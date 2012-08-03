FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Morgan Stanley Managed ACES 2006-7 rating
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 3, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Morgan Stanley Managed ACES 2006-7 rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the
class IA notes issued by Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-7, a synthetic
corporate investment-grade CDO (see list).
 
The downgrade follows a number of credit events of underlying reference 
entities, which have caused the notes to incur principal losses.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Criteria: Structured Finance: CDOs: Revised Methodologies And 
Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009
     -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, 
published June 3, 2009
 
RATING LOWERED

Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC Series 2006-7

                   Rating 
Class           To          From       
IA              D (sf)      CCC- (sf)

OTHER RATING OUTSTANDING
 
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC Series 2006-7

                Rating 
IIA             D (sf)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.