TEXT-S&P revises NYSE Euronext outlook to negative

Overview -- NYSE Euronext, in our opinion, is pursuing shareholder-friendly policies at a time when earnings are under pressure, cash balances are lean, and $750 million of notes mature in less than 12 months. -- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable, and we are affirming the ratings. -- If earnings and cash flows remain weak, such that debt leverage rises and remains above 2.1x, we could lower the ratings. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on NYSE Euronext to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on NYSE Euronext, including the 'A+/A-1' counterparty credit ratings. Rationale Our decision to revise the outlook to negative from stable is based on NYSE Euronext's shareholder-friendly financial actions at a time when there are increased calls on the firm's fiscal resources. According to our projections, the company will need to refinance, as opposed to simply pay down, all or part of the $750 million of notes due June 2013. This is because the company is using operating cash flows, which are under pressure as a result of lower trading volumes, to buyback shares and pay dividends. NYSE Euronext expended about $450 million on share buybacks and dividends in the first half of 2012, compared with an estimated $400 million of funds from operations. Additionally, liquid assets on the balance sheet barely cover three months operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We consider this lean coverage for working-capital needs. NYSE Euronext's flexibility to raise liquidity by monetizing its minority investments in several overseas exchanges or by drawing down on its new multiyear bank credit facility mitigates the potential risks of the debt repayment. Our rating affirmation is based on NYSE Euronext's strong business risk profile as the leading exchange in the global capital markets. NYSE Euronext is the operator of the New York Stock Exchange, the most prestigious cash equities market in the world; Euronext, the second-largest stock exchange group in Europe; NYSE Liffe, the second-largest derivative exchange in Europe; and two equity option exchanges in the U.S., among others. Notwithstanding this enviable franchise, the company faces tough competition. On Feb. 2, 2012, NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse AG mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement, as a result of an unfavorable ruling by the European Competition Commission. In our opinion, neither NYSE Euronext's franchise nor its business risk profile suffered materially during its 12 months in merger limbo. Since February, the company has been quick to get back on track, reformulating its corporate strategy and resuming operations as a stand-alone company. Although NYSE Euronext's business risk profile is strong, its financial risk profile compares unfavorably with similarly rated peers and is a negative ratings factor. In particular, debt leverage and interest coverage metrics are weak for the ratings. Profit margins and cash flows from operations have weakened so far this year as a result of depressed trading volumes across most listed asset classes. This has dampened net transaction and clearing fees, which account for about 45% of net revenues. The principal causes of the depressed trading activity are lower stock price volatility, monetary policy supporting ultra-low interest rates, and continued risk aversion by investors. Supporting profitability during this cyclical downturn are operating efficiencies of a new expense management initiative. Not only are operating and EBITDA margins down year over year, but they also compare unfavorably with those of rival exchange companies. Since our expectations for industrywide trading volumes are not high, we expect the company's operating performance to be modestly weaker in 2012 compared with 2011. At this time, NYSE Euronext carries a moderately heavy debt load. Debt leverage increased to 2.1x in second-quarter 2012, which is high for the ratings. The increase from 1.6x as of year-end 2011 was mostly because of the decline in EBITDA in year-to-date 2012. Outlook The negative outlook reflects NYSE Euronext's use of cash for dividends and share buybacks at a time when operating performance is under pressure and key credit metrics are already weak for the ratings. If the company is unable to strengthen its liquidity profile so that available cash covers at least six months of operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization), we could lower the ratings. We could also lower the ratings if profitability weakens beyond our expectations, such that debt leverage rises and remains above 2.1x. Alternatively, we do not see any prospects for an upgrade over our outlook horizon of 18-24 months. Related Criteria And Research -- NYSE Euronext 'A+/A-1' Ratings Removed From CreditWatch And Affirmed Following Blocked Merger Proposal; Outlook Stable, Feb. 3, 2012 -- Exchanges And Clearinghouses Have Unfinished Business To Attend To In 2012, Jan. 25, 2012 -- Standard & Poor's Updated Methodology For Rating Exchanges And Clearinghouses, July 10, 2006 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From NYSE Euronext Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Negative/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1 Ratings Affirmed NYSE Euronext Senior Unsecured A+ Commercial Paper A-1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.