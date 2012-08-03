FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 7:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises NYSE Euronext outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- NYSE Euronext, in our opinion, is pursuing shareholder-friendly 
policies at a time when earnings are under pressure, cash balances are lean, 
and $750 million of notes mature in less than 12 months. 
     -- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable, and we are 
affirming the ratings.
     -- If earnings and cash flows remain weak, such that debt leverage rises 
and remains above 2.1x, we could lower the ratings.  

Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook 
on NYSE Euronext to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed
our ratings on NYSE Euronext, including the 'A+/A-1' counterparty credit
ratings.

Rationale
Our decision to revise the outlook to negative from stable is based on NYSE 
Euronext's shareholder-friendly financial actions at a time when there are 
increased calls on the firm's fiscal resources. According to our projections, 
the company will need to refinance, as opposed to simply pay down, all or part 
of the $750 million of notes due June 2013. This is because the company is 
using operating cash flows, which are under pressure as a result of lower 
trading volumes, to buyback shares and pay dividends. NYSE Euronext expended 
about $450 million on share buybacks and dividends in the first half of 2012, 
compared with an estimated $400 million of funds from operations.

Additionally, liquid assets on the balance sheet barely cover three months 
operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We consider this 
lean coverage for working-capital needs. NYSE Euronext's flexibility to raise 
liquidity by monetizing its minority investments in several overseas exchanges 
or by drawing down on its new multiyear bank credit facility mitigates the 
potential risks of the debt repayment.

Our rating affirmation is based on NYSE Euronext's strong business risk 
profile as the leading exchange in the global capital markets. NYSE Euronext 
is the operator of the New York Stock Exchange, the most prestigious cash 
equities market in the world; Euronext, the second-largest stock exchange 
group in Europe; NYSE Liffe, the second-largest derivative exchange in Europe; 
and two equity option exchanges in the U.S., among others. Notwithstanding 
this enviable franchise, the company faces tough competition. 

On Feb. 2, 2012, NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse AG mutually agreed to 
terminate their merger agreement, as a result of an unfavorable ruling by the 
European Competition Commission. In our opinion, neither NYSE Euronext's 
franchise nor its business risk profile suffered materially during its 12 
months in merger limbo. Since February, the company has been quick to get back 
on track, reformulating its corporate strategy and resuming operations as a 
stand-alone company. 

Although NYSE Euronext's business risk profile is strong, its financial risk 
profile compares unfavorably with similarly rated peers and is a negative 
ratings factor. In particular, debt leverage and interest coverage metrics are 
weak for the ratings.   

Profit margins and cash flows from operations have weakened so far this year 
as a result of depressed trading volumes across most listed asset classes. 
This has dampened net transaction and clearing fees, which account for about 
45% of net revenues. The principal causes of the depressed trading activity 
are lower stock price volatility, monetary policy supporting ultra-low 
interest rates, and continued risk aversion by investors. Supporting 
profitability during this cyclical downturn are operating efficiencies of a 
new expense management initiative. Not only are operating and EBITDA margins 
down year over year, but they also compare unfavorably with those of rival 
exchange companies. Since our expectations for industrywide trading volumes 
are not high, we expect the company's operating performance to be modestly 
weaker in 2012 compared with 2011. 

At this time, NYSE Euronext carries a moderately heavy debt load. Debt 
leverage increased to 2.1x in second-quarter 2012, which is high for the 
ratings. The increase from 1.6x as of year-end 2011 was mostly because of the 
decline in EBITDA in year-to-date 2012. 

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects NYSE Euronext's use of cash for dividends and 
share buybacks at a time when operating performance is under pressure and key 
credit metrics are already weak for the ratings. If the company is unable to 
strengthen its liquidity profile so that available cash covers at least six 
months of operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization), we could 
lower the ratings. We could also lower the ratings if profitability weakens 
beyond our expectations, such that debt leverage rises and remains above 2.1x. 
Alternatively, we do not see any prospects for an upgrade over our outlook 
horizon of 18-24 months.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- NYSE Euronext 'A+/A-1' Ratings Removed From CreditWatch And Affirmed 
Following Blocked Merger Proposal; Outlook Stable, Feb. 3, 2012
     -- Exchanges And Clearinghouses Have Unfinished Business To Attend To In 
2012, Jan. 25, 2012
     -- Standard & Poor's Updated Methodology For Rating Exchanges And 
Clearinghouses, July 10, 2006

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
NYSE Euronext
Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/Negative/A-1    A+/Stable/A-1

Ratings Affirmed

NYSE Euronext
Senior Unsecured                        A+                 
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

