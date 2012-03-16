TEXT-S&P cuts Acea's rating to 'BBB+', outlook is negative

March 16 - Overview -- Owing to increasingly challenging market conditions in Italy and high debt levels at the domestic multi-utility Acea, we now believe that its credit ratios are unlikely to recover to levels that we had previously anticipated. -- We are revising our assessment of Acea's financial risk profile to "significant" from "intermediate," which triggers a revision of its stand-alone credit profile to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. -- We are lowering our long-term rating to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and the senior unsecured rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. -- The negative outlook reflects the one on the City of Rome, and our view that Acea's credit metrics could be constrained by further challenges in receivables collection. Rating Action On March 16, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Italy-based multi-utility Acea SpA to 'BBB+' from 'A-' following the revision of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. The senior unsecured debt ratings were lowered to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The short-term rating was affirmed at 'A-2'. The outlook is negative. We removed the long-term corporate credit rating and the senior unsecured issue rating from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Dec. 7, 2011. Rationale The downgrade reflects our view that Acea's key credit ratios are unlikely to strengthen to levels that we consider commensurate with an 'A-' long-term rating. Because of the increase of debt over 2011, the group's credit ratios have not recovered to the extent we anticipated under our base-case scenario in March 2011. We now expect Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA for Acea to increase to about 5x in 2011, up from 4.6x in 2010, while adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt should remain stable at about 16%-17% in 2011-2012, compared with 16.2% in 2010. We had previously anticipated that adjusted FFO to debt would increase to 20% in 2012 and adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio would fall below 4x as of 2011. Acea's debt increased mainly owing to negative working capital outflows during 2011. We believe this is linked to the company's exposure to the public sector, including its main shareholder the City of Rome (BBB+/Negative/--) and its related entities. We anticipate that the deteriorating macroeconomic environment in Italy may further constrain Acea's ability to collect payments on a timely basis, which could lead to an additional squeeze on the company's working capital, profitability, and credit metrics. As a consequence, we have reassessed our view of Acea's financial risk profile to "significant" from "intermediate." We continue to view Acea's business risk profile as "strong." We could consider lowering our assessment, however, if we see evidence of adverse changes to what we view as a still supportive regulatory framework for Acea's water services. In addition, any sustained erosion in the company's profitability and debt protection measures, resulting from a weaker economic environment, could also prompt us to reassess its business risk profile. The 'BBB+' rating on Acea is based on the group's SACP, which we now assess at 'bbb+'. In addition, we consider Acea to be a government-related entity (GRE) under our criteria. In accordance with the criteria, we believe there is a "moderate" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support based on our assessment of Acea's: -- "Important" role as the largest local utility in central Italy. The group mainly operates the water and electricity distribution concessions for the City of Rome and the surrounding area, the Region of Lazio (BBB+/Negative/--). -- "Limited" link with City of Rome, which owns 51% of Acea. As a shareholder, Rome has the possibility to influence the company's management and strategy. Liquidity We assess Acea's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. The company's projected sources of liquidity--mainly operating cash flow and available bank lines--exceed its projected uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. These uses include committed capital expenditure (capex), debt maturities, and dividends. Our assessment is underpinned by: -- Access to unrestricted short-term cash and short-term marketable securities of about EUR320 million, of which 90% was held at the parent company level, on Dec. 31, 2011; -- Available committed credit lines amounting to EUR300 million on Dec. 31, 2011, with a maturity longer than 12 months; and -- Our forecast that Acea will generate annual adjusted FFO of about EUR500 million in 2012-2013. This compares with our forecast that over the next 12 months, Acea faces: -- An average EUR500 million of capex; -- A marginal dividend outflows, after the interim dividend paid in late 2011; -- Anticipated negative working capital outflow; and -- Debt maturities of EUR124 million. We now anticipate that Acea will remain free cash flow negative after capex and dividends in 2012, compared to our previous neutral expectation. In our opinion, Acea's maturities are well spread, averaging about 10 years. We understand that there are no material covenants on the group's debt documentation. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our opinion that our ratings on Acea are constrained by those on the City of Rome according to our methodology for rating GREs. It also reflects our view that Acea's ability to improve its financial risk profile may be constrained by weaker-than-expected economic conditions in Italy that may impair the company's ability to improve already challenging receivables collections and weak credit metrics. Furthermore, we believe that Acea's profitability may suffer owing to its nonregulated activities operating in increasingly difficult and volatile industry conditions. In our view, weakening profitability and cash flow generation would reflect a less robust business risk profile than we previously anticipated. This is despite Acea's high share of regulated water activities, which are generally seen as relatively low risk. Consequently, we could lower the rating by up to two notches if we revise our assessment of Acea's business risk profile to "satisfactory" from "strong." This could occur if we consider the company's business model to be less resilient than we previously anticipated, which could result from further deterioration in its operating environment. However, this is not currently included in our base-case scenario. We could also lower our ratings on Acea if we believe that it could not maintain its credit metrics at a level commensurate with a "significant" financial risk profile. Weaker credit metrics could result from a weaker-than-expected operating environment, which could further limit Acea's ability to improve its receivables collection. We view FFO to debt in the 16%-20% range and adjusted EBITDA of 5x-4.5x as commensurate with our assessment of a "significant" financial risk profile. Conversely, if we revise our outlook on the City of Rome to stable, we could take a similar action on Acea. However, an outlook revision of Acea would depend on improved economic conditions in its domestic market combined with an improvement of Acea's receivables collections and a recovery in its financial credit metrics. In addition, a stronger business environment could have a positive effect on Acea's profitability, resulting in a stronger business risk profile. Further reforms to the Italian water regulatory framework could also help stabilize Acea's credit quality. 