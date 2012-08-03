TEXT-Fitch affirms CaixaBank 'BBB' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed CaixaBank, S.A.'s and Banca Civica, S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. At the same time, following the completion of Banca Civica's merger with CaixaBank, Banca Civica's ratings have been withdrawn and its debt issues transferred to CaixaBank as it ceased to exist. CaixaBank's IDR is driven by its VR and is also on its Support Rating Floor (SRF). Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona's (La Caixa; CaixaBank's main shareholder with a 81.2% stake at end-H112) Long-term IDR and VR have been downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and to 'bbb-' from 'bbb', respectively. Fitch has removed these ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) upon completion of the review announced in February 2012. The Outlook on CaixaBank's and La Caixa's Long-Term IDRs is Negative, reflecting expectations for a prolonged recession in Spain. This creates a negative operating environment for Spanish companies and could dampen dividend flow from investments into La Caixa. The Negative Outlook on CaixaBank also reflects integration risks associated with the merger, as Banca Civica represents around 20% of new group's total assets. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - CAIXABANK'S IDRS AND VR The affirmation of CaixaBank's IDRs and VR reflects Fitch's view that it is capable of absorbing Banca Civica, without additional capital needs, thanks to its relatively high pre-merger capital base, good and recurrent pre-provision operating profit and the ability to boost capital through the conversion until 2015 of EUR3.8bn mandatory convertible bonds. Banca Civica was an underperforming bank. Substantial fair value adjustments were made upon the first-time consolidation to improve impaired loan and other assets coverage levels, which include meeting the government's higher coverage level for real estate exposures. CaixaBank's IDRs and VR reflect its leading retail banking franchise in Spain, which supports recurring earnings, improved impairment coverage levels, a large and stable deposit base, good liquidity and adequate capital levels. The ratings of the merged group also reflect the weight of the difficult operating environment, the collapse of the real estate market, weakened counterparty/investor confidence in Spain and its banking sector and risk concentration from equity investments (69% of Fitch core capital (FCC)). The integration of Banca Civica will depress the enlarged group's FCC/weighted risks ratio. Fitch estimates this will reach about 8.3% (based on pro-forma end-2011 figures), down from a pre-merger 11%. However, the enlarged group holds hybrids (EUR3.8bn mandatory convertible bonds and EUR977m convertible preference shares) which can be converted to boost core capital. Thus, Fitch's eligible capital/weighted risks ratio, which provides a secondary measure of bank capitalisation, should remain sound at around 10.8%. CaixaBank's pro-forma end-H112 impaired/total loans ratio reached 7.2% and loan loss coverage was 69% which is better than the system average. This is explained by lower-than-average lending to the development real estate sector. For the enlarged group, this type of lending is around 13% of total loans, compared to a sector average of about 17%. CaixaBank is exposed to market risk mainly through its equity investments. Fitch estimated that the market value for the bulk of these is below book value at end-H112. Excluding those in the available-for-sale portfolio, Fitch estimates unrealised losses (net of taxes) would represent just about 5% of the estimated equity of the enlarged group. However, Fitch does not anticipate impairments on these stakes, which are held for long-term investment purposes. In Fitch's view there is a potential loss in the equity accounted earnings from Repsol, S.A. ( 'BBB-'/Negative) This loss would arise if the expropriation of Repsol's investment in Argentina's YPF S.A. force a sizeable write down of this investment in Repsol's books. Fitch believes CaixaBank has sufficient capital to manage such equity accounted loss if indeed it were required. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - LA CAIXA'S IDRS AND VR La Caixa's VR and IDRs have been downgraded and removed from RWN. Fitch completed its full review of the entity and concluded that the risk profile, while closely correlated with that of CaixaBank, merits more of a standalone analysis. The agency concluded that La Caixa faces a dilution of its stake in CaixaBank (to an estimated 61% by end-2015 when all hybrids will have been converted), double leverage indicators are considered to fall somewhere between the moderate to high range, and its capacity to generate cash flows through dividend upstreaming or from the sale of assets has weakened compared with previous expectations. This is occasioned by Spain's weak economic environment. La Caixa's IDRs are largely driven by the risk profile of its main asset, CaixaBank. La Caixa has around EUR8bn of debt outstanding. Maturities are well spread. Only EUR0.65bn falls due prior to end-2014. The bulk of the outstanding balance will mature in 2019 and 2020. Nevertheless, Fitch estimates the bank's double leverage ratio to be between 120% and 130%, which is considered as somewhere between moderate and high. Debt service/repayment will depend on a combination of dividends received from CaixaBank and a portfolio of equities, proceeds from asset sales and additional borrowings. The equity stakes are held by another holding subsidiary and largely comprise stakes in Gas Natural ('BBB+'/RWN) and Abertis ('A-'/RWN). La Caixa will continue to be supervised by the Bank of Spain on a consolidated basis. RATING SENSITIVITIES CAIXABANK AND LA CAIXA- IDRs and VR CaixaBank's VR is sensitive to an even more protracted and deeper recessionary environment in Spain than currently assumed, an unanticipated liquidity shock and unforeseen problems in the integration process of Banca Civica. Integration should proceed well given that CaixaBank's experienced management team has a proven track record of organic and acquisition-led growth of its franchise since the early 1990s. Its ratings are also sensitive to additional impairments which might be taken on CaixaBank's equity stakes. Holding such equities is considered a negative rating driver for both La Caixa and CaixaBank. Potential for upgrading CaixaBank's VR is limited in the foreseeable future given the poor operating environment. This is reflected in the Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDR. La Caixa's Long-term IDR and VR are sensitive to any rating action on CaixaBank as well as signs of reduction in future dividend upstreaming, thus hampering cash flow generation required to service debt repayments. Ratings are also sensitive to any requirement to write down equity investments. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF CaixaBank's Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's view that there is a high probability that support from the Spanish authorities would be forthcoming, if required. This is because of the bank's systemic importance. The Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a potential downgrade of the Spanish sovereign ratings or to a change in Fitch's assumptions regarding the authorities' propensity to support CaixaBank. La Caixa's Support Rating and SRF reflect that it is a holding company and that support from the Spanish authorities cannot be relied upon in case of need. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CaixaBank and La Caixa are all notched down from their respective VRs, in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risks. These vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of CaixaBank and La Caixa. The rating actions are as follows: CaixaBank: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' VR: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Preference shares: affirmed at 'B+' Banca Civica: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Negative, withdrawn Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3', removed from Rating Watch Positive (RWP), withdrawn VR: affirmed at 'bbb' and withdrawn Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3', removed from RWP, withdrawn Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB' from 'BB+', removed from RWP, withdrawn Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-', transferred to CaixaBank Upper tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB', transferred to CaixaBank Preferred stock: affirmed at 'B+', transferred to CaixaBank State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB', transferred to CaixaBank La Caixa: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', removed from RWN, Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2', removed from RWN VR: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb', removed from RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No floor' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', removed from RWN Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', removed from RWN State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)