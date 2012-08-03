FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Sarasota Cty School Board, Fla. COPs at 'AA'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed at 'AA' the following Sarasota County
School Board, Florida (the district) certificates of participation (COPs):

--$144.2 million outstanding COPs, series 2004, 2009 and 2010B.

In addition, Fitch affirms the district's implied general obligation (GO) rating
at 'AA+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY
The certificates are secured by lease payments made by the district to the
trustee as assignee of the Sarasota County School Board Financing Corporation
(the Corporation), which is a not-for-profit corporation created to assist the
district in lease-purchase financing. The school board grants to the Corporation
a leasehold estate in the land on which the project is located, and the
Corporation assigns to the trustee for benefit of bondholders all of its rights,
title, and interest in the lease, including the right to receive lease payments
but excluding rights related to indemnification.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

COPS APPROPRIATION RISK: The 'AA' rating is based on the district's general
creditworthiness and its obligation to make lease payments, subject to annual
appropriation. The all-or-none feature of the master lease and the essential
nature of leased assets, which are subject to surrender in the event of
non-appropriation, temper this risk.

SOUND FINANCIAL PROFILE: Fund balance levels are sound and financial management
is strong, as evinced by conservative budgeting practices and adherence to
prudent fiscal policies. Financial flexibility could be pressured, however, if
enrollment forecasts prove to be volatile in the future as they have at times in
the past.

STRAINED ECONOMIC CONDITIONS: The area economy suffered serious losses due to
the national recession and housing correction. Unemployment remains above
national averages but has shown signs of improvement. Wealth indicators are
average.

MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS: Overall debt levels are moderately low and
expected to remain so given the school's excess capacity and its lack of plans
for future debt issuance. Pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB)
liabilities do not limit financial flexibility.

CREDIT PROFILE

MAINTENANCE OF HEALTHY RESERVE LEVELS DESPITE PRESSURED OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

The district's financial position remains healthy, notwithstanding recent
drawdowns related to volatile state funding levels and the receipt of federal
stimulus funds. For at least the past five years, the district's fund balance
levels have remained well above its prudent 7.5% of spending policy. Fiscal 2011
ended with a small $2 million drawdown for an unrestricted fund balance (the sum
of committed, assigned and unassigned fund balance under GASB 54) of $57.3
million or a sound 15.4% of spending (the sum of operational expenditures and
transfers out).

Financial flexibility has been reduced somewhat in recent years as the district
has engaged in extensive spending cuts to offset state funding reductions.
District management believes it has minimal capacity to reduce headcount
further. However, Fitch notes positively that the district has achieved
budgetary relief in the past through salary freezes and other strategic
cost-cutting measures. Furthermore, the district's voter-approved one-mill
operating levy, which was extended in March 2010 for an additional four years,
provides the district some revenue diversity.

FISCAL 2012 AND 2013 ESTIMATES AND BUDGET

Year-to-date results for fiscal 2012 indicate a modest $1.2 million (0.3% of
spending) net deficit (after transfers), as opposed to the $13.8 million draw
that was budgeted. The implementation of a hiring and salary freeze allowed the
district to achieve this positive variance to budget. Fund balance is expected
to be roughly flat with that of the prior year.

The fiscal 2013 budget represents a 0.7% increase in spending over that of
fiscal 2012 budget due largely to the provision of a one-time bonus for all
district employees. The district plans to offset increased expenditures with a
$14.6 million fund balance appropriation (3.9% of spending). Fitch notes the
consistency with which the district has outperformed projections, as a result of
conservative budgeting practices, and believes fund balance levels will remain
adequate despite the budgeted draw.

STILL-RECOVERING LOCAL ECONOMY

Sarasota County (Fitch rated 'AAA'; Stable Outlook) is still recovering from
recent national recession. Located on the southwestern coast of Florida, the
county is a popular tourist and retiree destination, and as a result
service-based industries, such as healthcare and education, have a large
presence in the local economy. Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Venice Regional
Hospital are the county's first and third largest private employers, with almost
4,500 employees in aggregate.

The housing correction has had a severe impact on the county, with total
assessed value (TAV) down an aggregate 28.5% from fiscal 2008 to fiscal 2011.
Declines continued in fiscal 2012 (6.2%) and are expected in 2013 (0.5%). Though
Fitch notes that school districts are not dependent on tax base performance for
operational revenues, TAV declines reduce their revenues available for capital.
The district's property tax collection rates have remained constant during this
period at over 96%.

Economic indicators for the county are average. The unemployment rate spiked to
a high of 11.9% in 2010 but has decreased steadily since and is now equal to
that of the state at 8.5% as of May 2012. Wealth levels are on par with those of
the nation.

LOW-RISK DEBT PROFILE

Overall debt levels are moderately low ($1,808 per capita and 1.3% of market
value). Debt service for fiscal 2011 consumed a manageable 6% of general and
debt service funds spending. Amortization of outstanding principal is rapid,
with over 65% retired in 10 years. There is no exposure to variable-rate or
short-term debt.

The district has no plans for future debt or school construction, beyond the
completion of a high school currently being built. Future capital needs center
on facility and equipment upgrades and will be financed through pay-as-you-go
funding.

Employee retirement benefits do not stress the district's operations. Like other
Florida school districts, employees are members of the Florida Retirement
System, to which the district has made annual contributions equal to 100% of the
state-determined ARC for at least the past three years. The district offers only
an implied subsidy for its post-employment benefits (OPEB). The district
contributed $24.9 million (an average 6.7% of spending) toward its pension and
OPEB obligations in fiscal 2011.

COPS DEBT SERVICE

The district has historically paid COPs debt service with revenue from its
capital outlay millage, although all legally available revenues may be used for
this purpose. Recent state legislation lowered the millage available to Florida
school districts for capital outlay from 2 mills to 1.5. Three-quarters of the
approved levy is eligible for payment of COPs debt service, with the exception
of lease purchase agreements entered into prior to June 30, 2009. To cover
maximum annual debt service, the district requires only 0.56 mills of this levy.

The master lease structure of the COPs is strong, requiring all-or-none
appropriation. In the case of non-appropriation, the trustee is authorized to
require the district to surrender use of all facilities under the master lease.
Approximately 12.7% of the district's students attend facilities currently
leased under the master-lease agreement. Fitch considers this a very strong
incentive to appropriate.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, National Association of Realtors.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
