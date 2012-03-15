TEXT-Fitch raises Beam Inc IDRs to 'BBB/F2'

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and the debt ratings of Beam Inc. (Beam) as follows: Beam Inc. --Long-Term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --Bank credit facility to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes and debentures to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --Short-Term IDR to 'F2' from 'F3'; --Commercial Paper (CP) to 'F2' from 'F3'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's actions affect $1.9 billion of debt as of Dec. 31, 2011. The upgrade is driven by Beam's completion of its transformation from a diversified conglomerate to pure play spirits company. It has divested of its more volatile businesses, Home and Security and Golf, and repaid $1.7 billion of debt. Beam committed to a leverage target of net debt to EBITDA of 2.5 times (x) prior to its divestitures and has accomplished that goal. Fitch previously set Beam's Rating Outlook to Positive after Beam, then Fortune Brands, Inc., sold its Golf business and used the proceeds to complete a debt tender offer for more than $900 million in principal. Fitch believed Beam would continue its divestiture plan and repay debt. Indeed, Beam spun-off the Home and Security business and used a $500 million dividend to further reduce debt. To reach its $1.7 billion target, Fitch anticipated Beam would need to use free cash flow (FCF) and if it did so, it would be credit positive. Beam did use FCF and has achieved its targeted capital structure, which Fitch expects it to maintain. Beam's ratings are supported by its consistent and meaningful cash flow generation. The spirits business has generated a significant portion if not a majority of Fortune's historical operating cash flow. In 2011, Beam generated over $100 million in FCF, calculated as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends. Fitch expects Beam to generate over $200 million of FCF on a normalized basis after capital expenditures are scaled back to fund solely the spirits business asset base and cash costs of the separation are cycled. Beam's credit metrics are in line with a 'BBB' spirits company in light of the limited volatility of revenues and operating income exhibited by companies within the space. For the year ended 2011, Beam has total debt to operating EBITDA of 2.6x versus 3.7x for 2010. The year over year is not very comparable given the dramatic changes in the company's operations and capital structure, but they are illustrative of Beam's management targeting a 'solid, investment grade' rating. Beam's interest coverage improved to 6.4x from 5.2x on an operating EBITDA to gross interest basis over the comparison period. Beam's FFO Adjusted Leverage decreased to 2.8x from 4.2x over the same time period. Fitch acknowledges there is a risk of Beam being acquired given the attractiveness of Beam's brands and Beam being a public company with no controlling shareholders. However, a near-term acquisition would be prohibitive given the tax implications an acquirer would face due to the tax free spin off of Fortune Brands Home and Security. Furthermore, only a large acquirer could raise the funds necessary (Beam has an enterprise value over $10.5 billion), and an acquirer with a broad brand portfolio commensurate with the scale of a large spirits company would face possible anti-trust issues. The ratings incorporate an understanding that Beam will engage in small bolt-on acquisitions. Beam purchased Cooley Distillery, a maker of Irish whiskey brands Kilbeggan, Connemara, Tyrconnell and Greenore, for $95 million on Jan. 17, 2012. Beam also purchased Skinnygirl in early 2011. These acquisitions were less than FCF and provide growth. Low calorie mixed drinks provide a platform for health conscious consumers, and Irish whiskeys have experienced growth similar to bourbon. Beam's ratings are supported by its position as the fourth largest premium spirits company in the world. Beam is the second largest premium spirits company in the U.S. (the world's most profitable spirits market) and Australia. Australia is the second largest bourbon market, and Jim Beam is the largest spirits brand in Australia. Beam's largest brands (over $100 million in sales) include Jim Beam, Marker's Mark, Sauza, Canadian Club, Courvoisier, and Teacher's. Beam's portfolio skews towards bourbons and whiskeys which Fitch believes is a strength. Given the aging process and inventory investments required, brown spirits are protected from value competition and new entrants while vodka has been hit by both in recent years. Brown spirits also have grown share in the past couple years. Spirits in general have grown share versus other alcoholic beverages, primarily versus beer. Beam's ratings are not likely to be upgraded in the near term given management's intention to operate at its current credit protection measures. Furthermore, continued debt reduction may make the company a more desirable acquisition target. Beam's ratings could be negatively affected by large, debt financed share repurchases and/or acquisitions which would drive leverage on a total debt to EBITDA basis to the low 3x. This is not expected by Fitch. Likewise, an acquisition bid from a well-funded but leveraged potential acquirer would be credit negative. Beam's liquidity is adequate with $218 million of cash and an undrawn $750 million five year revolving credit facility which expires in Dec. 2016. The credit facility contains a minimum consolidated interest coverage ratio of 3.0x. The company has meaningful room under the covenant as EBITDA to gross interest was 6.4x for the year ended 2011. The facility also requires maximum debt capitalization of 55%, under which Beam also has an adequate cushion. Beam is expected to maintain its liquidity position given its FCF generation which is estimated to be in excess of $200 million on a normalized basis. Beam's maturity schedule is manageable with none in 2012, $464 million in 2013, $326 million in 2014, none in 2015, and $400 million in 2016. Fitch expects Beam to refinance its maturities. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology