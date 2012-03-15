TEXT-S&P raises Prometric to 'BB+' from 'BB'

March 15 - Overview -- Baltimore, Md.-based computer testing services provider Prometric Inc. has improved profitability, generated good discretionary cash flow, and reduced debt leverage, which we regard as sustainable trends. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'BB+' from 'BB'. -- Prometric is putting in place $175 million senior secured credit facilities to refinance its existing debt. We are assigning the facilities our 'BBB' issue-level rating, with a recovery rating of '1'. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain its low leverage, given our base case scenario of modest EBITDA growth and continued debt reduction. Rating Action On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its rating on Baltimore, Md.-based Prometric Inc. to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The rating outlook is stable. We have also assigned Prometric's $175 million senior secured credit facilities our 'BBB' issue-level rating (two notches higher than the 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company). We also assigned this debt a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The senior secured facilities consist of a $10 million revolving credit due 2017 and a $165 million term loan due 2017. The company plans to use the issue proceeds to refinance its higher-cost existing senior secured credit facilities and subordinated notes. Rationale The upgrade reflects improved profitability, good discretionary cash flow, and reduced debt leverage, which we regard as sustainable trends. We consider the company's business risk profile as "fair" (according to our criteria), based on its consistent revenue and EBITDA growth and its good position in the highly concentrated and competitive standardized-test delivery market. Low debt leverage, a good margin of compliance with financial covenants, and moderate financial policies underpin our view that Prometric's financial risk profile is "intermediate." We believe these dynamics will result in the company achieving low- to mid-single-digit percent revenue growth on average, over the long term, with mid-single-digit percent EBITDA growth. Prometric is the larger of the two principal providers of computer-based testing services. U.K.-based Pearson PLC owns Prometric's main competitor, Pearson VUE. Our assessment of a fair business risk profile incorporates the company's high client renewal rates and revenue visibility from exclusive long-term contracts that typically range from three to five years with nearly all of its top clients. Prometric's owner, Educational Testing Service (ETS), does not guarantee Prometric's debt, but we impute modest credit support from ETS because we view Prometric as having significant strategic importance to, and strong economic ties with, ETS. ETS is Prometric's largest client, accounting for roughly one-quarter of sales. Prometric exclusively administers ETS' technology-delivered standardized tests under a long-term contract with inflationary price increases, expiring in December 2014. We expect the contract to be renewed with minimal changes from existing terms. Prometric's major risks include the potential loss of clients owing to aggressive competitive pricing, and pricing concessions that may be needed to renew long-term contracts, which together could cause margin contraction. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenues to increase at a low- to mid-single-digit percent rate in 2012 and 2013 due to growth in testing volumes in the healthcare and corporate associations sectors. We also anticipate that EBITDA will rise at a mid- to high-single-digit rate in both 2012 and 2013 due to favorable operating leverage. We expect the transition to computer-based testing and a reduction in the number of owned test centers will enable the company to leverage its overhead structure and continue to improve its EBITDA margin. Over the intermediate term, we expect some moderation of growth as new testing contracts become fully penetrated. In 2011, revenue and EBITDA increased 4% and 10%, respectively, as higher testing volumes more than offset an increase in operating expenses. The EBITDA margin increased by 120 basis points, to 27.4%. Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA declined to 1.7x in 2011 from 2.7x in 2010, because of EBITDA growth and debt reduction. Our base-case scenario, incorporating our expectation of revenue and EBITDA growth, shows credit metrics could improve in 2012 and 2013, absent debt-financed acquisitions. Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA is below the indicative debt-to-EBITDA ratio range of between 2x and 3x that we typically associate with an intermediate financial risk profile. However, some uncertainty still exists as to whether the company will continue its existing financial strategies over the long term. Pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest expense improved to over 20x in 2011 from an actual level of about 7x, due to improving operating performance and lower interest expense resulting from the refinancing and debt reduction in 2011. Conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow decreased to 40% in 2011 from 55% in 2010 due to increased working capital needs. The credit agreement allows for a one-time dividend to ETS of up to $30 million by June 30, 2012, and up to half of annual free cash flow commencing in 2013, while dividends were prohibited under the existing credit agreement. We expect the company to convert roughly one-third of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow in 2012 and 2013 due to the possible implementation of a dividend. Liquidity In our view, Prometric has "strong" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 18 to 24 months, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even with an unforeseen 30% EBITDA decline over the next 12 months. -- We expect compliance with the maintenance covenants would survive a 30% drop in EBITDA. -- We believe the company has the ability to absorb low-probability, high-impact adversities. -- We believe Prometric has good relationships with its banks, and has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Prometric's liquidity consists of pro forma cash balances of $66 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, an undrawn $10 million revolving credit facility due 2017, and our expectation of about $50 million to $60 million in operating cash flow (before dividends) in 2012 and 2013. We do not currently expect the company to draw on the revolving credit facility for normal operating needs. Capital spending is a modest use of liquidity (roughly 20% of EBITDA). Pro forma debt maturities are manageable over the next few years, at $8.25 million in 2012 and at $16.5 million in 2013 and 2014. We believe Prometric may continue to reduce debt beyond this requirement, potentially repaying the term loan before its scheduled maturity in 2017. The company's net debt to EBITDA financial covenant of 3.0x does not change over the life of the agreement. Net leverage was nearly 1.5x as of Dec. 31, 2011, providing slightly more than a 50% EBITDA margin of compliance. We expect the margin of compliance to widen, based on our expectation of improving operating performance and our view that the company will continue to use its excess cash balances and discretionary cash flow over the near term to prepay debt. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Prometric Inc., to be published as soon as possible following this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that operating performance will remain relatively stable and Prometric will maintain low debt leverage. We do not consider either an upgrade or a downgrade as likely. We could consider an upgrade to 'BBB-' if the company gains market share, broadens its business base, and we become convinced that the company will maintain its current financial strategies over the long term. We could lower the rating to 'BB' if the company encounters pricing pressure, looses market share, and testing volumes declines, or if the company pursues shareholder-favoring initiatives using debt or major debt-financed acquisitions, resulting in debt leverage exceeding 3.0x. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded To From Prometric Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Stable/-- New Ratings Prometric Inc. Senior Secured $10 mil revolver due 2017 BBB Recovery Rating 1 $165 mil term loan due 2017 BBB Recovery Rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.