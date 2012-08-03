FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms CaixaBank covered bond ratings
August 3, 2012 / 7:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms CaixaBank covered bond ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and
outlook on Carriage Services Inc. (B/Stable/--) are not currently affected by
the company's plan to refinance its existing revolving credit and redeem its
existing 7.875% senior notes with a new $200 million credit facility. The new
facility will be a five-year $130 million term loan, and a revolving credit
facility of up to $70 million. Debt outstanding is unchanged; the incremental
$10 million revolving capacity is modest. 

Our corporate credit rating factors in Carriage Services "weak" business risk 
profile reflecting its narrow business focus and "highly leveraged" financial 
risk profile, according to our criteria, because of the debt burden.  We still 
assume the company will use free cash flow to fund acquisitions or support 
other shareholder-friendly initiatives.

