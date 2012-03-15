FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch on Guggenheim Structured Real Estate Funding 2006-4
#Funds News
March 15, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch on Guggenheim Structured Real Estate Funding 2006-4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has been notified by the collateral manager
of a proposed Supplemental Indenture to Guggenheim Structured Real Estate
Funding 2006-4 (CDO), which will allow the CDO to transfer its interest in
foreclosure collateral to a 'permitted issuer subsidiary'.	
	
In order to accomplish this, the supplemental indenture revises the SPE covenant
that restricts the CDO from owning subsidiaries. While ownership of the
permitted issuer subsidiary is consistent with the SPE nature of the CDO, the
supplemental indenture will make it clear that the CDO can own interests in such
permitted issuer subsidiaries. The supplemental indenture provides that for all
purposes under the indenture, any collateral interest transferred to a permitted
issuer subsidiary shall be treated as if it were a collateral interest owned
directly by the issuer. The ratings of the transaction will not be affected by
this supplemental indenture.	
	
It remains the exclusive responsibility of the noteholders to perform their own
risk analysis of any proposed amendments. Fitch is not a party to the
transaction and therefore does not provide consent or approval, as that remains
the sole preserve of the transaction parties. Fitch expects to be notified by
the trustee when or if the supplemental indenture is executed.	
	
Contact:	
Primary Analyst	
Karen Trebach	
Senior Director	
+1-212-908-0215	
Fitch, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004	
	
Committee Chairperson:	
Adam Fox	
Senior Director	
+1-212-908-0869	
	
	
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);	
--'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate
Transactions' (Dec. 1, 2011);	
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011).	
	
