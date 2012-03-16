TEXT-Fitch affirms Groupama S.A. ratings

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    March 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Groupama S.A.'s and two of its core
insurance subsidiaries, Groupama GAN Vie and GAN Assurances' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB'. Fitch has also placed GAN Eurocourtage's 'BBB'
IFS rating on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). The agency has withdrawn Groupama
Transport's rating as the company has merged with GAN Eurocourtage. 	
	
Fitch has also affirmed Groupama S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at	
'BBB-' and maintained its 'BB' subordinated debt ratings on Rating Watch 	
Negative (RWN). All rating Outlooks are Negative. A full list of rating actions 	
is at the end of this comment.	
	
The rating actions follow the publication by Groupama of a EUR1.76bn loss for 	
2011. The loss primarily stemmed from write downs on Greek debt and losses on 	
holdings of equities. At 107%, regulatory solvency is in line with Fitch's 	
expectations, marginally above the regulatory minimum.	
	
The ratings reflect the substantial risks facing the insurer. Forecasts of 	
subdued economic growth in France, combined with macroeconomic uncertainties 	
create a difficult and potentially volatile operating environment. Groupama's 	
above average exposure to risky asset classes means that its results are likely 	
to continue to be subject to material fluctuations. Solvency is currently at the	
lower end of Fitch's median of 125% for regulatory Solvency 1 capital for a 	
'BBB' rating category. Planned actions should reinforce the company's capital 	
base, offering greater protection from market volatility but if this fails to 	
materialise, the company's financial flexibility could be limited. 	
	
More positively, operating performance should remain solid. The company reported	
improved underwriting profitability for 2011. This better trend in earnings, 	
combined with the results of a cost cutting exercise, should support operating 	
profit, benefiting the rating. Groupama's insurance operations show a large 	
degree of business and risk diversification. 	
	
The placement of GAN Eurocourtage IFS rating on RWE reflects uncertainties over 	
the shareholding structure of the company and will be resolved when there is 	
greater clarity. Until then, Fitch expects Groupama to continue to support GAN 	
Eurocourtage.	
	
The maintained RWN on the subordinated debt continues to reflect Fitch's view of	
the increased risk of coupon deferral given the marginal level of Groupama's 	
regulatory solvency. Should the group's regulatory solvency margin improve 	
following the remedial action being taken by management to strengthen 	
capitalisation, the rating would likely be affirmed. However, if the group's 	
regulatory solvency margin continues to decline, or core group ratings are 	
further downgraded, Fitch would likely downgrade the subordinated debt ratings.	
	
The key rating triggers that could result in a further downgrade include 	
deterioration of the group's financial profile, especially in terms of solvency,	
as well as its inability to translate measures aimed at improving underwriting 	
results into a sustainable strong performance in non-life (combined ratio near 	
100%) and life (new business margin near 1%).	
	
Fitch will continue to monitor Groupama's actions to reduce exposure to 	
financial markets volatility and to rebuild capital adequacy via retained 	
earnings and strategic decisions. 	
	
The ratings actions are as follows:  	
	
Groupama S.A.	
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative 	
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative	
Subordinated debt 'BB'; maintained on RWN	
Junior subordinated debt 'BB'; maintained on RWN	
	
Groupama GAN Vie	
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative 	
	
GAN Assurances 	
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative 	
	
GAN Eurocourtage 	
'BBB' IFS rating placed on RWE	
	
Groupama Transport	
IFS rating withdrawn	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

