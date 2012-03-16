FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms OnTheCards Investments II notes
#Market News
March 16, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms OnTheCards Investments II notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 16 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We have reviewed the eight series of notes in the OnTheCards 	
Investments II (Proprietary) transaction. 	
     -- Following this review and our cash flow analysis, we have affirmed our 	
ratings on all series of notes.	
     -- Store card receivables issued by Edcon in South Africa generate the 	
collateral backing the notes.	
  	
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) March 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today affirmed its credit ratings on all series of notes in the OnTheCards 	
Investments II (Proprietary) Ltd. (OnTheCards II) transaction (see list 	
below). 	
	
Today's affirmations reflect our review of the transaction, in which we 	
considered updated performance data on charge-offs, the payment rate, yield, 	
and delinquencies. 	
	
TRANSACTION STRUCTURE AND KEY FEATURES	
	
OnTheCards II is the only South African store card receivables transaction 	
that we rate. We have assigned ratings based on the South Africa National 	
Credit Rating Scale (see "Standard & Poor's Provides Mapping GuidanceRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- New Issue: OnTheCards Investments II (Proprietary) Ltd, Aug. 6, 2010	
     -- New Issue: OnTheCards Investments II (Proprietary) Ltd, March 26, 2010	
     -- New Issue: OnTheCards Investments II (Proprietary) Ltd, Dec. 16, 2009	
     -- New Issue: OnTheCards Investments II (Proprietary) Ltd, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 	
2008	
     -- Standard & Poor's Provides Mapping Guidance For Its South Africa 	
National Credit Rating Scale, Dec. 7, 2007	
     -- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 10, 2000	
  	
RATINGS LIST	
	
OnTheCards Investments II (Proprietary) Ltd. 	
ZAR8.59 Billion (Including Further Issuance) Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes	
	
Ratings Affirmed 	
	
A3         zaAAA (sf)	
A5         zaAAA (sf)	
A6         zaAAA (sf)	
AU01       zaAAA (sf)	
A7         zaAAA (sf) 	
A8         zaAAA (sf)	
A10        zaAAA (sf)	
BU01       zaA (sf)

