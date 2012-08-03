FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Banca Mediocredito del Friuli at 'BBB/A-3'
August 3, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Banca Mediocredito del Friuli at 'BBB/A-3'

Overview
     -- With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession 
than we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that the vulnerability 
of Italian banks to the impact of rising loan losses has increased due to the 
combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss 
reserves.
     -- Nevertheless, we believe that Banca Mediocredito del Friuli-Venezia 
Giulia SpA's (Mediocredito) business and financial profile will likely remain 
consistent with our current ratings even after it absorbs the negative impact 
of what we see as increased credit risk in the Italian economy.
     -- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB/A-3' long- and short-term ratings 
on Mediocredito. The long-term rating includes three notches uplift for 
government support from the region of Friuli Venezia-Giulia.
     -- The negative outlook on our long-term rating on Mediocredito reflects 
the possibility of a downgrade if we were to lower our ratings on the region 
of Friuli Venezia Giulia or if we anticipated that further deterioration in 
domestic economic and banking industry conditions could weaken Mediocredito's 
stand-alone credit profile.


Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB/A-3' 
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based Banca 
Mediocredito del Friuli-Venezia Giulia SpA (Mediocredito). The outlook on the 
long-term rating on Mediocredito is negative.

Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view that Mediocredito's business and financial 
profile will likely remain consistent with the current ratings, even after it 
absorbs the negative impact of what we see as increased credit risk in the 
Italian economy (see "BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk 
Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks"). It also 
reflects our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary 
government support from the Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia (the 
region; BBB+/Negative/--) in case of need.

In accordance with Standard & Poor's criteria for rating government-related 
entities (GREs), our view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary 
government support is based on our assessment of Mediocredito's:
     -- "Very important" role in the region's economy, as Mediocredito is the 
main regional banking counterparty; and
     -- "Very strong" link with the region, which is actively involved in the 
bank's strategy and also provides capital and funding support.


As a result, the long-term rating on Mediocredito is three notches above the 
bank's 'bb' SACP. 

With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we 
had originally anticipated, we are of the view that Italian banks' 
vulnerability to credit risk in the economy is rising. In this context, we 
believe that the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced 
coverage of loan loss reserves make banks more vulnerable to the impact of 
higher credit losses particularly in the event of deterioration in the 
collateral values of assets.

In our opinion, a more severe recession will likely push up the stock of 
Italian banks' problem assets in 2012 and 2013 to levels higher than we 
previously expected and high relative to other banking systems in Europe. At 
the same time, the banks' coverage of problem assets through provisioning, 
which is already low by international standards because of the banks' 
extensive use of tangible collateral in their assessment of provisioning 
needs, has further decreased over the past few years. 

Our view of the increased credit risk in the Italian economy negatively 
affects our forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for Mediocredito, 
although not sufficiently for us to modify our "strong" assessment of capital 
and earnings. This reflects our expectation that our RAC ratio will remain 
between 11.8%-12.2% over the next 24 months. Our forecast incorporates the EUR50
million capital increase that Mediocredito expects to complete by 2012. 

We continue to assess Mediocredito's risk position as "weak" because we 
believe our RAC ratio doesn't fully capture the bank's high exposure to the 
risky small and midsize enterprise (SME) segment, which is higher than the 
Italian banking industry average. Other risks we see and that are not fully 
captured by our RAC estimates are Mediocredito's high geographic, business 
type, and sector concentration relative to peers', and its past expansion into 
the Veneto region, where it had less knowledge of the customer base and a 
limited track record. The bank's asset quality deteriorated more than the 
Italian banking sector average during the downturn, with net problem 
assets--which we define as the sum of bad loans ("sofferenze") and watchlist 
loans ("incagli")--reaching 8.6% of customer loans in December 2011, compared 
with 2% at year-end 2008. We expect asset quality to continue deteriorating in 
2012, more than the sector average, although net nonperforming asset (NPA) 
inflows should likely remain below the peaks in 2009 and 2010. Consequently, 
we expect that Mediocredito's credit losses will remain high relative to 
average sector levels.

Our SACP on Mediocredito continues to reflect our 'bbb' anchor we assign to 
commercial banks operating in Italy (the anchor is our starting point for 
assigning a bank a long-term rating), as well as our view of the bank's 
"moderate" business position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" 
liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.


Outlook
The negative outlook on the long-term rating on Mediocredito reflects the 
possibility that we could lower the ratings if we were to lower our ratings on 
the region, and we anticipated that deteriorating economic and banking 
industry conditions in Italy could affect Mediocredito's asset quality, 
liquidity and funding position, and capital and earnings more than we 
currently factor into the rating.

Any weakening in Mediocredito's role for and link with the region's government 
would have negative rating implications.

We could also lower the ratings if we saw deterioration in Mediocredito's 
SACP, and specifically if we thought that the bank would not likely meet our 
base-case expectations. Under our base-case scenario for the next 12 months, 
we project that:
     -- Mediocredito will maintain "adequate" liquidity, owing to the lack of 
unusual or large liquidity needs, the region's support, and the bank's use of 
European Central Bank liquidity facilities;
     -- Our pro forma RAC ratio for Mediocredito will exceed 10% (pro forma 
for increased economic risk in Italy); and
     -- Mediocredito's asset quality will continue deteriorating, but with net 
new NPA inflows remaining below the 2009 and 2010 peaks.


We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipated an improvement in 
economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system, and if we 
thought that Mediocredito's asset quality and earnings were likely to 
strengthen. 


Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating      BBB/Negative/A-3

SACP                      bb  
 Anchor                   bbb 
 Business Position        Moderate (-1) 
 Capital and Earnings     Strong (+1)   
 Risk Position            Weak (-2)     
 Funding and Liquidity    Below average and Adequate (-1)

Support                   3
 GRE Support              3
 Group Support            0
 Sovereign Support        0

Additional Factors        0 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To 
'5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks, Aug. 3, 2012
     -- Rating Actions Taken On 32 Italian Financial Institutions On Increased 
Credit Risk In Italy's Economy, Aug. 3, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Banca Mediocredito del Friuli-Venezia Giulia SpA
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Negative/A-3   
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB/A-3                
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

