FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Iccrea Banking Group ratings
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 3, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Iccrea Banking Group ratings

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession 
that we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that the vulnerability 
of Italian banks to the impact of rising loan losses has increased due to the 
combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss 
reserves.
     -- In our view, the capital positions of the Italian network of 
cooperative banks (Banche di Credito Cooperativo; BBCs), and Iccrea Banking 
Group, comprising Iccrea Holding SpA (Iccrea Holding), Iccrea Banca SpA 
(Iccrea Banca), and Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA (Iccrea BancaImpresa), are 
negatively affected by the increased economic risk we see in the Italian 
economy. 
     -- Therefore, we are lowering to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2' our long- and 
short-term ratings on Iccrea Holding, Iccrea Banca, and Iccrea BancaImpresa, 
all of which we continue to view as core entities of the BCC network.
     -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade of the 
Iccrea Banking Group if we anticipate that further deterioration in domestic 
economic and banking industry conditions could weaken the BCC network's 
stand-alone credit profile.

Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB-/A-3' from 
'BBB/A-2' its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based 
Iccrea Holding SpA, Iccrea Banca SpA, and Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA, which 
together form the Iccrea Banking Group. The outlook is negative.

At the same time, we lowered our issue ratings to 'BB-' from 'BB+' on Lower 
Tier two hybrid notes and to 'B+' from 'BB' on Upper Tier 2 hybrid notes 
issued by Iccrea BancaImpresa.

Rationale
The downgrade of Iccrea Banking Group reflects our opinion that the financial 
profile of Italy's large network of small cooperative banks (Banche di Credito 
Cooperativo; BCCs), and in particular its capital position, is being 
negatively affected by what we see as increased risk in the Italian economy 
(see "BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To 
'5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks," published on Aug. 3, 2012, on 
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
 
With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we 
had originally anticipated, we are of the view that Italian banks' 
vulnerability to credit risk in the economy is rising. In this context, we 
believe that the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced 
coverage of loan loss reserves make banks more vulnerable to the impact of 
higher credit losses, particularly in the event of deterioration in the 
collateral values of assets. 

Because of the increased economic risk we see in Italy and the associated 
negative impact on the BCC network and Iccrea Banking Group's capital, we have 
revised down our assessment of their stand-alone credit profiles (SACP). We 
lowered the BCCs network's SACP to 'bbb-' from 'bbb', and Iccrea Banking 
Group's SACP to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. As a result of the lowering of the BCC 
network's SACP we lowered our ratings on Iccrea Holding, Iccrea Banca, and 
Iccrea BancaImpresa. We continue to base the ratings on Iccrea Holding, Iccrea 
Banca, and Iccrea BancaImpresa on our assessment of the BCCs network's 
creditworthiness, in which Iccrea Holding, Iccrea Banca, and Iccrea 
BancaImpresa have "core" status, according to our group methodology.

Our opinion of the increased credit risk in the Italian economy negatively 
affects our calculation of our future risk-adjusted capital ratio (RAC) for 
the BCC network. We now anticipate that the BCCs' aggregated RAC ratio will 
not remain above 10% over the next 18-24 months. As such, we have lowered our 
assessment of the BCC network's capital and earnings to "adequate" from 
"strong," as our criteria define these terms. In our assessment we also take 
into account the limitations to capital exchangeability in the BCC network due 
to its legal framework, which comprised several individual and independent 
banks. Additionally, we are of the view that the BCC network's earnings 
capacity is modest and will likely remain constrained over the next two years, 
owing to potential pressure on asset quality and an increase in the cost of 
funding because of the current difficult operating environment.

We continue to assess the BCC network's risk position as "weak," as our 
criteria define this term. This reflects our view that it is more vulnerable 
to the increased economic risk in the Italian economy, given its 
lower-than-system-average coverage of problem assets, which we define as the 
sum of bad loans ("sofferenze") and watchlist loans ("incagli"), through 
provisioning, higher-than-average concentration in risky sectors like real 
estate, and historically faster-than-system-average asset growth. In our 
opinion, a more severe recession will likely push up the stock of the BCC 
network's problem assets in 2012 and 2013 to levels higher than we previously 
expected. At the same time, the BCC network's provisioning for problem assets, 
which is already low by international standards because of the extensive use 
of tangible collateral in its assessment of provisioning needs, has been 
historically lower than the Italian banking system average. Coverage of 
problem assets was 27.9% at the end of 2011 compared with 43.6% at system 
level. As a result, the BCC network's stock of net problem assets reached a 
high 7.2% of net loans at the end of 2011 compared with 5.7% at system level. 

Our SACP on the BCC network continues to reflect the anchor of 'bbb' we assign 
to commercial banks operating in Italy (the anchor is our starting point for 
assigning a bank a long-term rating), as well as on our view of the BCC 
network's "adequate" business position, "above-average" funding, and "strong" 
liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. 

The rating action on Iccrea BancaImpresa's hybrid instruments resulted from 
the lowering of Iccrea Banking Group's SACP to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. This 
reflects our expectation that, as a result of the impact of the increased 
economic risk, the group's projected RAC ratio will not reach 7%, the minimum 
for maintaining an "adequate" assessment on its capital and earnings. As such, 
we lowered our assessment on the group's capital and earnings to "moderate." 
We continue to assess Iccrea Banking Group's risk position as "moderate," as 
our criteria define this term. This reflects our view of the Iccrea Banking 
Group's weaker loss experience compared with the Italian banking system 
average, lower coverage of problem assets through provisions, and 
higher-than-average stock of net problem assets on net loans. Iccrea Banking 
Group's SACP continues to reflect our 'bbb' anchor for commercial banks 
operating in Italy as well as our "adequate" business position, "average" 
funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.

Outlook
The negative outlooks on Iccrea Holding, Iccrea Banca, and Iccrea BancaImpresa 
reflect the possibility of a downgrade if we anticipate that further 
deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could 
weaken BCC network's stand-alone credit profile.

A deterioration of Iccrea banking Group's SACP while the BCC network's SACP 
remained at 'bbb-', would not necessarily trigger a downgrade of Iccrea 
Banking Group's ratings as long as we maintain our view of its "core" status 
within the BCC network.

We could revise the outlooks to stable if we anticipate an improvement in 
economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system, as well as a 
pronounced easing of asset quality and earnings deterioration.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating       BBB-/Negative/A-3

SACP                       bb+ 
Anchor                     bbb

 Business Position         Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings      Moderate (-1)
 Risk Position             Moderate (-1)
 Funding and Liquidity     Average and Adequate (0)

Support                   0
 GRE Support              0
 Group Support            1
 Sovereign Support        0

Additional Factors        0

Related Criteria And Research
     -- BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To 
'5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks, Aug. 3, 2012
     -- Rating Actions Taken On 32 Italian Financial Institutions On Increased 
Credit Risk In Italy's Economy, Aug. 3, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

Ratings List
Downgraded
                                        To                 From
Iccrea Banca SpA
Iccrea Holding SpA
Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Negative/A-3  BBB/Negative/A-2

Iccrea Banca SpA
Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB-/A-3           BBB/A-2

Iccrea Banca SpA
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               BBB

Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               BBB
 Subordinated                           BB-                BB+
 Junior Subordinated                    B+                 BB

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.