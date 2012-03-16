TEXT-S&P affirms OnTheCards Investments II notes

March 16 - OVERVIEW -- We have reviewed the eight series of notes in the OnTheCards Investments II (Proprietary) transaction. -- Following this review and our cash flow analysis, we have affirmed our ratings on all series of notes. -- Store card receivables issued by Edcon in South Africa generate the collateral backing the notes. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) March 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all series of notes in the OnTheCards Investments II (Proprietary) Ltd. (OnTheCards II) transaction (see list below). Today's affirmations reflect our review of the transaction, in which we considered updated performance data on charge-offs, the payment rate, yield, and delinquencies. TRANSACTION STRUCTURE AND KEY FEATURES OnTheCards II is the only South African store card receivables transaction that we rate. We have assigned ratings based on the South Africa National Credit Rating Scale (see "Standard & Poor's Provides Mapping GuidanceRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- New Issue: OnTheCards Investments II (Proprietary) Ltd, Aug. 6, 2010 -- New Issue: OnTheCards Investments II (Proprietary) Ltd, March 26, 2010 -- New Issue: OnTheCards Investments II (Proprietary) Ltd, Dec. 16, 2009 -- New Issue: OnTheCards Investments II (Proprietary) Ltd, Aug. 10, 2009 -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 -- Standard & Poor's Provides Mapping Guidance For Its South Africa National Credit Rating Scale, Dec. 7, 2007 -- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 10, 2000 RATINGS LIST OnTheCards Investments II (Proprietary) Ltd. ZAR8.59 Billion (Including Further Issuance) Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Ratings Affirmed A3 zaAAA (sf) A5 zaAAA (sf) A6 zaAAA (sf) AU01 zaAAA (sf) A7 zaAAA (sf) A8 zaAAA (sf) A10 zaAAA (sf) BU01 zaA (sf)