TEXT-S&P cuts Agos-Ducato

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that the vulnerability of Italian banks to the impact of rising loan losses has increased due to the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves. -- As a result of the negative impact of increased credit risk in the Italian economy, we have revised down our assessment of consumer finance company Agos-Ducato SpA's (Agos) capital and earnings position. -- We are therefore lowering our long-term and short-term ratings on Agos to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2' and removing them from CreditWatch negative. -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if we anticipate that further deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could weaken Agos' stand-alone credit profile. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based consumer finance company Agos-Ducato SpA (Agos) to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2'. We are also removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we originally placed them on May 23, 2012. The outlook on the long-term rating is negative. Rationale The downgrade reflects our opinion that Agos' financial profile, and in particular its capital, is negatively affected by what we see as increased risk in the Italian economy (see "BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks," published Aug. 3, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that Italian banks' vulnerability to credit risk in the economy is rising. In this context, we believe that the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves makes banks more vulnerable to the impact of higher credit losses, particularly in the event of deterioration in the collateral values of assets. Due to the increased economic risk we see in Italy and the associated negative impact we see for Agos' capital and earnings position, we have revised down our assessment of the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb-' from 'bb', which in turn has resulted in the lowering of our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings. Our long-term rating on Agos-Ducato continues to benefit from three notches of uplift over its SACP, owing to its "strategically important" status within France's Credit Agricole group (Credit Agricole S.A.; A/Stable/A-1), under our criteria. We have revised our assessment of Agos' capital and earnings to "weak" from "moderate," as our criteria define these terms. The change is based on our opinion that the increased credit risk in the Italian economy negatively affects our calculation of Agos' future risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio. We now forecast Agos' RAC ratio will range between 4.2% and 4.5% over the next 24 months. In our calculation, we include a capital increase of about EUR235 million that the bank recently completed. We anticipate that the bank's operating profitability will be just sufficient to absorb the high credit losses we estimate in 2012 and 2013. This would in turn limit Agos' retained earnings more than we previously expected. We have maintained our assessment of Agos' risk position at "adequate." We believe that our forecast RAC ratio adequately captures Agos' vulnerability to the more negative environment we see in Italy. In our view, the company's loss experience, which is higher than the average for the Italian banking system, is mitigated by the high granularity of its portfolio. We understand that a large portion of the high credit losses that Agos posted in 2011 and first-quarter 2012 are related to its more conservative policy for covering nonperforming assets (NPAs) through provisioning in a recession, mainly due to a reduced performance in its problem loan collection. Our SACP and ratings on Agos continue to reflect the anchor of 'bbb' that we assign to commercial banks operating in Italy (the anchor is our starting point for assigning a bank a long-term rating). They also factor in our view of Agos' "average" funding position and "adequate" liquidity. Our view of Agos as a "strategically important" subsidiary within the Credit Agricole group is based on Agos' 61% ownership by the group's French consumer finance subsidiary, CA Consumer Finance (A/Stable/A-1). It also reflects that Agos is a relevant player within the Credit Agricole group's consumer finance market and operates in a market that is core to its parent's strategy. We believe that the Credit Agricole group has a strong commitment to Agos, and, if necessary, would provide extraordinary support to Agos in most foreseeable circumstances. Outlook The negative outlook on the long-term rating on Agos reflects the possibility of a downgrade if we perceive further deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions. Any additional deterioration could, in turn, weaken the bank's capital and earnings and asset quality beyond our current base-case expectations. Under our base case, we project that our RAC ratio for Agos will remain in the 4%-5% range, including the completion of the EUR235 million capital increase. We think NPAs will accumulate at rates above those of 2011, both in 2012 and 2013. We expect cumulative loan loss provisions to amount to 7% of loans in the next two years. We could lower the ratings if we anticipate that: -- Our RAC ratio for Agos will not exceed 4% over the next 24 months; -- Agos' net inflows of NPAs and credit losses will markedly exceed our current expectations; or -- The Credit Agricole group's commitment to support Agos has diminished. We could revise the outlook to stable if we also anticipate an improvement in economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system, as well as strengthening of Agos' capital, earnings, and asset quality. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 SACP bb- Anchor bbb Business Position Weak (-2) Capital and Earnings Weak (-2) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support +3 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0

Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch Action To From Agos-Ducato SpA Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 (Caryn Troike, New York Ratings Unit)