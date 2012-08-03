TEXT-S&P affirms Piraeus Bank 'CCC/C' ratings, outlook is negative

Overview -- On July 27, 2012, Piraeus Bank announced it will absorb a portion of assets and liabilities from the Agricultural Bank of Greece, with the transaction largely financed by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF). -- We expect the HFSF to provide further capital support to allow Piraeus to maintain an adequate regulatory capital position. -- We are affirming our 'CCC/C' long- and short-term ratings on Piraeus Bank. -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade the bank if we believed it would default on its obligations. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'CCC/C' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Greece-based Piraeus Bank S.A. (Piraeus). The outlook is negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'CC' issue ratings on the debt securities issued by Piraeus Group Capital Ltd. and by Piraeus Group Finance PLC and guaranteed by Piraeus. Rationale The affirmation follows Piraeus' announcement on July 27, 2012, that it will absorb EUR14.7 billion of assets and EUR21.4 billion of liabilities from the Agricultural Bank of Greece (ABG; not rated), for a consideration of EUR95 million. We understand that the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) has disbursed EUR6.7 billion to cover the difference between the assets and liabilities. In addition, the HFSF will contribute a further EUR500 million in capital injections to Piraeus, so that the bank can maintain a total capital adequacy ratio above 8%. The affirmation reflects our opinion that, at the current rating, the operation will likely have a limited impact on our assessment of Piraeus' financial profile. This is because the terms of the agreement substantially mitigate the potential risk arising from it. Under the announced terms, we understand the HFSF is largely financing the operation and Piraeus is absorbing the best part of ABG's assets and all of its customer deposits. We anticipate that the impact of the transaction on our assessment of the bank's capital and earnings is limited. Our rating on Piraeus factors in our opinion that the HFSF will commit further capital to Piraeus in addition to the EUR4.7 billion provided in May to enable the bank to comply with regulatory capital requirements. Our "weak" assessment of the bank's capital and earnings incorporate the capital support already provided by the HFSF and our view that the HFSF will have to provide further extraordinary capital support in the next 12 months to maintain the bank's projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio at between 3.5% and 4.0% in 2013. In our opinion, the bank's capital is likely to be gradually reduced by the material increase in credit losses on its domestic loan portfolio that we expect in 2012 and 2013. We believe this will exceed the bank's capacity to absorb losses through operating profits. We do not consider that the ABG transaction will affect our assessment of the bank's liquidity position, based on the European Council's statement that Greek banks will continue to receive financial support. Such support should allow the bank to maintain eligible collateral for discounting through European liquidity support mechanisms, including Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) set up at the Bank of Greece, even if the relevant ratings on Greek sovereign debt were lowered to 'D'. We assess Piraeus' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'cc'. Our 'CCC' long-term rating on Piraeus includes two notches of uplift from the SACP because we factor in extraordinary liquidity support provided by the EU authorities and further capital commitment we expect the bank will receive from HFSF. Our current ratings on Piraeus continue to factor in a 'b+' anchor, which draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment methodology and our view of both the economic risk of the main countries in which Piraeus operates and the industry risk of Greece, where the bank is incorporated. The ratings also reflect our view of Piraeus' "adequate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and "very weak" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade Piraeus if we believed it would default on its obligations, as defined by our criteria. We could lower the ratings on the bank if access to liquidity support from extraordinary mechanisms set up by EU authorities, including the ELA discount facility, was impaired for any reason. This is because this support currently underpins the bank's capacity to meet its financing requirements. In this context, we also note that persistently high pressure on Greek banks' retail funding bases may lead to further deposit outflows, which could in our opinion increase the need for banks to receive additional extraordinary liquidity support from European authorities. Should Piraeus' access to EU liquidity support deteriorate, we would conclude that the bank is likely to default, as defined under our criteria. We could also lower the ratings if we believed the bank was likely to default as a result of any developments associated with a substantial impairment of its solvency. This could happen if, for any reason, Greek banks could not access external capital support, or if we considered such support insufficient to allow the banks to continue meeting regulatory capital requirements once the potentially further large losses on their holdings of Greek government bonds are recognized. A default could also occur from potentially sizable credit impairments arising from lending. . Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating CCC/Negative/C SACP cc Anchor b+ Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Weak (-2) Risk Position Weak (-2) Funding and Liquidity Average and very weak (-5) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Short-Term Extraordinary Support +2 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Piraeus Bank S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating CCC/Negative/C Certificate Of Deposit CCC/C Piraeus Group Capital Ltd. Preferred Stock* CC Piraeus Group Finance PLC Senior Unsecured* CCC Subordinated* CC Commercial Paper* C *Guaranteed by Piraeus Bank S.A. 