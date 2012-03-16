FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P puts European synthetic CDOs on watch after Feb run
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2012 / 5:21 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P puts European synthetic CDOs on watch after Feb run

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

March 16 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We have reviewed the ratings on all European transaction in the 	
monthly Global SROC Report.	
     -- We have taken various rating actions on 14 synthetic CDO tranches.	
     -- All the transactions are European synthetic CDO transactions.	
     -- These ratings are based on our currently effective criteria for rating 	
cash flow and CDO transactions backed by pools of structured finance assets 	
(securities or debt). However, our recent update to these criteria, which 	
become effective on March 19, 2012, may affect these ratings.	
    	
     March 16 - After running its month-end SROC (synthetic rated
overcollateralization) figures, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took
various credit rating actions on 14 European synthetic collateralized debt
obligation (CDO) tranches.	
  	
Specifically, we have: 	
     -- Placed on CreditWatch positive our ratings on three tranches;	
     -- Placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on four tranches; and 	
     -- Affirmed our ratings on seven tranches.	
  	
For the full list of rating actions see "European Synthetic CDO CreditWatch 	
Actions After Running February 2012 Month-End SROC Figures." 	
 	
The SROC levels for the ratings placed on CreditWatch negative fell below 100% 	
during the February 2012 month-end run. We will publish these SROC figures in 	
the SROC report covering January 2012, which is imminent. The Global SROC 	
Report provides SROC and other performance metrics on over 1,500 individual 	
CDO tranches. 	
	
For those transactions where our updated criteria (see "Related Criteria And 	
Research") is not applicable, we have run our analysis on the appropriate 	
Evaluator models (versions 2.7 and 4.1).	
	
For the transactions affected by our updated criteria, our analysis has been 	
run on Evaluator version 5.1. For transactions run on version 5.1, the list of 	
CreditWatch actions will now include the top obligor and industry test SROCs 	
at the current rating level. The "largest obligor default test" assesses 	
whether a CDO tranche has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand specified 	
combinations of underlying asset defaults based on the ratings on the assets, 	
with a flat recovery of 5%. The "largest industry default test" assesses 	
whether the CDO tranche rated 'AAA' to 'AA-' has sufficient credit enhancement 	
to withstand the default of all obligors in the transaction's largest 	
industry, with a flat recovery of 17%.	
	
In addition, we have affirmed our ratings on the tranches for which credit 	
enhancement is, in our opinion, still at a level consistent with their current 	
ratings.	
	
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES	
	
We have taken today's rating actions on these notes based on our currently 	
effective criteria for rating cash flow and synthetic CDO transactions backed 	
by pools of structured finance (SF) assets (securities or debt). However, we 	
recently published updated criteria (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured 	
Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012).	
	
Note that these criteria become effective on March 19, 2012. Once effective, 	
we will put on CreditWatch the ratings of all CDOs of SF tranches that will 	
likely change due to the application of the criteria. We expect to resolve the 	
CreditWatch within six months after the effective date.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available at .	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- European Synthetic CDO CreditWatch Actions After Running February 2012 	
Month-End SROC Figures, March 16, 2012	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 	
Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO 	
Surveillance, Sept. 30, 2010	
     -- Revised Methodology For Deriving Recovery Rates For U.S. CMBS Held In 	
Global CDO Transactions, June 24, 2010	
     -- CDO Spotlight: What Is A Synthetic CDO?, April 30, 2010	
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 	
And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009	
     -- CDO Spotlight: Counterparty Risk In Structured Finance Transactions, 	
March 7, 2005

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.