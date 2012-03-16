FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Acea's rating to 'BBB+', outlook is negative
March 16, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Acea's rating to 'BBB+', outlook is negative

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

March 16 - Overview	
     -- Owing to increasingly challenging market conditions in Italy and high 	
debt levels at the domestic multi-utility Acea, we now believe that its credit 	
ratios are unlikely to recover to levels that we had previously anticipated.	
     -- We are revising our assessment of Acea's financial risk profile to 	
"significant" from "intermediate," which triggers a revision of its 	
stand-alone credit profile to 'bbb+' from 'a-'.	
     -- We are lowering our long-term rating to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and the 	
senior unsecured rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. 	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the one on the City of Rome, and our 	
view that Acea's credit metrics could be constrained by further challenges in 	
receivables collection.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On March 16, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
corporate credit rating on Italy-based multi-utility Acea SpA to 'BBB+'
from 	
'A-' following the revision of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb+' 	
from 'a-'. The senior unsecured debt ratings were lowered to 'BBB' from 	
'BBB+'. The short-term rating was affirmed at 'A-2'. The outlook is negative.	
	
We removed the long-term corporate credit rating and the senior unsecured 	
issue rating from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were 	
placed on Dec. 7, 2011.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects our view that Acea's key credit ratios are unlikely to 	
strengthen to levels that we consider commensurate with an 'A-' long-term 	
rating. Because of the increase of debt over 2011, the group's credit ratios 	
have not recovered to the extent we anticipated under our base-case scenario 	
in March 2011. We now expect Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA for 	
Acea to increase to about 5x in 2011, up from 4.6x in 2010, while adjusted 	
funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt should remain stable at about 	
16%-17% in 2011-2012, compared with 16.2% in 2010. We had previously 	
anticipated that adjusted FFO to debt would increase to 20% in 2012 and 	
adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio would fall below 4x as of 2011.	
	
Acea's debt increased mainly owing to negative working capital outflows during 	
2011. We believe this is linked to the company's exposure to the public 	
sector, including its main shareholder the City of Rome (BBB+/Negative/--) and 	
its related entities. We anticipate that the deteriorating macroeconomic 	
environment in Italy may further constrain Acea's ability to collect payments 	
on a timely basis, which could lead to an additional squeeze on the company's 	
working capital, profitability, and credit metrics. As a consequence, we have 	
reassessed our view of Acea's financial risk profile to "significant" from 	
"intermediate." 	
	
We continue to view Acea's business risk profile as "strong." We could 	
consider lowering our assessment, however, if we see evidence of adverse 	
changes to what we view as a still supportive regulatory framework for Acea's 	
water services. In addition, any sustained erosion in the company's 	
profitability and debt protection measures, resulting from a weaker economic 	
environment, could also prompt us to reassess its business risk profile. 	
	
The 'BBB+' rating on Acea is based on the group's SACP, which we now assess at 	
'bbb+'. In addition, we consider Acea to be a government-related entity (GRE) 	
under our criteria. In accordance with the criteria, we believe there is a 	
"moderate" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government 	
support based on our assessment of Acea's:	
     -- "Important" role as the largest local utility in central Italy. The 	
group mainly operates the water and electricity distribution concessions for 	
the City of Rome and the surrounding area, the Region of Lazio 	
(BBB+/Negative/--). 	
     -- "Limited" link with City of Rome, which owns 51% of Acea. As a 	
shareholder, Rome has the possibility to influence the company's management 	
and strategy. 	
	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Acea's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. The company's 	
projected sources of liquidity--mainly operating cash flow and available bank 	
lines--exceed its projected uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. 	
These uses include committed capital expenditure (capex), debt maturities, and 	
dividends.	
	
Our assessment is underpinned by: 	
     -- Access to unrestricted short-term cash and short-term marketable 	
securities of about EUR320 million, of which 90% was held at the parent company 	
level, on Dec. 31, 2011; 	
     -- Available committed credit lines amounting to EUR300 million on Dec. 31,	
2011, with a maturity longer than 12 months; and	
     -- Our forecast that Acea will generate annual adjusted FFO of about EUR500	
million in 2012-2013.	
	
	
This compares with our forecast that over the next 12 months, Acea faces:	
     -- An average EUR500 million of capex; 	
     -- A marginal dividend outflows, after the interim dividend paid in late 	
2011; 	
     -- Anticipated negative working capital outflow; and 	
     -- Debt maturities of EUR124 million.	
	
	
We now anticipate that Acea will remain free cash flow negative after capex 	
and dividends in 2012, compared to our previous neutral expectation.	
	
In our opinion, Acea's maturities are well spread, averaging about 10 years. 	
We understand that there are no material covenants on the group's debt 	
documentation. 	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our opinion that our ratings on Acea are 	
constrained by those on the City of Rome according to our methodology for 	
rating GREs. It also reflects our view that Acea's ability to improve its 	
financial risk profile may be constrained by weaker-than-expected economic 	
conditions in Italy that may impair the company's ability to improve already 	
challenging receivables collections and weak credit metrics. 	
	
Furthermore, we believe that Acea's profitability may suffer owing to its 	
nonregulated activities operating in increasingly difficult and volatile 	
industry conditions. In our view, weakening profitability and cash flow 	
generation would reflect a less robust business risk profile than we 	
previously anticipated. This is despite Acea's high share of regulated water 	
activities, which are generally seen as relatively low risk. Consequently, we 	
could lower the rating by up to two notches if we revise our assessment of 	
Acea's business risk profile to "satisfactory" from "strong." This could occur 	
if we consider the company's business model to be less resilient than we 	
previously anticipated, which could result from further deterioration in its 	
operating environment. However, this is not currently included in our 	
base-case scenario.	
	
We could also lower our ratings on Acea if we believe that it could not 	
maintain its credit metrics at a level commensurate with a "significant" 	
financial risk profile. Weaker credit metrics could result from a 	
weaker-than-expected operating environment, which could further limit Acea's 	
ability to improve its receivables collection. We view FFO to debt in the 	
16%-20% range and adjusted EBITDA of 5x-4.5x as commensurate with our 	
assessment of a "significant" financial risk profile. 	
	
Conversely, if we revise our outlook on the City of Rome to stable, we could 	
take a similar action on Acea. However, an outlook revision of Acea would 	
depend on improved economic conditions in its domestic market combined with an 	
improvement of Acea's receivables collections and a recovery in its financial 	
credit metrics. In addition, a stronger business environment could have a 	
positive effect on Acea's profitability, resulting in a stronger business risk 	
profile. Further reforms to the Italian water regulatory framework could also 	
help stabilize Acea's credit quality.	
	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
Acea SpA	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Negative/A-2  A-/Watch Neg/A-2	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB+/Watch Neg	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

