TEXT-S&P may change Viterra ratings

Overview -- We are placing our ratings on Viterra Inc. on CreditWatch with developing implications, highlighting our view that an acquisition of Viterra is increasingly possible, but that the rating outcomes are uncertain. -- We will reassess the ratings on Viterra as the uncertainty surrounding its potential acquisition is clarified. -- The ratings on Viterra reflect our view of the company's strong market positions in Canada and Australia, low debt leverage, and strong liquidity. Rating Action On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-' ratings on Viterra Inc. on CreditWatch with developing implications. The CreditWatch placement follows the company announcement that it has established a board-level process that could culminate with the company being acquired. CreditWatch with developing implications means we could raise, lower, or affirm the ratings, highlighting our view that an acquisition of Viterra is increasingly possible, but that the rating outcomes are unknown. Rationale The ratings on Viterra reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's satisfactory business risk profile, which is supported by strong market positions in key grain-producing regions in Canada and Australia and more modest positions in downstream agribusiness and processing. In addition, we view the company's financial risk profile as intermediate, characterized by low debt leverage and strong liquidity. Viterra is Canada's largest agribusiness and among the largest in Australia, with revenue of about C$11.8 billion in fiscal 2011. Its three business segments provide grain handling and marketing services from western Canada and South Australia; retailing and financial services to farmers; and food and feed processing. CreditWatch We will reassess the ratings on Viterra as uncertainty surrounding its potential acquisition is clarified. The company has not announced any transaction, so any scenarios for a higher or lower rating would be speculative at this point. On the other hand, Viterra's recent announcements are a strong indicator of a potential transaction, which increases the likelihood of some near-term ratings change. Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Developing To From Viterra Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Watch Dev/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Senior unsecured debt BBB-/Watch Dev BBB-