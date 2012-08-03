FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Ally Auto, Capital Auto deals

Reuters Staff

15 Min Read

-- Ally Auto Receivables Trust (AART) and Capital Auto Receivables Asset 
Trust (CARAT) transactions are securitizations of prime auto loans backed by 
new and used vehicles, sponsored or originated by Ally Bank (formerly GMAC 
Bank) or GMAC LLC, respectively. 
     -- We raised our ratings on six classes from four Ally trusts and 12 
classes from four CARAT trusts. 
     -- We affirmed our rating on the remaining 47 classes from 12 AART 
transactions and four classes from three CARAT transactions.


NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Rating Services 
today raised its ratings on the class B notes from Ally Auto Receivables 
Trust's (AART's) series 2010-4; the class C note from AART series 2010-3, 
2010-4, 2010-5, and 2011-2; and the class D note from AART series 2011-2. We 
also raised our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes from Capital Auto 
Receivables Asset Trust's (CARAT's) series 2007-3, 2008-1, 2008-2, and 2008-A. 
Lastly, we affirmed our ratings on the remaining 47 classes from 12 AART 
transactions and four classes from three CARAT transactions (see rating list).

Today's rating actions reflect the transactions' collateral performance to 
date, our views regarding future collateral performance, the transactions' 
structure, and credit enhancement available. Furthermore, our analysis 
incorporates secondary credit factors such as credit stability, payment 
priorities under certain scenarios, and sector- and issuer-specific analysis. 
The transactions in this review have exhibited performance (see table 1) that 
is in-line or show improvement when compared with our prior expectations, and 
as such, the improved performance has been factored into our revised loss 
expectations. We have not revised the loss expectation on AART series 2011-4, 
2011-5, 2012-1, 2012-3 and 2012-A as we do not believe these transactions are 
seasoned sufficiently enough to revise our initial loss expectation.

Table 1
Collateral Performance (%)
As of the July 2012 distribution date 

Issuer/
Series     Mo.         Pool Factor    Current      60+ day del
                                      CNL        
CARAT
2007-3     58          2.32%          2.80%          1.52%
2008-1     53          5.74%          3.43%          1.15%
2008-2     50          7.70%          2.51%          0.72%
2008-A     49          8.83%          3.18%          0.88%

AART
2009-A     34          15.64%         0.47%          0.24%
2009-B     32          26.79%         0.34%          0.09%
2010-1     28          29.82%         0.28%          0.13%
2010-3     23          41.79%         0.17%          0.10%
2010-4     20          49.23%         0.13%          0.10%
2010-5     19          51.62%         0.15%          0.11%
2011-2     14          58.40%         0.13%          0.10%
2011-4     10          66.38%         0.08%          0.10%
2011-5     8          71.80%          0.07%          0.09%
2012-1     6          76.96%          0.03%          0.11%
2012-3     2          93.56%          0.00%          0.03%
2012-A     2          91.42%          0.01%          0.08%

CNL-cumulative net loss


Each of the four CARAT transactions has performed worse than our initial 
expectations, however, losses have slowed considerably since our last review 
and, as such, we have lowered our previous loss expectations established in 
June 2011 (see table 2). Each of the AART transactions for which we are 
revising losses have performed significantly better than our initial (and in 
some cases revised) expectations. The collateral composition of the AART 
transactions is stronger than that of the CARAT transactions, specifically 
when it comes to FICO scores and loan-to-value ratios.

Table 2
Cumulative Net Loss Expectations

Issuer/Series
                Initial CNL*     Previous CNL       Revised CNL
CARAT           Expectation      Expectation(4)      Expectation
2007-3          1.90-2.10         2.95-3.10          2.80-2.85
2008-1          2.10-2.20         3.70-3.90          3.45-3.55
2008-2          2.20-2.30         2.90-3.10          2.55-2.65
2008-A          2.55-2.75         3.65-3.85          3.25-3.35

AART
2009-A          2.30-2.50         0.90-1.05          0.55-0.65
2009-B          2.30-2.50         0.90-1.05          0.45-0.55
2010-1          3.25-3.50         0.60-0.70          0.40-0.50
2010-3          2.40-2.60         N/A                0.30-0.40
2010-4          2.30-2.50         N/A                0.30-0.40
2010-5          2.10-2.30         N/A                0.35-0.45
2011-2          1.80-2.00         N/A                0.40-0.50
2011-4          1.20-1.35         N/A                N/A
2011-5          1.20-1.35         N/A                N/A
2012-1          0.90-1.00         N/A                N/A
2012-3          0.85-1.00         N/A                N/A
2012-A          0.85-1.00         N/A                N/A

*CNL = Cumulative Net Loss
(4)All from June 2011 except series 2010-1 which is from November 2011
N/A-Not applicable

The issuer initially structured each transaction with credit enhancement, 
which consisted of subordination for the higher rated tranches (series 2009-A 
only has senior tranches and, therefore, no subordination), 
overcollateralization (O/C), a reserve account, and excess spread, including 
the contribution of yield supplement overcollateralization (YSOC) for 
low-yielding assets. Each transaction's reserve account and O/C amount are 
non-amortizing. The AART transactions were also structured so that the O/C 
amount builds to a higher target level. As of the July 2012 distribution 
month, the reserve account and O/C amounts for all the transactions, with the 
exception of 2012-3, have reached their target amounts. Given the relative 
youth of the transaction, the overcollateralization for 2012-3 is still 
building to its target amount of 1% of the initial adjusted pool balance.


Table 3
Hard Credit Support (%)
As of the July 2012 distribution month

                           Total Hard            Total Hard
                           Credit Support        Credit Support
Issuer/Series   Class      At Issuance (%)*      Current (%)*

CARAT
2007-3          B          2.51                    108.46
2007-3          C          1.14                    49.30
2007-3          D          0.69                    29.58
2008-1          A          5.70                    99.21
2008-1          B          2.73                    47.62
2008-1          C          1.37                    23.81
2008-1          D          0.91                    15.87
2008-2          A          5.53                    71.86
2008-2          B          2.66                    34.49
2008-2          C          1.33                    17.25
2008-2          D          0.89                    11.50
2008-A          A          6.65                    75.32
2008-A          B          3.33                    37.66
2008-A          C          2.00                    22.60
2008-A          D          1.55                    17.57


AART
2009-A          A          4.62                    39.36
2009-B          A          6.18                    25.53
2009-B          B          4.41                    18.94
2009-B          C          2.65                    12.36
2010-1          A          11.24                   40.80
2010-1          B          8.60                    31.93
2010-1          C          6.27                    24.14
2010-3          A          8.38                    22.31
2010-3          B          6.12                    16.90
2010-3          C          4.24                    12.39
2010-4          A          7.30                    16.74
2010-4          B          4.76                    11.57
2010-4          C          2.12                     6.22
2010-5          A          7.31                    16.00
2010-5          B          4.77                    11.06
2010-5          C          2.12                     5.94
2011-2          A          7.04                    13.36
2011-2          B          4.49                     8.98
2011-2          C          1.84                     4.45
2011-2          D          0.66                     2.43
2011-4          A          6.63                    11.13
2011-4          B          3.29                     6.11
2011-4          C          0.67                     2.16
2011-5          A          6.67                    10.37
2011-5          B          3.31                     5.68
2011-5          C          0.67                     2.01
2012-1          A          6.68                     9.68
2012-1          B          3.32                     5.31
2012-1          C          0.67                     1.87
2012-3          A          6.75                     7.74
2012-3          B          2.62                     3.33
2012-3          C          0.68                     1.25
2012-A          A          5.79                     6.97
2012-A          B          4.34                     5.38
2012-A          C          1.98                     2.80
2012-A          D          0.24                     0.90

*All percentages are in terms of the total collateral balance. Total hard 
credit support consists of a reserve account, overcollateralization, and 
subordination where applicable, and excludes excess spread as well as the YSOC 
amount, which also provides additional enhancement.

Our review of these transactions included cash flow analysis, for which we 
used current and historical performance to estimate future performance. Our 
various cash flow scenarios included forward-looking assumptions on 
recoveries, timing of losses, and voluntary absolute prepayment speeds that we 
believe are appropriate given the transactions' current performances. We also 
performed sensitivity analysis for the less seasoned transactions, which 
showed that under a moderate stress scenario, increasing our expected losses 
and keeping all else equal, the loss coverage levels are sufficient for the 
ratings to remain within the outer bounds of credit deterioration as outlined 
in our credit stability criteria. In our view, the results of the overall cash 
flow analysis demonstrated that all the outstanding classes have adequate 
credit enhancement available at the raised or affirmed rating levels.

We will continue to monitor the performance of these transactions to assess 
whether the credit enhancement available remains sufficient, along with other 
factors, in our view, to support the ratings on each class under various 
stress scenarios.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- General Methodology And Assumptions for Rating U.S. Auto Loan 
Securitizations, published Jan. 11, 2011
     -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, 
published June 3, 2009
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors published Nov. 4, 2011

RATINGS RAISED
Capital Auto Receivables Asset Trust
                                Rating
Series      Class     To                From
2007-3     B          AAA (sf)          AA+(sf)
2007-3     C          AA+ (sf)          AA-(sf)
2007-3     D          AA (sf)           A-(sf)
2008-1     B          AA+(sf)           AA(sf)
2008-1     C          AA(sf)            A(sf)
2008-1     D          AA-(sf)           BBB(sf)
2008-2     B          AA+(sf)           AA(sf)
2008-2     C          AA(sf)            A(sf)
2008-2     D          AA-(sf)           BBB(sf)
2008-A     B          AA+(sf)           AA(sf)
2008-A     C          AA(sf)            A+(sf)
2008-A     D          AA-(sf)           A-(sf)

Ally Auto Receivables Trust
                             Rating
Series      Class      To               From
2010-3     C           AA(sf)           AA-(sf)
2010-4     B           AA+(sf)          AA(sf)
2010-4     C           AA(sf)           A(sf)
2010-5     C           AA(sf)           A+(sf)
2011-2     C           AA(sf)           A(sf)
2011-2     D           AA-(sf)          BBB+(sf)

RATINGS AFFIRMED
Capital Auto Receivables Asset Trust
Series     Class          Rating
2008-1     A-4a          AAA(sf)
2008-1     A-4b          AAA(sf)
2008-2     A-4           AAA(sf)
2008-A     A             AAA(sf)

Ally Auto Receivables Trust
Series     Class         Rating
2009-A     A-3          AAA(sf)
2009-A     A-4          AAA(sf)
2009-B     A-3          AAA(sf)
2009-B     A-4          AAA(sf)
2009-B     B            AA+(sf)
2009-B     C             AA(sf)
2010-1     A-3          AAA(sf)
2010-1     A-4          AAA(sf)
2010-1     B            AA+(sf)
2010-1     C             AA(sf)
2010-3     A-3          AAA(sf)
2010-3     A-4          AAA(sf)
2010-3     B            AA+(sf)
2010-4     A-3          AAA(sf)
2010-4     A-4          AAA(sf)
2010-5     A-3          AAA(sf)
2010-5     A-4          AAA(sf)
2010-5     B            AA+(sf)
2011-2     A-2          AAA(sf)
2011-2     A-3          AAA(sf)
2011-2     A-4          AAA(sf)
2011-2     B            AA+(sf)
2011-4     A-2          AAA(sf)
2011-4     A-3          AAA(sf)
2011-4     A-4          AAA(sf)
2011-4     B            AA+(sf)
2011-4     C             A+(sf)
2011-5     A-2          AAA(sf)
2011-5     A-3          AAA(sf)
2011-5     A-4          AAA(sf)
2011-5     B            AA+(sf)
2011-5     C             A+(sf)
2012-1     A-2          AAA(sf)
2012-1     A-3          AAA(sf)
2012-1     A-4          AAA(sf)
2012-1     B            AA+(sf)
2012-1     C             AA(sf)
2012-3     A-1          A-1+(sf)
2012-3     A-2          AAA(sf)
2012-3     A-3          AAA(sf)
2012-3     A-4          AAA(sf)
2012-3     B            AA+(sf)
2012-3     C             A+(sf)
2012-A     A            AAA(sf)
2012-A     B            AA+(sf)
2012-A     C             AA(sf)
2012-A     D             A-(sf)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.