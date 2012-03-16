TEXT-S&P on American Express Credit Account 2008-4 rating

March 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today made public its 'A- (sf)' rating on American Express Credit Account Secured Note Trust 2008-4's floating-rate secured notes at the issuer's request. The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by payments received by the owner trust relating to the collateral interest in American Express Credit Account Master Trust's (Amex CAMT's) series 2008-4 transaction (see "Presale: American Express Credit Account Master Trust - Series 2008-4," published April 11, 2008). The collateral interest is collateralized by a pool of receivables in Amex CAMT, which are generated by American Express credit card accounts and Sign & Travel/Extended Payment Option revolving credit accounts that are owned by American Express Centurion Bank or American Express Bank FSB. The 'A- (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other factors. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: American Express Credit Account Secured Note Trust 2011-2, published Nov. 11, 2011. -- Presale: American Express Credit Account Master Trust - Series 2011-2, published Nov. 10, 2011. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card ABS, published Sept. 14, 2011. -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010. -- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card Securitizations, published April 19, 2010. -- Presale: American Express Credit Account Master Trust - Series 2008-4, published April 11, 2008.