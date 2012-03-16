FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may change Viterra ratings
March 16, 2012 / 6:55 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P may change Viterra ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We are placing our ratings on Viterra Inc. on CreditWatch with 	
developing implications, highlighting our view that an acquisition of Viterra 	
is increasingly possible, but that the rating outcomes are uncertain.	
     -- We will reassess the ratings on Viterra as the uncertainty surrounding 	
its potential acquisition is clarified.	
     -- The ratings on Viterra reflect our view of the company's strong market 	
positions in Canada and Australia, low debt leverage, and strong liquidity.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-' 	
ratings on Viterra Inc. on CreditWatch with developing implications. 	
	
The CreditWatch placement follows the company announcement that it has 	
established a board-level process that could culminate with the company being 	
acquired. 	
	
CreditWatch with developing implications means we could raise, lower, or 	
affirm the ratings, highlighting our view that an acquisition of Viterra is 	
increasingly possible, but that the rating outcomes are unknown.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Viterra reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's 	
satisfactory business risk profile, which is supported by strong market 	
positions in key grain-producing regions in Canada and Australia and more 	
modest positions in downstream agribusiness and processing. In addition, we 	
view the company's financial risk profile as intermediate, characterized by 	
low debt leverage and strong liquidity.	
	
Viterra is Canada's largest agribusiness and among the largest in Australia, 	
with revenue of about C$11.8 billion in fiscal 2011. Its three business 	
segments provide grain handling and marketing services from western Canada and 	
South Australia; retailing and financial services to farmers; and food and 	
feed processing.	
	
CreditWatch	
We will reassess the ratings on Viterra as uncertainty surrounding its 	
potential acquisition is clarified. The company has not announced any 	
transaction, so any scenarios for a higher or lower rating would be 	
speculative at this point. On the other hand, Viterra's recent announcements 	
are a strong indicator of a potential transaction, which increases the 	
likelihood of some near-term ratings change.	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Developing	
                         To                  From	
Viterra Inc.	
Corporate credit rating  BBB-/Watch Dev/--   BBB-/Stable/--	
Senior unsecured debt    BBB-/Watch Dev      BBB-

