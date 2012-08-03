FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms CaixaBank 'BBB' rating
August 3, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms CaixaBank 'BBB' rating

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed CaixaBank, S.A.'s and Banca
Civica, S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' and Viability
Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. At the same time, following the completion of Banca
Civica's merger with CaixaBank, Banca Civica's ratings have been withdrawn 
and its debt issues transferred to CaixaBank as it ceased to exist. CaixaBank's 
IDR is driven by its VR and is also on its Support Rating Floor (SRF).

Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona's (La Caixa; CaixaBank's main 
shareholder with a 81.2% stake at end-H112) Long-term IDR and VR have been 
downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and to 'bbb-' from 'bbb', respectively. Fitch 
has removed these ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) upon completion of 
the review announced in February 2012. 

The Outlook on CaixaBank's and La Caixa's Long-Term IDRs is Negative, reflecting
expectations for a prolonged recession in Spain. This creates a negative 
operating environment for Spanish companies and could dampen dividend flow from 
investments into La Caixa. The Negative Outlook on CaixaBank also reflects 
integration risks associated with the merger, as Banca Civica represents around 
20% of new group's total assets. A full list of rating actions is at the end of 
this comment.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - CAIXABANK'S IDRS AND VR

The affirmation of CaixaBank's IDRs and VR reflects Fitch's view that it is 
capable of absorbing Banca Civica, without additional capital needs, thanks to 
its relatively high pre-merger capital base, good and recurrent pre-provision 
operating profit and the ability to boost capital through the conversion until 
2015 of EUR3.8bn mandatory convertible bonds. Banca Civica was an 
underperforming bank. Substantial fair value adjustments were made upon the 
first-time consolidation to improve impaired loan and other assets coverage 
levels, which include meeting the government's higher coverage level for real 
estate exposures.

CaixaBank's IDRs and VR reflect its leading retail banking franchise in Spain, 
which supports recurring earnings, improved impairment coverage levels, a large 
and stable deposit base, good liquidity and adequate capital levels. The ratings
of the merged group also reflect the weight of the difficult operating 
environment, the collapse of the real estate market, weakened 
counterparty/investor confidence in Spain and its banking sector and risk 
concentration from equity investments (69% of Fitch core capital (FCC)).

The integration of Banca Civica will depress the enlarged group's FCC/weighted 
risks ratio. Fitch estimates this will reach about 8.3% (based on pro-forma 
end-2011 figures), down from a pre-merger 11%. However, the enlarged group holds
hybrids (EUR3.8bn mandatory convertible bonds and EUR977m convertible preference
shares) which can be converted to boost core capital. Thus, Fitch's eligible 
capital/weighted risks ratio, which provides a secondary measure of bank 
capitalisation, should remain sound at around 10.8%.

CaixaBank's pro-forma end-H112 impaired/total loans ratio reached 7.2% and loan 
loss coverage was 69% which is better than the system average. This is explained
by lower-than-average lending to the development real estate sector. For the 
enlarged group, this type of lending is around 13% of total loans, compared to a
sector average of about 17%.

CaixaBank is exposed to market risk mainly through its equity investments. Fitch
estimated that the market value for the bulk of these is below book value at 
end-H112. Excluding those in the available-for-sale portfolio, Fitch estimates 
unrealised losses (net of taxes) would represent just about 5% of the estimated 
equity of the enlarged group. However, Fitch does not anticipate impairments on 
these stakes, which are held for long-term investment purposes. In Fitch's view 
there is a potential loss in the equity accounted earnings from Repsol, S.A. ( 
'BBB-'/Negative) This loss would arise if the expropriation of Repsol's 
investment in Argentina's YPF S.A. force a sizeable write down of this 
investment in Repsol's books. Fitch believes CaixaBank has sufficient capital to
manage such equity accounted loss if indeed it were required. 

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - LA CAIXA'S IDRS AND VR

La Caixa's VR and IDRs have been downgraded and removed from RWN. Fitch 
completed its full review of the entity and concluded that the risk profile, 
while closely correlated with that of CaixaBank, merits more of a standalone 
analysis. The agency concluded that La Caixa faces a dilution of its stake in 
CaixaBank (to an estimated 61% by end-2015 when all hybrids will have been 
converted), double leverage indicators are considered to fall somewhere between 
the moderate to high range, and its capacity to generate cash flows through 
dividend upstreaming or from the sale of assets has weakened compared with 
previous expectations. This is occasioned by Spain's weak economic environment.

La Caixa's IDRs are largely driven by the risk profile of its main asset, 
CaixaBank. La Caixa has around EUR8bn of debt outstanding. Maturities are well 
spread. Only EUR0.65bn falls due prior to end-2014. The bulk of the outstanding 
balance will mature in 2019 and 2020. Nevertheless, Fitch estimates the bank's 
double leverage ratio to be between 120% and 130%, which is considered as 
somewhere between moderate and high. Debt service/repayment will depend on a 
combination of dividends received from CaixaBank and a portfolio of equities, 
proceeds from asset sales and additional borrowings. The equity stakes are held 
by another holding subsidiary and largely comprise stakes in Gas Natural 
('BBB+'/RWN) and Abertis ('A-'/RWN). La Caixa will continue to be supervised by 
the Bank of Spain on a consolidated basis.

RATING SENSITIVITIES CAIXABANK AND LA CAIXA- IDRs and VR

CaixaBank's VR is sensitive to an even more protracted and deeper recessionary 
environment in Spain than currently assumed, an unanticipated liquidity shock 
and unforeseen problems in the integration process of Banca Civica. Integration 
should proceed well given that CaixaBank's experienced management team has a 
proven track record of organic and acquisition-led growth of its franchise since
the early 1990s. Its ratings are also sensitive to additional impairments which 
might be taken on CaixaBank's equity stakes. Holding such equities is considered
a negative rating driver for both La Caixa and CaixaBank. 

Potential for upgrading CaixaBank's VR is limited in the foreseeable future 
given the poor operating environment. This is reflected in the Negative Outlook 
on the Long-term IDR. 

La Caixa's Long-term IDR and VR are sensitive to any rating action on CaixaBank 
as well as signs of reduction in future dividend upstreaming, thus hampering 
cash flow generation required to service debt repayments. Ratings are also 
sensitive to any requirement to write down equity investments. 

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF

CaixaBank's Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's view that there is a high 
probability that support from the Spanish authorities would be forthcoming, if 
required. This is because of the bank's systemic importance.

The Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a potential downgrade of the Spanish
sovereign ratings or to a change in Fitch's assumptions regarding the 
authorities' propensity to support CaixaBank. 

La Caixa's Support Rating and SRF reflect that it is a holding company and that 
support from the Spanish authorities cannot be relied upon in case of need.

SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES

Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CaixaBank and La Caixa are 
all notched down from their respective VRs, in accordance with Fitch's 
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss 
severity risks. These vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive 
to any change in the VRs of CaixaBank and La Caixa.

The rating actions are as follows:

CaixaBank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Preference shares: affirmed at 'B+'

Banca Civica:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Negative, withdrawn
Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3', removed from Rating Watch Positive 
(RWP), withdrawn
VR: affirmed at 'bbb' and withdrawn
Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3', removed from RWP, withdrawn 
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB' from 'BB+', removed from RWP, withdrawn
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-', transferred to CaixaBank
Upper tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB', transferred to CaixaBank
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'B+', transferred to CaixaBank
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB', transferred to CaixaBank

La Caixa:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', removed from RWN, Outlook 
Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2', removed from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb', removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No floor'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', removed
from RWN
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', removed from RWN
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

