March 16, 2012 / 5:25 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Rexel bonds 'BB(exp)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Rexel, SA's (Rexel)
planned USD300m notes issue an expected senior unsecured rating of 'BB(exp)'.
The final ratings on the planned notes are contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received by Fitch.	
	
Fitch upgraded Rexel's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB-'
on 10 February 2012. The Outlook is Stable. The Short-Term IDR was affirmed at
'B'.	
	
The notes, which are being issued under Reg S/ 144A distribution, will be senior
unsecured obligations of Rexel having the same ranking, guarantee structure and
substantially similar covenants as the existing 8.25% senior notes due 2016 and
7% senior notes due 2018 (both rated 'BB'). Fitch notes that Rexel's
securitisation debt and debt incurred by non-guarantors of the group represent
1.6x of total EBITDA. This is below the 2x threshold that Fitch typically
applies under its generic recovery approach to avoid any subordination for
unsecured bondholders.	
	
The proceeds from the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes
including the refinancing of existing debt and funding of bolt-on acquisitions.	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Ratings Methodology', dated 12 August 2011 is
available at www.fitchratings.com	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Corporate Rating Methodology

