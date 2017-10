March 15 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Schahin II Finance Company (SPV) LimitedMarch 15 - Fitch Ratings has published a pre-sale report on Schahin II Finance Company (SPV) Limited's senior secured notes. The report is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.