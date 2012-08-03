FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: 2012 global corporate defaults rise to 49 issuers
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: 2012 global corporate defaults rise to 49 issuers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 3 - U.S.-based ethanol producer Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings Inc.
defaulted this week after its lenders agreed to a debt forbearance that allowed
the company to miss an interest payment on its $225 million term loan agreement.
This raises the 2012 global corporate default tally to 49 issuers, said an
article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research,
titled "The 2012 Global Corporate Default Tally Rises To 49 Issuers After
Aventine Renewable Energy Defaulted This Week." 

By region, 27 of the 49 defaulters were based in the U.S., with 13 based in 
the emerging markets, six in Europe, and three in the other developed region 
(Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand). In comparison, the 2011 total 
(through Aug. 1) was 23: 14 defaulters in the U.S., two in the emerging 
markets, two in Europe, and five in the other developed region.

So far this year, missed payments accounted for 13 defaults, bankruptcy 
filings accounted for 13, distressed exchanges accounted for 10, and eight 
defaulters were confidential. The remaining five entities defaulted for 
various other reasons. In 2011, 21 issuers defaulted because of missed 
interest or principal payments, and 13 because of bankruptcy filings--both of 
which were among the top reasons for defaults in 2010. Distressed 
exchanges--another top reason for default in 2010--followed with 11 defaults 
in 2011. Of the remaining defaults, two issuers failed to finalize refinancing 
on bank loans, two were subject to regulatory action, one had its banking 
license revoked by its country's central bank, one was appointed a receiver, 
and two were confidential.
 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

