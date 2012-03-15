FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Prometric to 'BB+' from 'BB'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

March 15 - Overview	
     -- Baltimore, Md.-based computer testing services provider Prometric Inc. 	
has improved profitability, generated good discretionary cash flow, and 	
reduced debt leverage, which we regard as sustainable trends.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'BB+' 	
from 'BB'.	
     -- Prometric is putting in place $175 million senior secured credit 	
facilities to refinance its existing debt. We are assigning the facilities our 	
'BBB' issue-level rating, with a recovery rating of '1'. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain 	
its low leverage, given our base case scenario of modest EBITDA growth and 	
continued debt reduction.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its rating on 	
Baltimore, Md.-based Prometric Inc. to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The rating outlook is 	
stable. 	
	
We have also assigned Prometric's $175 million senior secured credit 	
facilities our 'BBB' issue-level rating (two notches higher than the 'BB+' 	
corporate credit rating on the company). We also assigned this debt a recovery 	
rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery 	
for lenders in the event of a payment default. The senior secured facilities 	
consist of a $10 million revolving credit due 2017 and a $165 million term 	
loan due 2017. The company plans to use the issue proceeds to refinance its 	
higher-cost existing senior secured credit facilities and subordinated notes.	
 	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects improved profitability, good discretionary cash flow, and 	
reduced debt leverage, which we regard as sustainable trends. We consider the 	
company's business risk profile as "fair" (according to our criteria), based 	
on its consistent revenue and EBITDA growth and its good position in the 	
highly concentrated and competitive standardized-test delivery market. Low 	
debt leverage, a good margin of compliance with financial covenants, and 	
moderate financial policies underpin our view that Prometric's financial risk 	
profile is "intermediate." We believe these dynamics will result in the 	
company achieving low- to mid-single-digit percent revenue growth on average, 	
over the long term, with mid-single-digit percent EBITDA growth.	
	
Prometric is the larger of the two principal providers of computer-based 	
testing services. U.K.-based Pearson PLC owns Prometric's main competitor, 	
Pearson VUE. Our assessment of a fair business risk profile incorporates the 	
company's high client renewal rates and revenue visibility from exclusive 	
long-term contracts that typically range from three to five years with nearly 	
all of its top clients. Prometric's owner, Educational Testing Service (ETS), 	
does not guarantee Prometric's debt, but we impute modest credit support from 	
ETS because we view Prometric as having significant strategic importance to, 	
and strong economic ties with, ETS. ETS is Prometric's largest client, 	
accounting for roughly one-quarter of sales. Prometric exclusively administers 	
ETS' technology-delivered standardized tests under a long-term contract with 	
inflationary price increases, expiring in December 2014. We expect the 	
contract to be renewed with minimal changes from existing terms. Prometric's 	
major risks include the potential loss of clients owing to aggressive 	
competitive pricing, and pricing concessions that may be needed to renew 	
long-term contracts, which together could cause margin contraction.	
	
Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenues to increase at a low- to 	
mid-single-digit percent rate in 2012 and 2013 due to growth in testing 	
volumes in the healthcare and corporate associations sectors. We also 	
anticipate that EBITDA will rise at a mid- to high-single-digit rate in both 	
2012 and 2013 due to favorable operating leverage. We expect the transition to 	
computer-based testing and a reduction in the number of owned test centers 	
will enable the company to leverage its overhead structure and continue to 	
improve its EBITDA margin. Over the intermediate term, we expect some 	
moderation of growth as new testing contracts become fully penetrated.  	
	
In 2011, revenue and EBITDA increased 4% and 10%, respectively, as higher 	
testing volumes more than offset an increase in operating expenses. The EBITDA 	
margin increased by 120 basis points, to 27.4%. Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA 	
declined to 1.7x in 2011 from 2.7x in 2010, because of EBITDA growth and debt 	
reduction. Our base-case scenario, incorporating our expectation of revenue 	
and EBITDA growth, shows credit metrics could improve in 2012 and 2013, absent 	
debt-financed acquisitions. Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA is below the 	
indicative debt-to-EBITDA ratio range of between 2x and 3x that we typically 	
associate with an intermediate financial risk profile. However, some 	
uncertainty still exists as to whether the company will continue its existing 	
financial strategies over the long term. 	
	
Pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest expense improved to over 20x in 2011 	
from an actual level of about 7x, due to improving operating performance and 	
lower interest expense resulting from the refinancing and debt reduction in 	
2011. Conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow decreased to 40% in 2011 	
from 55% in 2010 due to increased working capital needs. The credit agreement 	
allows for a one-time dividend to ETS of up to $30 million by June 30, 2012, 	
and up to half of annual free cash flow commencing in 2013, while dividends 	
were prohibited under the existing credit agreement. We expect the company to 	
convert roughly one-third of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow in 2012 and 	
2013 due to the possible implementation of a dividend. 	
 	
Liquidity	
In our view, Prometric has "strong" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 	
18 to 24 months, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our 	
view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations, assumptions, and factors:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the 	
next 12 to 18 months.	
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even with an unforeseen 30% 	
EBITDA decline over the next 12 months.	
     -- We expect compliance with the maintenance covenants would survive a 	
30% drop in EBITDA.	
     -- We believe the company has the ability to absorb low-probability, 	
high-impact adversities. 	
     -- We believe Prometric has good relationships with its banks, and has a 	
satisfactory standing in the credit markets.	
 	
Prometric's liquidity consists of pro forma cash balances of $66 million as of 	
Dec. 31, 2011, an undrawn $10 million revolving credit facility due 2017, and 	
our expectation of about $50 million to $60 million in operating cash flow 	
(before dividends) in 2012 and 2013. We do not currently expect the company to 	
draw on the revolving credit facility for normal operating needs. Capital 	
spending is a modest use of liquidity (roughly 20% of EBITDA).	
	
Pro forma debt maturities are manageable over the next few years, at $8.25 	
million in 2012 and at $16.5 million in 2013 and 2014. We believe Prometric 	
may continue to reduce debt beyond this requirement, potentially repaying the 	
term loan before its scheduled maturity in 2017.	
	
The company's net debt to EBITDA financial covenant of 3.0x does not change 	
over the life of the agreement. Net leverage was nearly 1.5x as of Dec. 31, 	
2011, providing slightly more than a 50% EBITDA margin of compliance. We 	
expect the margin of compliance to widen, based on our expectation of 	
improving operating performance and our view that the company will continue to 	
use its excess cash balances and discretionary cash flow over the near term to 	
prepay debt. 	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on 	
Prometric Inc., to be published as soon as possible following this report, on 	
RatingsDirect.  	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that operating performance 	
will remain relatively stable and Prometric will maintain low debt leverage. 	
We do not consider either an upgrade or a downgrade as likely. We could 	
consider an upgrade to 'BBB-' if the company gains market share, broadens its 	
business base, and we become convinced that the company will maintain its 	
current financial strategies over the long term. We could lower the rating to 	
'BB' if the company encounters pricing pressure, looses market share, and 	
testing volumes declines, or if the company pursues shareholder-favoring 	
initiatives using debt or major debt-financed acquisitions, resulting in debt 	
leverage exceeding 3.0x.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded	
                             To               From	
Prometric Inc.	
Corporate Credit Rating      BB+/Stable/--    BB/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Prometric Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
$10 mil revolver due 2017    BBB	
   Recovery Rating           1	
$165 mil term loan due 2017  BBB	
   Recovery Rating           1	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

