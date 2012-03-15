FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Minerva SA rating to 'BB+'
March 15, 2012

TEXT-S&P raises Minerva SA rating to 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

March 15 - Overview	
     -- We expect that Minerva's cash flows will improve throughout 2012, on 	
lower cattle prices and higher plant utilization.	
     -- The company's capital structure has improved considerably as it has 	
reduced its refinancing risks and extended its maturities while maintaining an 	
adequate cash position.	
     -- We are raising our global scale corporate credit and debt ratings on 	
Minerva to 'B+' from 'B', and assigning a Brazilian national scale corporate 	
credit rating of 'brBBB'.	
     -- The stable outlooks reflect our expectation of a gradual deleveraging, 	
despite the company's still highly leveraged financial metrics and execution 	
challenges to strengthen cash flows.	
        	
Rating Action 	
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its global scale 	
ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on Brazil-based meat producer 	
Minerva S.A. to 'B+' from 'B'. We have also assigned a Brazilian
national scale corporate credit rating of 'brBBB'. The outlooks on the corporate
credit ratings are stable.	
	
Rationale 	
The upgrade reflected the company's improved capital structure, with longer 	
term debt maturities and considerably lower refinancing needs, after its 	
February 2012 issuance of $350 million bonds due 2022, the proceeds of which 	
will be used to pay down short- and medium-term, higher-interest-rate debt. 	
Stable-to-somewhat-lower cattle prices for 2012, along with Minerva's 	
increasing utilization of capacity in its slaughtering, deboning, and 	
processed-food operations, will also help to improve cash flow generation and, 	
consequently, leverage metrics, in our opinion.	
	
We don't see much room for debt reduction in the short term, because we expect 	
the company will sustain some excess cash on the balance sheet to cushion 	
against the strong volatility of the beef industry and take advantages of 	
opportunistic cattle purchases at sight if the market is favorable. We have 	
seen an increase in the slaughtering of female stock in Brazil, which points 	
to a higher availability of cattle in the market and tends to place downward 	
pressure on cattle prices, improving producers' margins. At the same time, the 	
cattle herd in countries that produce and export beef, such as the U.S., has 	
been declining in the past two years, creating positive medium- to long-term 	
fundamentals for demand and prices for the Brazilian beef producers. We 	
project EBITDA margins remaining at about 9% in 2012.	
	
Minerva has shown an assertive management strategy and is very flexible in 	
adjusting its sales strategy. Recently, it has increased its sales in the 	
domestic market, where demand is strong and profitability is higher compared 	
with exports--especially under a strong local currency. We expect demand, 	
mainly from the domestic market, to continue boosting top-line revenue growth, 	
by the high single digits, but we believe the export markets will remain flat 	
under a scenario of still-timid global economic recovery. However, we still 	
see the company's business profile as weak, reflecting its lower scale and 	
diversification compared with peers', its highly commoditized portfolio of 	
products, and weak cash generation based on sizable exposure to raw material 	
prices and its high working capital needs.	
	
We currently assess Minerva's financial profile as aggressive. Although we 	
view its current credit metrics as highly leveraged, with debt to EBITDA of 	
6.6x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt at barely 1.5x in December 2011, 	
we expect higher cash flows to bring the company's financial metrics more in 	
line with an aggressive profile by year-end 2012. We expect adjusted debt to 	
EBITDA to reach about 5x and FFO to debt to reach about 8% at that time. We 	
still believe that the capital the company raises through the bond issuance 	
will give it a stronger cash position--a cushion against market volatility. 	
Its net ratios, including an adjusted debt to EBITDA of 4.4x in 2011, have 	
improved. The new, lower debt maturities also significantly mitigate its high 	
gross debt leverage, in our view. We have adjusted Minerva's consolidated debt 	
by its Brazilian reais (R$) 200 million mandatory convertible debentures 	
issued in third-quarter 2011 and R$47.6 million of renegotiated taxes, for a 	
total of R$247.6 million as of December 2011.	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Minerva's liquidity as adequate. In our view, sources of liquidity 	
(including cash availability, the bond issuance, and FFO) will comfortably 	
exceed uses (debt amortizations, capital expenditures, dividends, and working 	
capital needs) by more than 1.2x in next 12 to 18 months. We expect that free 	
cash flow will be positive, at about R$70 million, with improved working 	
capital management and higher funds from operations. Sources will likely 	
continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 20%, assuming annual debt 	
payments of about R$150 million, capital expenditures of about R$85 million, 	
and dividends of close to R$40 million. Still, Minerva has more than 15% 	
headroom under its incurrence covenant. The company had cash of R$746.4 	
million as of December 2011, with short-term maturities of about R$150 million 	
annually after the debt refinancing with the bond issuance, which it plans to 	
use entirely to pay down its short- and medium-term loans.	
	
Outlook	
The outlooks are stable, reflecting our expectation that Minerva will be able 	
to deleverage gradually and that its credit metrics will improve on higher 	
cash flows from greater utilization of capacity at its plants and 	
more-favorable market fundamentals for beef producers in Brazil. Although its 	
credit metrics are currently tight for the rating category, we believe its 	
leverage has already peaked and that higher cash generation will improve its 	
metrics through year-end. At the same time, we expect Minerva will sustain an 	
adequate liquidity position and reduce its capital expenditures compared with 	
those of the past two years.	
	
We could lower our ratings on Minerva if its liquidity deteriorates upon a 	
more aggressive growth strategy, or if cattle prices increase and pressure 	
working capital needs and weaken operating cash flows. We could lower the 	
ratings if debt to EBITDA remains consistently above 6x and FFO to debt 	
doesn't improve to more than 5% by year-end 2012. We don't foresee taking any 	
positive rating action in the short-to-medium term, because the company's 	
leverage is currently very high. However, if we observe a consistently 	
moderate financial policy that brings debt to EBITDA to less than 3.5x while 	
sustaining adequate liquidity, we could raise the ratings.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Branded 	
Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
 	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Minerva S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  Global Scale                          B+/Stable/--       B/Positive/--	
 	
                                        To                 From	
Minerva Luxemburgo S.A.	
Minerva Overseas II Ltd.	
Minerva Overseas Ltd.	
 Senior Unsecured                       B+                 B	
 	
New Rating	
 	
Minerva S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  National Scale                        brBBB/Stable/--	
 	
 	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

