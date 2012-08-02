FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2001-A To 'BBB+ (sf)'
August 2, 2012 / 9:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2001-A To 'BBB+ (sf)'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2001-A is backed by a mix of FFELP and 
private student loan collateral.
     -- We lowered our rating on the class II-A-2 note to 'BBB+ (sf)'
     -- The downgrade reflects our view of available credit enhancement 
following the redemption of the FFELP collateral in this transaction.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today lowered its rating on the class II-A-2 note issued by KeyCorp Student 
Loan Trust 2001-A to 'BBB+ (sf)' from 'A (sf)' At the same time, we removed 
the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed it on 
April 10, 2012.

The downgrade reflects our view that the available credit enhancement for the 
class is commensurate with a 'BBB+ (sf)' rating. The rating reflects our view 
of the transaction's future collateral performance and the remaining credit 
enhancement, which no longer includes excess spread generated by loan 
collateral originated by the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP). 
Credit enhancement for the class currently consists of excess spread and funds 
in a reserve account.

COLLATERAL AND STRUCTURE OVERVIEW

The 2001-A trust was originally backed by a mixed collateral pool composed of 
FFELP and private loans. This trust had a bifurcated payment waterfall whereby 
the FFELP collateral supported the group I notes and the private loan 
collateral supported the group II notes. The structure allows for excess 
spread from each group to be used by the other group up to certain release 
levels. Generally, the trust is allowed to release credit enhancement when the 
pool balance equals the note balance (i.e., 100% parity) unless the 
transaction breeches certain triggers. Currently, the structure cannot build 
credit enhancement as it releases excess funds at a 100% parity threshold. 
Historically, there have been many periods in which the excess spread from the 
FFELP loans provided periodic credit enhancement to the private student loan 
backed bonds.

The FFELP collateral was put to the put option provider, Key Bank U.S.A. N.A., 
and the group I FFELP notes were redeemed in full after the collection period 
ending Aug. 31, 2011. Accordingly, the 2001-A group II notes now benefit only 
from collateral backed by private student loans. We previously placed our 
ratings on the group II class on CreditWatch negative primarily because 
without the available excess spread on the FFELP loans, this transaction's 
credit enhancement might not be commensurate with its then current 'A (sf)' 
rating.

Generally, the group II private student loan collateral  is comprised of 
private student loans originated under five different loan programs. The loans 
in this trust have generally performed better than later-vintage KeyCorp 
trusts, and series 2001-A has a greater concentration of loans from loan 
programs that exhibit lower levels of cumulative defaults. The trust 
collateral is highly seasoned and has many strong metrics such as low levels 
of deferments (%), forbearance (%), and late stage delinquencies (%). The 
trust's performance has not materially differed from the performance we 
highlighted in "Various Rating Actions Taken On Nine KeyCorp Student Loan 
Trusts After Student Loan Deal Review," published April 10, 2012.

The 2001-A bonds also benefit from a financial guarantee insurance policy from 
MBIA Insurance Corp. (B/Negative/--) that guarantees payment of scheduled 
principal and interest. The issue credit rating on a fully credit-enhanced 
bond issue is the higher of the credit enhancer's rating or Standard & Poor's 
underlying rating (SPUR). A SPUR represents the credit characteristics of a 
security absent the benefit of bond insurance.

DEFAULT EXPECTATIONS AND NET LOSS PROJECTIONS
Based on our view of the current and projected performance of this pool of 
private loans, we revised our projected lifetime cumulative gross default 
expectations for this trust to be between 14.50% and 14.75% as a percent of 
the original pool balance or between 5.2% and 6.3% in remaining net losses as 
a percent of the current pool balance. To date, the transaction has taken 
13.06% in cumulative gross defaults.

CASH FLOW MODELING ASSUMPTIONS
Based on a loan-level collateral file provided by the issuer, we ran midstream 
cash flows. The following are some of the major assumptions we modeled:

     -- Four-year straight-line default curve. 
     -- Recovery rates in the 10%-15% range and received over five years.
     -- Prepayment speeds starting at an approximately 3 constant prepayment 
rate (CPR; an annualized prepayment speed stated as a percentage of the 
current loan balance) and ramping up 1% per year to a maximum rate ranging 
from 5 CPR to 8 CPR depending on the rating scenario. We held the applicable 
maximum rate constant for the remainder of the deal's life.
     -- Prepayment speeds held at 3 CPR for the remainder of the deal's life.
     -- Deferment: 7% of the loans are in deferment for 48 months.
     -- Forbearance: 5% of the loans are in forbearance for 18 months.
     -- Rating category specific stressed interest rate vectors.
     -- Assumed the deal breeches certain triggers in December 2012 that would 
stop the release of excess funds thereafter.

Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor the performance of the trust to 
ensure that the credit enhancement remains sufficient, in our view, to 
maintain the current ratings.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & 
Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is 
