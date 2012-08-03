FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Entergy commercial paper program 'A-2'
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Entergy commercial paper program 'A-2'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-2'
short-term rating to New Orleans-based utility holding company Entergy Corp.'s
 $500 million 4(a) (2) commercial paper program. In addition, we assigned
an 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating to Entergy Corp. Entergy will use
the commercial paper program for working capital requirements and other general
corporate purposes. The program will be backed by a $3.5 billion syndicated
committed credit facility that will mature in October 2017.

The corporate credit rating on Entergy is 'BBB' and the outlook is stable.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- Commercial Paper, April 15, 2008

RATING LIST

Entergy Corp.
 Corporate credit rating                 BBB/Stable/--

Ratings Assigned

Entergy Corp.
 Short-term Corporate Credit Rating      A-2
 $500 Mil. Commercial Paper Program      A-2


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.