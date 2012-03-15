TEXT-S&P on Q4 credit impact on U.S., European lodging

March 15 - What a difference a few months make. U.S. lodging continued its strong growth momentum in the fourth quarter of 2011 across all price segments, with revenue per available room (RevPAR) growing 7.9% as a result of occupancy and average daily rate (ADR) growth in equal measure. RevPAR grew 8.2% for full-year 2011, which was at the high end of Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' 6% to 8% forecast range for the year. This produced an almost audible sigh of relief from rated companies in the industry, which, just a few months ago, were setting wider-than-usual guidance ranges for 2012 RevPAR growth and terminating pricey hotel purchases because of significant uncertainty for RevPAR at the time. Although few, if any, expect the U.S. economic recovery to be robust (our economists are forecasting GDP and consumer spending growth of about 2% in 2012 and 2013, and S&P 500 operating earnings growth of 8% in 2012 and 6.5% in 2013), our economists have reduced our recession risk estimate to 25% from 40% last fall. Fourth-quarter 2011 momentum carried into January 2012, with RevPAR growing 8.1%, although RevPAR growth has moderated to 5.9% in the 28 days ended March 3, 2012, owing to a modest slowdown in demand and occupancy growth in the industry. In response to our economists' lowered GDP forecast that eurozone economies will be flat in 2012, we have revised our expectation downward for 2012 RevPAR in the European lodging industry. We now believe that European RevPAR could be flat in 2012 compared with 2011 (down from our previous low-single-digit growth projection). The downward revision mainly reflects lower industry expectations in Southern European countries. In the quarterly commentary article titled "Fourth-Quarter Credit Impact: U.S. And European Lodging," published yesterday, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' credit analysts following the U.S. and European lodging sector discuss performance expectations for operators in these regions. The report also provides updated credit views on 11 rated lodging companies. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.