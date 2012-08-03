FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Agos-Ducato
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 3, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Agos-Ducato

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)


Overview
     -- With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession 
than we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that the vulnerability 
of Italian banks to the impact of rising loan losses has increased due to the 
combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss 
reserves. 
     -- As a result of the negative impact of increased credit risk in the 
Italian economy, we have revised down our assessment of consumer finance 
company Agos-Ducato SpA's (Agos) capital and earnings position.
     -- We are therefore lowering our long-term and short-term ratings on Agos 
to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2' and removing them from CreditWatch negative.
     -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if we 
anticipate that further deterioration in domestic economic and banking 
industry conditions could weaken Agos' stand-alone credit profile.

Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term and 
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based consumer finance company 
Agos-Ducato SpA (Agos) to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2'. We are also removing the 
ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we originally 
placed them on May 23, 2012. The outlook on the long-term rating is negative.

Rationale
The downgrade reflects our opinion that Agos' financial profile, and in 
particular its capital, is negatively affected by what we see as increased 
risk in the Italian economy (see "BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', 
Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian 
Banks," published Aug. 3, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). 

With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we 
had originally anticipated, we are of the view that Italian banks' 
vulnerability to credit risk in the economy is rising. In this context, we 
believe that the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced 
coverage of loan loss reserves makes banks more vulnerable to the impact of 
higher credit losses, particularly in the event of deterioration in the 
collateral values of assets.

Due to the increased economic risk we see in Italy and the associated negative 
impact we see for Agos' capital and earnings position, we have revised down 
our assessment of the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb-' from 
'bb', which in turn has resulted in the lowering of our long- and short-term 
counterparty credit ratings. Our long-term rating on Agos-Ducato continues to 
benefit from three notches of uplift over its SACP, owing to its 
"strategically important" status within France's Credit Agricole group (Credit 
Agricole S.A.; A/Stable/A-1), under our criteria.

We have revised our assessment of Agos' capital and earnings to "weak" from 
"moderate," as our criteria define these terms. The change is based on our 
opinion that the increased credit risk in the Italian economy negatively 
affects our calculation of Agos' future risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio. We 
now forecast Agos' RAC ratio will range between 4.2% and 4.5% over the next 24 
months. In our calculation, we include a capital increase of about EUR235 
million that the bank recently completed. We anticipate that the bank's 
operating profitability will be just sufficient to absorb the high credit 
losses we estimate in 2012 and 2013. This would in turn limit Agos' retained 
earnings more than we previously expected.

We have maintained our assessment of Agos' risk position at "adequate." We 
believe that our forecast RAC ratio adequately captures Agos' vulnerability to 
the more negative environment we see in Italy. In our view, the company's loss 
experience, which is higher than the average for the Italian banking system, 
is mitigated by the high granularity of its portfolio. We understand that a 
large portion of the high credit losses that Agos posted in 2011 and 
first-quarter 2012 are related to its more conservative policy for covering 
nonperforming assets (NPAs) through provisioning in a recession, mainly due to 
a reduced performance in its problem loan collection. 

Our SACP and ratings on Agos continue to reflect the anchor of 'bbb' that we 
assign to commercial banks operating in Italy (the anchor is our starting 
point for assigning a bank a long-term rating). They also factor in our view 
of Agos' "average" funding position and "adequate" liquidity.

Our view of Agos as a "strategically important" subsidiary within the Credit 
Agricole group is based on Agos' 61% ownership by the group's French consumer 
finance subsidiary, CA Consumer Finance (A/Stable/A-1). It also reflects that 
Agos is a relevant player within the Credit Agricole group's consumer finance 
market and operates in a market that is core to its parent's strategy. We 
believe that the Credit Agricole group has a strong commitment to Agos, and, 
if necessary, would provide extraordinary support to Agos in most foreseeable 
circumstances.

Outlook
The negative outlook on the long-term rating on Agos reflects the possibility 
of a downgrade if we perceive further deterioration in domestic economic and 
banking industry conditions. Any additional deterioration could, in turn, 
weaken the bank's capital and earnings and asset quality beyond our current 
base-case expectations. 

Under our base case, we project that our RAC ratio for Agos will remain in the 
4%-5% range, including the completion of the EUR235 million capital increase. We
think NPAs will accumulate at rates above those of 2011, both in 2012 and 
2013. We expect cumulative loan loss provisions to amount to 7% of loans in 
the next two years. 

We could lower the ratings if we anticipate that:
     -- Our RAC ratio for Agos will not exceed 4% over the next 24 months; 
     -- Agos' net inflows of NPAs and credit losses will markedly exceed our 
current expectations; or
     -- The Credit Agricole group's commitment to support Agos has diminished. 

We could revise the outlook to stable if we also anticipate an improvement in 
economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system, as well as 
strengthening of Agos' capital, earnings, and asset quality.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating            BBB-/Negative/A-3

SACP                            bb-
 Anchor                         bbb
 Business Position              Weak (-2)
 Capital and Earnings           Weak (-2)
 Risk Position                  Adequate (0) 
 Funding and Liquidity          Adequate (0)

Support                         0
 GRE Support                    0
 Group Support                  +3
 Sovereign Support              0
Additional Factors              0

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Rating Actions Taken On 32 Italian Financial Institutions On Increased 
Credit Risk In Italy's Economy, Aug. 3, 2012
     -- BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To 
'5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks, Aug. 3, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
Agos-Ducato SpA
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Negative/A-3  BBB/Watch Neg/A-2

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.