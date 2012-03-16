FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 16, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P on American Express Credit Account 2008-4 rating

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today made public its
'A- (sf)' rating on American Express Credit Account Secured Note Trust 2008-4's
floating-rate secured notes at the issuer's request.	
	
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by payments 	
received by the owner trust relating to the collateral interest in American 	
Express Credit Account Master Trust's (Amex CAMT's) series 2008-4 transaction 	
(see "Presale: American Express Credit Account Master Trust - Series 2008-4," 	
published April 11, 2008). The collateral interest is collateralized by a pool 	
of receivables in Amex CAMT, which are generated by American Express credit 	
card accounts and Sign & Travel/Extended Payment Option revolving credit 	
accounts that are owned by American Express Centurion Bank or American Express 	
Bank FSB. 	
	
The 'A- (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit support, 	
payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other factors. 	
	

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
 	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Presale: American Express Credit Account Secured Note Trust 2011-2, 	
published Nov. 11, 2011.	
     -- Presale: American Express Credit Account Master Trust - Series 2011-2, 	
published Nov. 10, 2011.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card 	
ABS, published Sept. 14, 2011.	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010.	
     -- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card 	
Securitizations, published April 19, 2010.	
     -- Presale: American Express Credit Account Master Trust - Series 2008-4, 	
published April 11, 2008.

