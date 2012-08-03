FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts API Technologies to 'B', outlook is negative
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts API Technologies to 'B', outlook is negative

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S.-based defense supplier API Technologies Corp.'s 
profitability has been less than we expected because of funding cuts, order
delays, and poor pricing on certain contracts, resulting in weaker-than-expected
credit metrics. 
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on API to 'B' from 'B+'.
     -- The negative outlook reflects the potential for further disruptions in 
near-term demand stemming from likely declines in U.S. defense spending. 

Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on API Technologies Corp. to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, we 
removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative 
implications on July 12, 2012. The outlook is negative. 

We also lowered the issue-level ratings on the company's secured credit 
facility one notch to 'B', but maintained the '3' recovery rating. 

Rationale
API's earnings and cash generation have improved less than we expected 
following two large debt-financed acquisitions in 2011, and the company's 
credit metrics are weaker than we anticipated. In the most recent quarter the 
company took an $87 million goodwill impairment charge and an $11 million 
restructuring charge (mostly noncash) in the electronics manufacturing 
services (EMS) business. These charges stemmed mainly from the significant 
reduction in funding for what was the EMS business' largest program (resulting 
in lower volumes and excess capacity), combined with poor pricing on legacy 
contracts. While the non-EMS business has performed well, EBITDA margins were 
only 11% for the 12 months ended May 31, 2012, which is below our previous 
expectations of around 15%. Therefore, the ratio of debt to EBITDA was about 
7x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt for the period was 4% (both 
adjusted for the goodwill impairment and EMS restructuring charges), compared 
to our expectations of 4.0x-4.5x and about 15%, respectively. 

We expect earnings to improve over the next year, driven by facility 
consolidations, headcount reductions, earnings contributions from a recent 
acquisition, and better pricing on EMS contracts. Our revised forecast 
includes expectations of debt to EBITDA between 4.5x-5.0x and FFO to debt 
between 10%-15% over the next 12-18 months. 

However, concerns about the huge U.S. federal budget deficit will likely 
result in flat to declining defense budgets for the foreseeable future. And 
uncertainty about future levels of defense spending could result in delayed 
orders or additional funding cuts, possibly disrupting demand for API's 
military products and services (about 50% of total revenue) over the next 
year. We also believe it is unlikely the fiscal 2013 budget will be signed 
into law by the start of the government fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2012) because of 
the current political landscape. Therefore, the military will likely be funded 
via a continuing resolution, which limits spending to prior-year levels until 
the budget is signed. In addition, sequestration could result in an additional 
$500 billion in defense cuts over the next 10 years starting on Jan. 2, 2013, 
although we do not think the full amount will be implemented. 

However, API no longer has a significant concentration of revenue on any 
single program following a drastic funding reduction to its historically 
largest program in 2011--the Counter Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive 
Device Electronic Warfare, or CREW, system--which accounted for roughly 25% of 
total sales in 2010.

We assess API's business risk profile as "vulnerable" because of its 
relatively small revenue base; participation in fragmented markets in which 
competitors are often larger; and considerable uncertainty surrounding the 
U.S. defense industry, API's primary end-market. We assess API's financial 
risk profile as "aggressive" given its acquisitive growth strategy and 
significant ownership by private equity firm Vintage Capital Management.

API designs and manufactures microelectronics, primarily to the defense 
industry although roughly 40% of total sales are to commercial customers, 
which provides decent end-market diversity. Roughly 25% of sales are outside 
the U.S. Aside from its EMS business (about 30% of total pro forma sales for 
the 12 months ended Feb. 28, 2012), API supplies radio frequency/microwave 
components (50%), sensors and power management products (12%), and secure 
communication products (8%). 

Liquidity
We assess API's liquidity as "less than adequate" because the company has less 
than a 10% EBITDA cushion in its leverage covenant. We believe API will remain 
in compliance with its covenants over the next year, because earnings are 
likely to improve and the company could also potentially reduce debt. However, 
given the limited cushion and uncertain operating environment, we believe the 
potential for a covenant breach has increased. 

We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 
12 months. We also expect that sources would exceed uses even if EBITDA were 
to decline by 15%, as the company has only modest capital spending 
requirements and minimal near-term debt maturities ($2 million a year). The 
company had $17 million of cash on May 31, 2012, and access to an undrawn $15 
million revolver that matures in 2014, although access could be limited by 
covenant compliance. Free cash flow was $3 million in the six months ended May 
31, 2012. We expect better profitability to result in free cash flow around 
$15 million for the full fiscal year (ended Nov. 30) with moderate improvement 
likely in 2013. 

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on API to be 
published on RatingsDirect following this report. 

Outlook
The outlook is negative. We believe API will be able to restore credit metrics 
to be more in line with the rating over the next year, driven by efficiency 
improvements, although demand for API's products remains uncertain because of 
U.S. defense budget pressures. We could lower the rating if reductions in 
funding for API's programs or an inability to achieve planned cost reductions 
result in debt to EBITDA remaining greater than 5.5x or FFO to debt below 10% 
over the next year. We could also lower the rating if API pursues further 
debt-financed acquisitions, resulting in a similar financial risk profile. 

We could revise the outlook to stable if debt to EBITDA falls below 5x, FFO to 
debt rises above 12%, and improving covenant headroom corresponds with an 
"adequate" liquidity descriptor.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The 
Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009.
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Downgraded; Off CreditWatch; Recovery Rating Unchanged
                            To               From
API Technologies Corp.
 Corporate credit rating    B/Negative/--    B+/Watch Neg/--
 Senior secured             B                B+/Watch Neg
   Recovery rating          3                3



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
