FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on 7 hedged mutual fund fee trusts
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 15, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on 7 hedged mutual fund fee trusts

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 15 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We reviewed seven Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust securitizations backed 	
by 12b-1 fees on mutual funds and contingent deferred sales charges.	
     -- We lowered our ratings on the notes from series 2006-4 and 2007-1 and 	
removed our rating on series 2007-1 from CreditWatch with negative 	
implications.	
     -- We raised our ratings on the notes from series 2005-1, 2006-1, 2006-2, 	
and 2006-3 and removed our rating on series 2005-1 from CreditWatch with 	
positive implications. 	
     -- We affirmed our rating on the notes from series 2005-3.	
     -- The downgrades reflect higher default frequencies and a steeper 	
decline in net asset value for the 2007-1 series. 	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services today lowered its ratings on the notes from Hedged Mutual Fund Fee 	
Trust's series 2006-4 and 2007-1 and removed our rating on the 2007-1 series 	
from CreditWatch with negative implications. We raised our ratings on the 	
notes from series 2005-1, 2006-1, 2006-2, and 2006-3, and removed our rating 	
on the 2005-1 series from CreditWatch with positive implications. At the same 	
time, we affirmed our rating on the notes from series 2005-3 (see list).	
	
The downgrades of the notes from series 2006-4 and 2007-1 reflect our view of 	
several factors, including an increase in the estimated default frequency and 	
loss severity model outputs, as well as delays in the 2007-1 transaction's 	
receipt of residuals from Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust transactions issued in 	
2003. In our opinion, and noted in previous press releases, the delay in 	
receiving these residuals has had the largest impact on the 2007-1 series. The 	
cash flows for these transactions come from securitized mutual fund 12b-1 fees 	
and contingent deferred sales charges (CDSCs), both of which generally are 	
sensitive to fluctuations in the net asset value (NAV) of each associated 	
mutual fund.	
	
Mutual fund fee securitizations generally expose investors to the risk that 	
the anticipated cash flows from future collections of 12b-1 fees and CDSCs 	
could be insufficient to cover the timely payment of interest and ultimate 	
return of principal. Because these fees are calculated at a fixed rate that is 	
based on the NAV of the mutual fund shares, the NAV of the underlying funds 	
becomes the primary driver of bond performance. In our view, the financial 	
risk of these securitizations typically centers on the fact that the 	
fluctuation of the NAV could produce insufficient collections to support the 	
timely payment of interest and the ultimate return of principal on the 	
securitizations.RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Hedged Mutual Fund Fee 2005-1 Rating Put On Watch Pos; Hedged Mutual 	
Fund Fee 2007-1 Rating Put On Watch Neg, published Dec. 15, 2011.	
     -- Rating Mutual Fund Fee-Backed Securities, published March 30, 2000.	
     -- S&P Report Gives Overview Of 12b-1 Fees, 12b-1 Securitizations, 	
published March 2, 2004.	
 	
RATING ACTIONS	
 	
Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust 2005-1 	
                       Rating 	
Class            To              From 	
2005-1 Fltg      AAA (sf)        BBB (sf)/Watch Pos	
	
	
Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust 2006-1 	
                       Rating 	
Class            To              From 	
2006-1 Fl        BBB (sf)        BB+ (sf)	
	
Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust 2006-2 	
                       Rating 	
Class            To              From 	
2006-2           BBB+ (sf)       BBB- (sf)	
  	
Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust 2006-3 	
                       Rating 	
Class            To              From 	
2006-3           A- (sf)         BBB (sf)	
 	
Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust 2006-4 	
                       Rating 	
Class            To              From 	
2006-4           BBB- (sf)       BBB (sf)	
 	
Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust 2007-1 	
                       Rating 	
Class            To              From 	
2007-1           CCC (sf)        BB- (sf)/Watch Neg 	
 	
RATING AFFIRMED	
 	
Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust 2005-3	
Class       Rating	
2005-3      BB (sf)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.