirmation of the long-term ratings on the 2005 series A bonds reflects the financial guarantee insurance policy that guarantees payment of scheduled principal and interest by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AA-/Stable/--). The 2005 series A bonds are backed by a pool of private student loan receivables. As of the June 30, 2012, monitoring report, 91% of the borrowers were in repayment. Approximately 56.5% of the loans in repayment were more than 270 days delinquent. These loans are excluded in the calculation of the parity ratio because they are considered loans in default. The trust does not contractually charge-off loans or remove loans from the pool due to default (which are 270-plus-days delinquent). Credit enhancement, as measured by parity, has increased since the trust's inception and stood at 136% as of the June 30, 2012, monitoring report. The placement of the 2004 series A bond ratings on CreditWatch positive reflect our view of the collateral's performance, which is better than our expected cumulative default assumptions of 20%. Additionally, the trust currently has relatively low delinquency levels, and parity levels have increased since the inception of the trust. The CreditWatch placement also reflects our views of the future collateral performance, as well as the trust's structure and payment priority. As of the June 30, 2012, monitoring report, approximately 97% of borrowers were in repayment, of which, 11% are 270-plus days delinquent. Like 2005 series A, this trust does not contractually charge-off loans or remove loans from the pool due to default. In addition, loans that are more than 270 days past are defined as loans in default. These loans remain in the pool but are excluded from the calculation of the parity ratio. Credit enhancement has increased significantly since closing, as indicated by rising parity levels. As of the June 30, 2012, parity rose to 141% from approximately 113.75% at closing. Currently, the trust's parity of 141% includes approximately $24.9 million of cash in the revenue account and reserve accounts, providing more than 100% coverage for the $24.68 million of bonds outstanding. The 2004 series A bonds also benefit from a financial guarantee insurance policy that guarantees payment of scheduled principal and interest by National Public Finance Guarantee Corp. (BBB/Developing/--). The issue credit rating on a fully credit-enhanced bond issue is the higher of the credit enhancer's rating or Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor the performance of the student loan receivables backing these trusts to ensure that the credit enhancement remains sufficient, in our view, to maintain the ratings We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement on the 2004 series A bonds within the next 90 days. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at