TEXT-S&P affirms Credito Sportivo 'BBB+/A-2' ratings

Aug 3 - Overview -- With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that the vulnerability of Italian banks to the impact of rising loan losses has increased due to the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves. -- Nevertheless, we think it is likely that Italy-based Istituto per il Credito Sportivo's (ICS) business and financial profile will remain consistent with our current ratings even after it absorbs the negative impact of what we see as increased credit risk in the Italian economy. -- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on ICS. -- The negative outlook on ICS reflects the possibility of a downgrade if we were to lower our sovereign ratings on Italy or if we anticipate that deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could weaken ICS' stand-alone credit profile. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italian bank Istituto per il Credito Sportivo (ICS). The outlook is negative. Rationale The affirmation reflects our view that ICS' business and financial profile is likely to remain consistent with the current ratings, even after it absorbs the negative impact of what we see as increased credit risk in the Italian economy (see "BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks," published Aug. 3, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that Italian banks' vulnerability to credit risk in the economy is rising. In this context, we believe that the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves makes banks more vulnerable to the impact of higher credit losses, particularly in the event of deterioration in the collateral values of assets. In our opinion, a more severe recession will likely push up the stock of Italian banks' problem assets in 2012 and 2013 to levels higher than we previously expected and high relative to other banking systems in Europe. At the same time, the banks' coverage of problem assets through provisioning, which is already low by international standards because of the banks' extensive use of tangible collateral in their assessment of provisioning needs, has further decreased over the past few years. Despite our view of increased credit risk in the Italian economy, we have maintained our assessment of ICS' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb+'. This, in turn, has resulted in the affirmation of our ratings on ICS at 'BBB+/A-2'. We continue to assess ICS' capital and earnings as "very strong," based on our expectation that its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain outstanding over the next couple of years, at around 70% in both 2012 and 2013. In addition, we anticipate that ICS' earnings capacity will remain close to its current level. In our view, ICS' net interest income will be only marginally affected by the increase in the cost of funding, thanks to its peculiar liability structure, with shareholders providing about 67% of its funding base, and additional cheap funding from the European Central Bank. We continue to see ICS' risk position as "adequate," as our criteria define this term. We believe that ICS' credit losses will remain negligible, even though a more severe recession will likely affect the Italian economy in 2012 and 2013. This reflects the existence of guarantees from financial institutions and local governments that we believe should limit ICS' credit losses. Our SACP and ratings on ICS continue to reflect our anchor of 'bbb' we assign to commercial banks operating in Italy (the anchor is our starting point for assigning a bank a long-term rating), as well as our view on ICS' "moderate" business position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. We classify ICS as a government-related entity (GRE). As such, the ratings also reflect our view of a "moderately high" likelihood that the Italian government would provide extraordinary support to ICS in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of the "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of ICS': -- "Limited importance" in terms of its role for the government, which reflects our belief that the Republic of Italy's fiscal situation and capacity to support a GRE has diminished over the past year; and -- "Very strong" links with the government, which indirectly holds a minority stake in ICS and appoints its president and most board members, thereby directly deciding its strategy. Outlook The negative outlook on the long-term rating on ICS reflects the possibility that we could lower this rating if, all other factors remaining equal, we were to lower our ratings on the Republic of Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2). We would also consider lowering our ratings on ICS if we anticipate that further deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could weaken ICS' SACP. We could revise the outlook on ICS to stable if we took a similar action on Italy and if we anticipated an improvement in economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 SACP bbb+ Anchor bbb Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0

Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Istituto per il Credito Sportivo Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 Certificate Of Deposit BBB+/A-2 