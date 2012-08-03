FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch keeps FTPYME Bancaja 3 on watch negative
August 3, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch keeps FTPYME Bancaja 3 on watch negative

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings has maintained FTPYME Bancaja 3 FTA's class A3 (G) and
B notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and affirmed the class C and D notes as
follows:

Class A3 (G) (ISIN ES0339735021): 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN
Class B (ISIN ES0339735039): 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN
Class C (ISIN ES0339735047): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Class D (ISIN ES0339735054): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned RE of 50%

The RWN on the class A3 (G) and B notes reflects their material exposure to
Banco Santander S.A ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2') which acts as the account bank for
the transaction (see 'Fitch Places 212 Spanish SF Tranches on RWN', dated 16
July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch expects the implementation of remedial
actions in the near term based on correspondence received from the transaction
parties.

There has been a sharp increase in 90-day+ arrears since the last review in
December and amount to 9.5% of the outstanding portfolio balance as of June. The
transaction has a default definition of 18 months overdue and most of the
arrears are currently in the 180-360 day arrears bucket. Fitch expects a rise in
defaults in the near term as some of these arrears roll into default. Current
defaults account for 12% of the outstanding portfolio balance; however the
volume dropped marginally since the last review due to recoveries. The reserve
fund is significantly underfunded at EUR1.6m compared with a required amount of
EUR5.0m.

Nevertheless, the credit enhancement on class A3 (G) and B has significantly
built up due to deleveraging and the notes have sufficient credit protection
against further portfolio deterioration. The affirmation of the class C note
reflects the notes' ability to withstand Fitch's stresses on default probability
and recoveries at the 'Bsf' level. The Outlook has been revised to Negative from
Stable due to the rising 90+ delinquencies and concentration, both at the
obligor and industry level.

The affirmation of the class D notes reflects the note's subordinated position
in the capital structure and the transaction's performance. Furthermore, the
tranche is vulnerable to obligor concentration as a default of any of the top
obligors would wipe out the reserve fund and expose the tranche to potential
losses. Fitch assigned a recovery estimate (RE) of 50% to the tranche based on
its mean loss expectation for the portfolio.

The portfolio has amortised to 7% of its initial balance and as a result the
concentration levels are gradually increasing. The top borrower constitutes 4.5%
of the portfolio while top 20 borrowers make up 37%. About 40% of the portfolio
is concentrated in the real estate and construction sectors. 98% of the assets
are secured on property collateral and the weighted average recovery rate on
worked out loans is about 40% as of June.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Sources of information: transaction trustee reports

Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 June
2012, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME
CLOs)', dated 01 June 2012, 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in
Structured Finance', dated 12 August 2011, and 'Counterparty Criteria for
Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO
Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions

