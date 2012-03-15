FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes tech supply chain monitor quarterly
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes tech supply chain monitor quarterly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 - Fitch Ratings published its 'Tech Supply Chain Monitor
Quarterly' report today. This report is intended to provide a quarterly summary
of actual revenue performance and management guidance and statements for the
five sub-sectors within the U.S. Technology supply chain. Management statements
that are included in the report specifically focus on customer, regional and
macro patterns, and visibility.	
	
The report, 'Tech Supply Chain Monitor Quarterly' is available on the Fitch web
site at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

