TEXT-S&P says the weakest links count declines to 128

Aug 3 - The number of global weakest links decreased to 128 as of July 23 from 129 as of June 18, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Global Weakest Links And Default Rates: Weakest Links Count Decreases To 128." Weakest links are issuers rated 'B-' and lower with either negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. The 128 weakest links have total rated debt worth $206 billion. "The U.S. has the highest number of weakest links with 76, or 59.4% of the global total," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "By sector, the media and entertainment, forest products and building materials, and metals, mining, and steel sectors have the greatest concentrations of weakest links." Forty-nine issuers have defaulted so far in 2012 (through July 23), including confidential entities. These defaulted issuers have outstanding debt worth $47.5 billion. In comparison, 53 defaulted issuers had combined outstanding debt worth $87.7 billion in 2011, 82 issuers defaulted on debt worth $97.5 billion in 2010, and 264 issuers defaulted on debt worth $627.7 billion in 2009. The 12-month-trailing global corporate speculative-grade default rate rose to 2.46% in June from 2.36% in May. Regionally, the U.S. corporate speculative-grade default rate increased to 2.7% from 2.64%, while the European speculative-grade default rate increased to 2.44% from 2.16% and the emerging markets speculative-grade default rate increased to 1.7% from 1.56%. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.5% in second-quarter 2012, compared with 2% in the first quarter. In the U.S., 21 new speculative-grade deals came to market in July (through July 23), compared with 24 deals in June and 39 deals in May. The U.S. speculative-grade spread began to increase at the beginning of August 2011 because of growing uncertainty in the global financial markets, and it peaked at 830 basis points (bps) as of Oct. 4, 2011, before declining steadily to 594 bps as of March 19, 2012. By the end of June, the spread had widened to 685 bps, before narrowing slightly to 682 bps as of July 17. Our baseline forecast (with a 60% probability) is for a 12-month-forward (March 2013) corporate speculative-grade default rate of 3.6% in the U.S. To realize the mean baseline projection, a total of 55 speculative-grade-rated issuers would need to default in the next 12 months. This implies an average of about 4.6 defaults per month--higher than the average of about 4.2 defaults per month in the last six months. Our optimistic default rate forecast assumes that the U.S. economy and financial markets will perform better than expected, and Europe will come to a speedy resolution regarding its sovereign credit crisis. As a result, we would expect the default rate to be slightly below the current level, or 2% by March 2013 (31 defaults during the next 12 months). "The 12-month-trailing default rate for U.S. leveraged loans (based on the number of loans) increased to 1.08% in June 2012 from 0.92% in May 2012," said Ms. Vazza. "This is the highest rate since the 1.21% recorded in July 2011, according to Standard & Poor's Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD)."