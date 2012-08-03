TEXT-S&P revises Health Net outlook to negative

Overview -- Health Net announced that it expects operating results for second-quarter and full-year 2012 to be significantly worse than previously expected. -- We are revising our outlook on Health Net to negative from stable and affirming the ratings. -- We could lower the rating by one notch if the company's operating earnings continue to deteriorate. Rating Action On Aug 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Health Net Inc. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' long-term counterparty credit rating on Health Net Inc. and our 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on core subsidiaries Health Net of California Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Co., Health Net of Arizona Inc., and Health Net Health Plan of Oregon Inc. Rationale The outlook revision resulted from Health Net's announcement that its operating performance was significantly worse than expected for second-quarter and will be worse than expected for full-year 2012. The results were primarily driven by higher-than-expected medical costs from its Medicaid senior and persons with disabilities members, and its commercial large groups with full-network benefits members. We have revised our adjusted EBIT return on revenues (ROR) margin expectations for 2012 to 1% to 1.5% from the 3%-3.5% range. EBITDA interest coverage (including imputed lease obligations interest) would diminish to about 4x from our previous expectation of 7x. Nevertheless, we believe that the expected EBIT margin (about 1%-1.5%), EBITDA interest coverage (about 4x), and debt leverage (less than 35%) still support the current rating. Health Net's mix of business in commercial and government-sponsored managed care plans (Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and TRICARE) supports its very good business profile. The company's main product offering is structured as an insured HMO, marketed primarily to commercial and government customers. In addition, with TRICARE's conversion to a nonrisk business effective April 2011, the mix of Health Net's membership business is now 54% nonrisk (TRICARE members) and 46% risk. This very good business profile helps to mitigate our concerns about the company's limited geographic and product scope. Outlook The negative outlook indicates that we could lower the rating by one notch if the company's EBIT ROR were to decline to less than 0.5%-1.5% for a sustained period. In 2012, we expect Health Net to report an adjusted EBIT ROR of about 1%-1.5% on revenue of more than $11 billion. We expect debt leverage--including postretirement benefit and operating lease obligations--of less than 35%, and EBITDA interest coverage--including imputed interest on operating lease obligations--to be greater than 4x at year-end 2012. We expect consolidated risk-adjusted capitalization--including the effects of double leverage--to remain redundant at the 'BBB' level. Related Criteria And Research -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Analysis Of Nonlife Insurance Operating Performance, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Health Net Inc. Senior Unsecured BB Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Health Net Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BB/Negative/-- BB/Stable/-- Health Net Health Plan of Oregon Inc. Health Net of California Inc. Health Net of Arizona Inc. Health Net Life Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB-/Negative/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB-/Negative/-- BBB-/Stable/--