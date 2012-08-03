FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms MedioCredito Centrale At 'BBB-/A-3' ratings
August 3, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms MedioCredito Centrale At 'BBB-/A-3' ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession 
than we had originally anticipated, the vulnerability of Italian banks to the 
impact of rising loan losses has increased due to the combined effect of 
mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves.
     -- Nevertheless, we think it likely that MedioCredito Centrale SpA's 
business and financial profile will likely remain consistent with our current 
ratings even after it absorbs the negative impact of what we see as increased 
credit risk in the Italian economy.
     -- We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term ratings on 
MedioCredito Centrale at 'BBB-/A-3'.
     -- The negative outlook on the long-term rating on MedioCredito Centrale 
mirrors that on its parent company, Poste Italiane Group, and reflects our 
view that further deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry 
conditions could weaken MedioCredito Centrale's stand-alone credit profile.


Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and 
short-term counterparty credit ratings on MedioCredito Centrale SpA 
(MedioCredito Centrale) at 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook on the long-term rating is 
negative. 

Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view that MedioCredito Centrale's business and 
financial profile will likely remain consistent with the current ratings, even 
after it absorbs the negative impact of what we see as increased credit risk 
in the Italian economy (see "BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic 
Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks"). It 
also reflects our view that MedioCredito Centrale's parent company, Poste 
Italiane Group (BBB+/Negative/A-2), will maintain full ownership in the 
foreseeable future.

We expect Poste Italiane would provide extraordinary capital and funding 
support to MedioCredito Centrale in case of need. As a result, our rating on 
MedioCredito Centrale stands one notch above its stand-alone credit profile 
(SACP), which we assess at 'bb+'.

In our opinion, a more severe recession will likely push up the stock of 
Italian banks' problem assets in 2012 and 2013 to levels higher than we 
previously expected and high relative to other banking systems in Europe. 

Our view of the increased credit risk in the Italian economy negatively 
affects our forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for MedioCredito 
Centrale, although not sufficiently for us to modify our "strong" assessment 
of its capital and earnings. We expect that MedioCredito Centrale's RAC ratio 
will remain above 10% over the next three years. 

We consider MedioCredito Centrale to be a start-up company and we understand 
that it has just started lending. MedioCredito Centrale currently has EUR138 
million of total adjusted capital, which we understand should be sufficient to 
sustain the moderate lending expansion that we expect in its first two years 
of activity. 

Our assessment of MedioCredito Centrale's capital and earnings also factors in 
our view that Poste Italiane will provide the capital needed to support 
MedioCredito Centrale's business expansion beyond 2013, as announced in 
MedioCredito Centrale's business plan. We have little visibility on 
MedioCredito Centrale's profitability going forward, owing to the 
uncertainties facing its lending business to small and midsize enterprises 
(SMEs) in Southern Italy. That said, we believe MedioCredito Centrale can rely 
on the relatively stable fees it receives from the "Fondo Centrale di 
Garanzia," but these fees, in our view, are not sufficient to make 
MedioCredito Centrale profitable.

We have maintained our "moderate" assessment of MedioCredito Centrale's risk 
position. We believe that our RAC estimates fully capture MedioCredito 
Centrale's vulnerability to the weaker economic environment we see in Italy. 

In addition, our "moderate" assessment continues to balance our view that the 
RAC ratio doesn't fully capture the potential for higher credit risk in 
Southern Italy than the domestic average, with our expectation that 
MedioCredito Centrale will experience gradual loan expansion over the next few 
years as it builds up its underwriting expertise. We also expect MedioCredito 
Centrale to frequently use risk-mitigating tools. We believe MedioCredito 
Centrale will maintain good single-name and sector diversification, although 
we think it likely that its business will remain concentrated on lending to 
SMEs in Southern Italy.

The ratings on MedioCredito Centrale also reflect the 'bbb' anchor that we 
assign to commercial banks operating in Italy (the anchor is our starting 
point for assigning a bank a long-term rating), and our view of its "weak" 
business position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity.


Outlook
The negative outlook on the long-term rating on MedioCredito mirrors that on 
the long-term rating on Poste Italiane. It also reflects the fact that we 
could lower the rating if we believed deteriorating economic and banking 
industry conditions in Italy could affect our assessment of MedioCredito 
Centrale's capital and earnings and risk position. 

Should we further downgrade the Republic of Italy (unsolicited 
BBB+/Negative/A-2), we would lower our ratings on Poste Italiane and therefore 
on MedioCredito Centrale. We could also lower our ratings on MedioCredito 
Centrale if, in the absence of stronger willingness and ability from either 
Poste Italiane or Italy to support MedioCredito Centrale, we anticipated that 
its SACP would likely deteriorate.

We could downgrade MedioCredito Centrale if we saw deterioration in its SACP, 
and specifically if we thought that MedioCredito Centrale would not likely 
meet our base-case expectations. Under our base-case scenario, we project 
that: 
     -- MedioCredito Centrale will gradually develop its lending business over 
the next two years, and maintain a RAC ratio above 10% throughout the business 
plan period (2012-2016); 
     -- Credit risk will remain strictly controlled over the coming years; 
     -- MedioCredito Centrale will have strong access to Poste Italiane's deep 
network of post offices and customer base to distribute its bonds and cover 
its funding needs; and 
     -- MedioCredito Centrale's liquidity position will remain "adequate," 
given its positive liquidity position thanks to its large securities 
portfolio. 


We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipated an improvement in 
economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system. 



Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating     BBB-/Negative/A-3

SACP                     bb+  
 Anchor                  bbb 
 Business Position       Weak (-2)  
 Capital and Earning     Strong (+1)  
 Risk Position           Moderate (-1)  
 Funding and Liquidity   Average and Adequate (0)

Support                  +1
 GRE Support             0
 Group Support           +1
 Sovereign Support       0

Additional Factors       0

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

