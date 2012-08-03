FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEX-S&P investment-grade composite spread widens
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEX-S&P investment-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 9
basis points (bps) to 212 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 2 bps to 670 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 9 bps
to 140 bps, the 'A' spread widened by 9 bps to 182 bps, and the 'BBB' spread
widened by 9 bps to 261 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 2 bps to 459 bps, the
'B' spread widened by 1 bp to 702 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 1 bp to
1,088 bps.

By industry, financial institutions expanded by 9 bps to 299 bps. Banks, 
industrials, and telecommunications expanded by 7 bps each to 317 bps, 301 
bps, and 323 bps, respectively, and utilities expanded by 10 bps to 221 bps. 

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its 
one-year moving average of 213 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 
bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year 
moving average of 691 bps and its five-year moving average of 745 bps. We 
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
 

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.