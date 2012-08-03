TEXT-S&P affirms MedioCredito Centrale At 'BBB-/A-3' ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we had originally anticipated, the vulnerability of Italian banks to the impact of rising loan losses has increased due to the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves. -- Nevertheless, we think it likely that MedioCredito Centrale SpA's business and financial profile will likely remain consistent with our current ratings even after it absorbs the negative impact of what we see as increased credit risk in the Italian economy. -- We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term ratings on MedioCredito Centrale at 'BBB-/A-3'. -- The negative outlook on the long-term rating on MedioCredito Centrale mirrors that on its parent company, Poste Italiane Group, and reflects our view that further deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could weaken MedioCredito Centrale's stand-alone credit profile. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on MedioCredito Centrale SpA (MedioCredito Centrale) at 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook on the long-term rating is negative. Rationale The affirmation reflects our view that MedioCredito Centrale's business and financial profile will likely remain consistent with the current ratings, even after it absorbs the negative impact of what we see as increased credit risk in the Italian economy (see "BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks"). It also reflects our view that MedioCredito Centrale's parent company, Poste Italiane Group (BBB+/Negative/A-2), will maintain full ownership in the foreseeable future. We expect Poste Italiane would provide extraordinary capital and funding support to MedioCredito Centrale in case of need. As a result, our rating on MedioCredito Centrale stands one notch above its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bb+'. In our opinion, a more severe recession will likely push up the stock of Italian banks' problem assets in 2012 and 2013 to levels higher than we previously expected and high relative to other banking systems in Europe. Our view of the increased credit risk in the Italian economy negatively affects our forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for MedioCredito Centrale, although not sufficiently for us to modify our "strong" assessment of its capital and earnings. We expect that MedioCredito Centrale's RAC ratio will remain above 10% over the next three years. We consider MedioCredito Centrale to be a start-up company and we understand that it has just started lending. MedioCredito Centrale currently has EUR138 million of total adjusted capital, which we understand should be sufficient to sustain the moderate lending expansion that we expect in its first two years of activity. Our assessment of MedioCredito Centrale's capital and earnings also factors in our view that Poste Italiane will provide the capital needed to support MedioCredito Centrale's business expansion beyond 2013, as announced in MedioCredito Centrale's business plan. We have little visibility on MedioCredito Centrale's profitability going forward, owing to the uncertainties facing its lending business to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) in Southern Italy. That said, we believe MedioCredito Centrale can rely on the relatively stable fees it receives from the "Fondo Centrale di Garanzia," but these fees, in our view, are not sufficient to make MedioCredito Centrale profitable. We have maintained our "moderate" assessment of MedioCredito Centrale's risk position. We believe that our RAC estimates fully capture MedioCredito Centrale's vulnerability to the weaker economic environment we see in Italy. In addition, our "moderate" assessment continues to balance our view that the RAC ratio doesn't fully capture the potential for higher credit risk in Southern Italy than the domestic average, with our expectation that MedioCredito Centrale will experience gradual loan expansion over the next few years as it builds up its underwriting expertise. We also expect MedioCredito Centrale to frequently use risk-mitigating tools. We believe MedioCredito Centrale will maintain good single-name and sector diversification, although we think it likely that its business will remain concentrated on lending to SMEs in Southern Italy. The ratings on MedioCredito Centrale also reflect the 'bbb' anchor that we assign to commercial banks operating in Italy (the anchor is our starting point for assigning a bank a long-term rating), and our view of its "weak" business position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. Outlook The negative outlook on the long-term rating on MedioCredito mirrors that on the long-term rating on Poste Italiane. It also reflects the fact that we could lower the rating if we believed deteriorating economic and banking industry conditions in Italy could affect our assessment of MedioCredito Centrale's capital and earnings and risk position. Should we further downgrade the Republic of Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2), we would lower our ratings on Poste Italiane and therefore on MedioCredito Centrale. We could also lower our ratings on MedioCredito Centrale if, in the absence of stronger willingness and ability from either Poste Italiane or Italy to support MedioCredito Centrale, we anticipated that its SACP would likely deteriorate. We could downgrade MedioCredito Centrale if we saw deterioration in its SACP, and specifically if we thought that MedioCredito Centrale would not likely meet our base-case expectations. Under our base-case scenario, we project that: -- MedioCredito Centrale will gradually develop its lending business over the next two years, and maintain a RAC ratio above 10% throughout the business plan period (2012-2016); -- Credit risk will remain strictly controlled over the coming years; -- MedioCredito Centrale will have strong access to Poste Italiane's deep network of post offices and customer base to distribute its bonds and cover its funding needs; and -- MedioCredito Centrale's liquidity position will remain "adequate," given its positive liquidity position thanks to its large securities portfolio. We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipated an improvement in economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 SACP bb+ Anchor bbb Business Position Weak (-2) Capital and Earning Strong (+1) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support +1 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)