TEXT-Fitch affirms Ryder System Inc

March 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ryder System, Inc.'s (Ryder) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings is detailed at the end of this release. Approximately $3.4 billion of unsecured debt is affected by these actions. The ratings affirmation reflects Ryder's established market position in the truck leasing business, operating consistency, strong liquidity and funding profile, relatively low leverage, and solid capitalization. Rating constraints include the increased pension burden, cyclicality inherent in used vehicle pricing and the commercial rental business, the regulatory impact on business trends, and to a lesser extent the automotive sector concentration within the supply chain solutions (SCS) segment. Operating performance improved in 2011 as growth in commercial rental, improved leasing activity, and strong vehicle sales gains offset higher vehicle maintenance costs and depreciation expense. Net income from continuing operations rose 37.6% to $171 million driven by a 15.8% increase in operating revenue, a 119% increase in vehicle sale gains and a 3.8% decline in other operating expenses. Fitch expects earnings to improve further in 2012 supported by a strengthening fleet recovery, continued demand in commercial rental and incremental contributions from recent acquisitions. Ryder's leverage, as measured by debt/equity, increased to 2.61 times (x) in 2011 from 2.03x in 2010. Higher leverage was driven by greater debt outstanding due to acquisition activity and higher capital expenditures combined with a decline in common equity caused by a higher pension charge. Fitch expects only modest increases in leverage in 2012, despite record capital expenditures used to refresh the rental fleet and support anticipated growth in lease activity, but market volatility could yield additional pension charges at year-end. As a result, Fitch expects share repurchases to be carefully managed in order to retain a comfortable cushion on leverage covenants. Fitch's current ratings incorporate the expectation that leverage will be managed within Ryder's articulated target of 2.5x-3.0x, with debt funding acquisitions and organic growth to create longer-term value for the company. Fitch considers the company's liquidity profile to be solid with $104.6 million of balance sheet cash and $483 million of available borrowing capacity on the committed bank facility at year-end. This compares to $276.1 million of debt maturities due in 2012, which has already been refinanced with Ryder's $350 million note issuance in February 2012. The five-year notes had a coupon of 2.50%, which is the lowest in the company's history. Fitch views the company's access to the public debt markets positively. The Stable Outlook reflects an expectation for earnings growth in 2012 driven by strong commercial rental volumes, higher vehicle sale gains, and an improvement in contractual lease activity during the year. Free cash flow is expected to be negative in the coming year as the company refreshes its fleet, but Fitch expects that spend to translate into strong earnings growth over time. Additionally, Fitch believes Ryder will maintain a stable liquidity profile and solid capitalization. Negative rating action could be driven by a decline in earnings and/or free cash flow beyond Fitch's expectations, deterioration in asset quality, an inability to realize residual values on used vehicles, a material increase in non-earning vehicles, a reduction in liquidity or an extended increase in leverage beyond the targeted range, which could result from additional pension charges. Conversely, while positive rating actions are likely limited to the current rating category, positive rating momentum could result from further funding diversification, greater revenue diversification, and/or reduced leverage. Established in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder is one of the world's largest providers of highway transportation services. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had 169,900 vehicles in its fleet and $6.1 billion of annual revenues. Ryder's stock is listed on the NYSE under the ticker 'R'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Ryder System, Inc. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'.