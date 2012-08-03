FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts Banca Popolare di Milano

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
     -- With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession 
than we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that the vulnerability 
of Italian banks to the impact of rising loan losses has increased, due to the 
combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss 
reserves. 
     -- As a result of the negative impact of what we see as increased credit 
risk in the Italian economy, we have lowered our assessment of Banca Popolare 
di Milano SCRL (BPM)'s capital position.
     -- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term counterparty credit 
ratings on BPM and its core subsidiary, Banca Akros SpA, to 'BB+/B' from 
'BBB-/A-3' and removing them from CreditWatch negative, where they were placed 
on April 2, 2012.
     -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if we 
were to lower our sovereign ratings on Italy and if we anticipate that further 
deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could 
weaken BPM's stand-alone credit profile. 
Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and 
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italian bank Banca Popolare di 
Milano SCRL (BPM) and its core subsidiary, Banca Akros SpA, to 'BB+/B' from 
'BBB-/A-3'. We have also lowered our ratings on BPM's subordinated debt to 
'BB-' from 'BB+'. At the same time, the ratings were removed from CreditWatch 
with negative implications, where we placed them on April 2, 2012. The outlook 
on both entities is negative. 

Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that the increased credit risk in the Italian 
economy has negatively affected BPM's capital position (see "BICRA On Italy 
Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased 
Credit Risk For Italian Banks"). 

With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we 
had originally anticipated, we think Italian banks' vulnerability to credit 
risk in the economy is rising. In this context, we believe that the combined 
effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves 
makes banks more vulnerable to the impact of higher credit losses, 
particularly in the event of deterioration in the collateral values of assets.

Due to the increased economic risk we see in Italy, and the associated 
negative impact on BPM's capital position, we have revised down our assessment 
of BPM's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. This, in 
turn, has resulted in the lowering of our ratings on BPM to 'BB+/B' from 
'BBB-/A-3'.

According to our methodology, we rate nondeferrable subordinated debt issued 
by banks in Italy a minimum of two notches below the SACP when the SACP is 
'bb+' or lower. As such, we are lowering our ratings on BPM's subordinated 
debt to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. The ratings on BPM's two Tier 1 hybrids remain at 
'C', due to BPM's nonpayment of interest and dividends on these two hybrid 
instruments.

Based on our view that higher credit risk in the economy also adversely 
affects our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for BPM, we have lowered our 
assessment of BPM's capital and earnings to "moderate" from "adequate," as our 
criteria define these terms. We now project BPM's 2011 RAC ratio, pro forma 
for increased economic risk in Italy, will be 6.6%, or 90 basis points (bps) 
lower than our previous estimate. According to our revised projections, BPM's 
RAC ratio will not reach 7% over the next 18-24 months. Our new forecasts 
include the reimbursement of a EUR500 million government hybrid security 
(Tremonti Bond), which we understand is likely to occur between end-2012 and 
mid-2013, and could lower BPM's projected RAC ratio by roughly 100 bps. 
Retained earnings will partially offset this negative impact.

We anticipate that moderate asset growth, low interest margins, and declining 
capital markets will continue to strain BPM's operating revenues in 2012 and 
2013. In our view, BPM will only experience the positive effects from its 
cost-cutting initiatives gradually and we consider that these would not be 
enough to compensate for the one-off restructuring costs that are expected 
through the implementation period. We understand that BPM is carrying out an 
impairment test, which could lead to record additional goodwill impairments in 
its first-half 2012 results. This would have a neutral impact on our capital 
estimates because it would decrease the value of intangible assets that we 
deduct from our measure of capital (total adjusted capital or TAC), but, at 
the same time, it would reduce retained earnings. 

We believe that our RAC estimates for BPM adequately capture BPM's 
vulnerability to the more negative environment that we see in Italy. We have 
therefore maintained our assessment of BPM's risk position as "adequate". 
BPM's gross nonperforming assets (NPAs) represented 8.5% of gross loans at 
end-2011, which is below the 11.2% system average. We also anticipate that 
BPM's NPAs will continue to accumulate over the next two years at a lower pace 
than the average of its domestic peers. In addition, BPM's coverage of NPAs by 
loan loss provisions was 35.4% at end-March 2012, which, while low by 
international standards, is higher than that of its domestic peers. 
Additionally, the stock of net NPAs on net customer loans was 4.3% at 
end-March 2012, which is lower than the Italian system average of 5.7%. Our 
assessment of BPM's risk position also reflects its higher-than-peers level of 
single-name and real-estate concentrations, a feature of the local economy in 
Lombardy, BPM's main stronghold. 

Our SACP and ratings on BPM continue to reflect our anchor of 'bbb' we assign 
to commercial banks operating in Italy (which is our starting point for 
assigning a bank a long-term rating) and our view of BPM's "moderate" business 
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define 
these terms. 

We consider BPM to have "moderate" systemic importance and the Italian 
government to be "supportive" of its banking sector. We evaluate the 
likelihood of government support for BPM as "moderate," but do not incorporate 
any uplift into the ratings from the SACP, given the 'BBB+' long-term rating 
on Italy.

Outlook
The negative outlook on our long-term rating on BPM reflects the possibility 
of a downgrade if we were to lower our ratings on the Republic of Italy 
(unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2) and we anticipated that a further 
deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could 
affect BPM's asset quality or capital more than we currently factor into the 
ratings.

Specifically, we could revise our view of BPM's asset quality if BPM's NPAs 
accumulate in 2012 and 2013 at rates that are higher than the system average 
(we expect net new inflows of NPAs close to 2.6% and 2.4% of loans for the 
system on average in 2012 and 2013, respectively).

A deterioration of BPM's SACP while the long-term sovereign rating on Italy 
remained at 'BBB+' would not necessarily trigger a downgrade because we might 
factor in one notch of uplift above the SACP for government support.

We could revise the outlook to stable if, everything else being equal, we 
anticipate an improvement in economic and operating conditions for the Italian 
banking system, a strengthening of BPM's capital and earnings position, as 
well as a pronounced easing of asset quality deterioration. 

Ratings Score Snapshot 
Issuer credit rating          BB+/Negative/B
SACP                          bb+ 
Anchor                        bbb
 Business Position            Moderate 
 Capital and Earnings         Moderate 
 Risk Position                Adequate 
 Funding and Liquidity        Average and Adequate 
                    
Support                       
 GRE Support                  
 Group Support                
 Sovereign Support            

Additional Factors            

Related Criteria And Research
     -- BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To 
'5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks, Aug. 3, 2012
     -- Rating Actions Taken On 32 Italian Financial Institutions On Increased 
Credit Risk In Italy's Economy, Aug. 3, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL
Banca Akros SpA
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB+/Negative/B     BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BB+/B              BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3

Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                BBB-/Watch Neg
 Subordinated                           BB-                BB+/Watch Neg

BPM Ireland Plc
 Commercial Paper*                      B                  A-3/Watch Neg

Ratings Affirmed

Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL
 Junior Subordinated                    C                  

BPM Capital I LLC
 Preference Stock*                      C                  

BPM Captital Trust I
 Preference Stock*                      C                  
*Guaranteed by Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

