TEXT-S&P rates HHI Holdings LLC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Royal Oak, Mich.-based auto supplier HHI Holdings LLC proposes to add $30 million to its existing $325 million term loan B and proceeds will be used to fund a dividend to its private-equity owners. -- We believe HHI's debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, will remain under 3.5x, even after issuing the new debt because of an ongoing U.S. auto sales recovery. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on HHI and our 'B+' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating on the proposed term loan. -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that HHI can maintain positive free operating cash flow in the year ahead, given the relatively favorable trend for production in North America. Rating Action On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on HHI Holdings LLC its 'B+' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating on the company's $355 million term loan B, including the proposed $30 million add-on. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Royal Oak, Mich.-based auto supplier HHI Holdings LLC reflect what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers a "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, according to our criteria. Our business risk assessment incorporates the multiple industry risks facing automotive suppliers, including volatile demand, high fixed costs, intense competition, and severe pricing pressures. We consider HHI's concentrated customer base to be another key risk factor; significant concentration with the Detroit-based automakers; almost half of its backlog of future revenues is tied directly or indirectly to General Motors Co. (GM; BB+/Stable/--), its largest customer. Geographic diversity is also limited, as virtually all sales are in North America. We believe GM's return to profitability in its North American operations is sustainable and its automotive operations in North America will remain profitable, even if the key U.S. auto market does not recover significantly. In our base case, HHI should benefit from GM's ongoing improvement in its competitive position, but the lack of customer diversity could lead to more volatility in sales and could limit potentially higher growth through a more balanced customer base. In the U.S. light-vehicle market, we expect 2012 and 2013 sales to increase 11% and 5%, respectively, to 14.1 million and 14.8 million units. We assume HHI's revenue growth in 2012 and 2013 will be determined by the pace of stabilizing auto production in North America. Although production improved over 21% during January 2012 (mostly on Japanese restocking), we believe the production growth rate could decelerate in 2012 and 2013, but remain in the mid-high-single-digit area. We also believe that production could return to more historical levels of volatility, now that inventories are fully restocked and prospects for higher gas prices begin to more strongly influence consumer vehicle mix preferences and potentially volumes. Our economists currently forecast U.S. GDP growing modestly in 2012 and 2013. We expect unemployment will continue to be high (in the 8.0%-8.2% range). Considering these economic assumptions, our base-case forecast for HHI's operating performance over the next year includes the following: -- We expect sales to grow in the 7%-10% range in 2012 and 2013, given our expectation for production volumes, with its end markets growing slightly above our GDP growth rate estimates in these years. In our view, over the longer-term HHI's sales could benefit through its higher penetration into local transmission business within North America and the potential for increased fuel efficiency offerings through its engine technologies. -- Modest improvement in gross margin in the coming years to reflect improved utilization and given some pricing power with continued pass-through of raw material costs to the customer. -- Based on the above, we believe the company will sustain its current double-digit adjusted EBITDA margins, which will remain favorable compared with those of similarly rated auto suppliers. -- In our view, HHI's fair margins partly reflect its focus on operational cost reductions and factory productivity, favorable contract negotiations with key customers amid the downturn, and HHI's formation under its private-equity owner. Also, we believe the company's market share in forging is higher than its other segments and also generates the higher margins as the remaining forging competitors are less formidable than those in bearings or timing systems. -- We expect free cash flows to debt to improve modestly and remain in the low-double digit range, due to steady earnings expansion coupled with capital expenditure requirements over 3.5% of sales range, mostly targeted towards growth in business activity. We expect moderate improvement of credit metrics over the intermediate term, given the above estimates and potential debt reduction as mandated by an excess cash flow sweep provision under its term loan, going forward. HHI acquired its operations out of bankruptcy through a series of Section 363 and other asset purchases and therefore has no legacy pension or other postemployment benefit expenses. The company also renegotiated labor contracts to allow for more cost flexibility and reduced job classifications. Still, we consider HHI's margins sensitive to future demand, considering its high operating leverage. Although we believe the company purchased assets at attractive prices and has a management team experienced in the auto sector, HHI's track record in its current form and with its current financial risk profile is still somewhat limited. Our financial risk profile assessment includes HHI's latest recapitalization in March 2012. We estimate debt to EBITDA, taking into account the transaction and including our adjustment to add the net present value of operating leases to debt, to be about 3.0x, pro forma at Dec. 31 2011. For the rating, we expect this adjusted ratio to be well below 4.0x; despite the potential for moderating leverage over time, we assume HHI's financial policies will remain aggressive, given the private-equity ownership and the possibility that the company may pursue additional targeted acquisitions. Under the terms of the term loan, HHI has leeway under its credit facilities to make acquisitions as long as leverage, as defined by the credit agreement, remains below 3.25x (not including our adjustments to debt) and liquidity (availability under the revolving facility and unrestricted cash) is more than $15 million. In our view, the currently fair margins and relatively low capital spending needs for the next few years will support HHI's prospects for positive free cash flow generation prior to any acquisitions. We believe capital spending will not increase meaningfully beyond our estimates because of more-than-adequate capacity in the existing asset base. Accordingly, we assume the company will generate strong, positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012 and 2013. However, cash generation is highly sensitive to future auto production, which may be volatile, in our view - leading to potentially high working capital swings. Overall, we believe there is a reasonable cushion built in the company's credit metrics under our base case for the 'B+' rating; this partly alleviates the risks of the company's fairly limited track record and the cyclicality of its end markets. Liquidity HHI's liquidity is adequate under our criteria. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, and assumptions: -- We expect coverage of sources over uses over the next 12 to 18 months to be above 1.2x. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- No debt maturities over the near term. -- We expect HHI to maintain sufficient headroom, with well over 15% cushion to covenants. HHI had adequate headroom under its term loan covenants at Dec. 31, 2011. Financial covenants consist of a maximum leverage threshold of 3.50x, with a step-down to 3.25x, and a minimum interest coverage test of 2.50x. -- HHI likely can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. Without a large, targeted acquisition, our base case assumes these sources adequately cover cash outflows, including capital expenditure of approximately 3% of sales (inclusive of maintenance spending), potential distributions to shareholders and modest working capital swings. Our view is supported by our expectation of positive free operating cash flow generation (FOCF) for 2012 and into 2013. The company's primary source of liquidity is availability of about $98.7 million under its $100 million revolving credit facility (matures in 2016). The facility is governed by a borrowing-base calculation, which we do not expect to substantially limit availability based on the company's current assets as of Dec. 31, 2011. As required by the credit facility, the company intends to use the excess cash flow to pay down the term loan. Near-term debt maturities should be manageable, in our view, and consist mainly of about $3.55 million in annual amortization of the term loan. Recovery analysis Please see the recovery report on HHI Holdings LLC, to be published following this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that HHI can maintain positive FOCF in the year ahead, given our expectation of gradually improving production in North America. However, the general economic recovery is fragile, in our view, and HHI's cash generation is very susceptible to future auto production, which we believe could be volatile. We also consider GM's ability to maintain its market share a key factor for HHI's performance. We could lower the rating if FOCF generation turns negative for consecutive quarters, or if debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, trends towards 4.5x or more. For example, this could occur if HHI's EBITDA margins fell by about 350 basis points (from our base case) on a low double-digit revenue decline. We consider an upgrade unlikely because we believe HHI's financial policies will remain aggressive under its private equity owners--and the distinct possibility that the company may pursue additional targeted acquisitions or eventually, another distribution of capital. Ratings List HHI Holdings LLC Ratings Affirmed Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed HHI Holdings LLC Senior Secured Local Currency B+ Recovery Rating 4 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)