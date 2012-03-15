FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Canadian consumers more cautious on spending
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P: Canadian consumers more cautious on spending

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 - After a relatively strong emergence from the recession,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes Canada's economy is settling into a
slower growth pattern. The recent slowdown in hiring is rippling through the
economy, contributing to rising unemployment and tepid income growth. In a
report released today, Standard & Poor's says it believe consumer spending is
holding up reasonably well, but the increasing amount of debt households have
accumulated in recent years leaves them less able to absorb any potential hike
in interest rates. "The recent slowdown in credit growth suggests consumers
might even be losing their appetite for borrowing," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Robert Palombi in the report, entitled "Canada's Recovery:
Consumers Become More Cautious About Spending."	
	
Since the most recent forecast update we published in September 2011, Canadian 	
labor market conditions have evolved broadly in line with our assumption that 	
companies would be reducing hiring. In fact, job creation has gone into 	
reverse: 37,000 workers lost their jobs since September. Add on record high 	
household debt, restrained business spending, reduced government spending, and 	
rising oil prices, and Canada's economic prospects appear to be sluggish for 	
2012 and 2013. "Nevertheless, we believe a return to recession is unlikely for 	
the country," Mr. Palombi added.	
	
	
This article is part of our premium Global Fixed Income Research content, 	
which is available to premium subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global 	
Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. Ratings information can also be 	
found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box 	
located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media 	
may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative 	
provided.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.