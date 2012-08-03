TEX-S&P investment-grade composite spread widens

Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 9 basis points (bps) to 212 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 2 bps to 670 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 9 bps to 140 bps, the 'A' spread widened by 9 bps to 182 bps, and the 'BBB' spread widened by 9 bps to 261 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 2 bps to 459 bps, the 'B' spread widened by 1 bp to 702 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 1 bp to 1,088 bps. By industry, financial institutions expanded by 9 bps to 299 bps. Banks, industrials, and telecommunications expanded by 7 bps each to 317 bps, 301 bps, and 323 bps, respectively, and utilities expanded by 10 bps to 221 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 213 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 691 bps and its five-year moving average of 745 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)