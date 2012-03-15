FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Schahin II Finance teleconference March 16
March 15, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Schahin II Finance teleconference March 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone
conference call on Friday, March 16, 2012 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Savings
Time to discuss the key credit characteristics of the proposed Schahin II
Finance Company (SPV) Limited drillship project financing. The speaker for the
call from the Standard & Poor's Project and Infrastructure Ratings Team is Grace
Drinker. After the 	
prepared remarks, Grace and additional team members will be available to 	
answer your questions.	
     If you have any specific questions that you would like to submit ahead of 	
time, please submit by sending an email to 	
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.	
	
     Please note that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services offers all of its 	
broadcast teleconference calls to all interested participants on a 	
complimentary basis.	
     The teleconference will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. Please call at least 	
15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call to complete the pre-call 	
registration process.	
     Live Dial-in Numbers:	
     -- U.S./Canada Toll Free: 1-888-677-2162	
     -- U.S./Canada Toll: 1-210-234-9748	
     -- Conference ID#: 7342699	
     -- Passcode: SANDP	
	
	
     Streaming Audio: The call will also be available live in "listen-only" 	
mode at www.events.standardandpoors.com for listeners with the Real Player(tm) 	
software, sound card, and speakers. The Streaming Audio playback is available 	
until Friday, April 13, 2012.	
	
     If you have any questions about the conference call, please e-mail: 	
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.	
Please send any address corrections via e-mail to 	
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.	
	
	
     Standard & Poor's uses web usage, billing, and contact data collected 	
from you for billing and order fulfillment purposes, for new product 	
development and occasionally to inform you about events, products or services 	
from Standard & Poor's and The McGraw-Hill Companies. The information is 	
processed and stored in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. If you would prefer 	
not to have your information shared as outlined in this notice, or if you wish 	
to review your information for accuracy, please contact us at 	
mailto:seminars@standardandpoors.com. Written requests can be sent to: Privacy 	
Official 47-3-4, Standard & Poor's, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041.The credit-related analyses, including ratings, of Standard & Poor's and 	
its affiliates are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and 	
not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any 	
securities or to make any investment decisions. Ratings, credit-related 	
analyses, data, models, software and output therefrom should not be relied on 	
when making any investment decision. Standard & Poor's opinions and analyses 	
do not address the suitability of any security. Standard & Poor's does not act 	
as a fiduciary or an investment advisor.	
STANDARD & POOR'S is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial 	
Services LLC.	
     	
	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

