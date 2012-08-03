TEXT-S&P cuts Crescent Resources issue rating

OVERVIEW -- Crescent Resources LLC completed its offering of second-lien senior secured notes. -- We lowered our issue rating on these notes to 'B' from 'B+' and revised our recovery rating for these notes to '3' from '2' following the upsizing of the transaction by an additional $25 million. -- Crescent's issuer credit rating remains unchanged at 'B' and the outlook remains stable. -- Our ratings on Charlotte-based Crescent Resources LLC and its affiliates acknowledge the company's highly transaction-dependent business. The stable outlook reflects our view that fundamentals in the residential housing industry are coming off the bottom, and we expect multifamily fundamentals to remain favorable over the next one to two years. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its issue rating on the second-lien senior secured notes issued by Charlotte, N.C.-based Crescent Resources LLC (Crescent) and its affiliates to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on these notes to '3' from '2' (see list). The company's issuer credit rating of 'B' and stable outlook remain unchanged. Our '3' recovery rating indicates our revised expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default after the company upsized the transaction by $25 million (for a total issue size of $350 million). The maturity of the notes has also been revised to 2017 from 2019. For more information on our recovery analysis please see our updated recovery report to be published shortly on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com. Our ratings on Crescent reflect a "weak" business risk profile, which is based on our view of the company's transaction-dependent business, whereby a significant portion of revenues is tied to the speculative development of residential/multifamily projects. We acknowledge the current juncture in the housing cycle may support development and monetization of assets over the next one to two years. However, Crescent's business is very cyclical and seasonal, and timing of sales can be unpredictable. We view the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," due to weak EBITDA-based metrics; although, we believe liquidity will be adequate to meet capital needs over the near term. The stable outlook reflects our view that the company has sufficient liquidity to fund its current capital needs. Additionally, fundamentals in the residential industry are coming off the bottom, and we expect multifamily fundamentals to remain favorable over the next one to two years. We do not expect to raise Crescent's rating over the next year due to our expectation that the company will remain highly leveraged. Longer term, we would consider an upgrade if the company can execute on its plan to monetize existing assets, profitably reinvest in new projects, including its growing multifamily platform, and successfully manage its capital expenditures. We would lower our rating on Crescent if liquidity becomes constrained due to weaker-than-expected asset sales and/or aggressive capital spending. For more information on our issuer credit rating analysis for Crescent, please see our research update published July 24, 2012, on Ratings Director on the Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com. RATINGS LIST Crescent Holdings LLC Crescent Ventures Inc. Crescent Resources LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Ratings Revised To From Crescent Ventures Inc. Crescent Resources LLC Senior Secured US$350 mil. notes due 2017 B B+ Recovery rating 3 2 Related Criteria And Research -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: U.S. Home Buyers Return, But Can Builders Deliver?, July 20, 2012. -- Top 10 Investor Questions: What's Developing For North American REITs And Homebuilders In 2012, March 28, 2012. -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrial Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.