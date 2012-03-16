FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates HHI Holdings LLC
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates HHI Holdings LLC

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- Royal Oak, Mich.-based auto supplier HHI Holdings LLC proposes to add 	
$30 million to its existing $325 million term loan B and proceeds will be used 	
to fund a dividend to its private-equity owners.	
     -- We believe HHI's debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, will 	
remain under 3.5x, even after issuing the new debt because of an ongoing U.S. 	
auto sales recovery. 	
     -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on HHI and our 'B+' 	
issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating on the proposed term loan. 	
     -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that HHI can 	
maintain positive free operating cash flow in the year ahead, given the 	
relatively favorable trend for production in North America.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating on HHI Holdings LLC its 'B+' issue-level rating and 	
'4' recovery rating on the company's $355 million term loan B, including the 	
proposed $30 million add-on. The rating outlook is stable.	
Rationale	
The ratings on Royal Oak, Mich.-based auto supplier HHI Holdings LLC reflect 	
what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers a "weak" business risk 	
profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, according to our criteria. 	
Our business risk assessment incorporates the multiple industry risks facing 	
automotive suppliers, including volatile demand, high fixed costs, intense 	
competition, and severe pricing pressures.	
	
We consider HHI's concentrated customer base to be another key risk factor; 	
significant concentration with the Detroit-based automakers; almost half of 	
its backlog of future revenues is tied directly or indirectly to General 	
Motors Co. (GM; BB+/Stable/--), its largest customer. Geographic diversity is 	
also limited, as virtually all sales are in North America. We believe GM's 	
return to profitability in its North American operations is sustainable and 	
its automotive operations in North America will remain profitable, even if the 	
key U.S. auto market does not recover significantly. In our base case, HHI 	
should benefit from GM's ongoing improvement in its competitive position, but 	
the lack of customer diversity could lead to more volatility in sales and 	
could limit potentially higher growth through a more balanced customer base.	
	
In the U.S. light-vehicle market, we expect 2012 and 2013 sales to increase 	
11% and 5%, respectively, to 14.1 million and 14.8 million units. We assume 	
HHI's revenue growth in 2012 and 2013 will be determined by the pace of 	
stabilizing auto production in North America. Although production improved 	
over 21% during January 2012 (mostly on Japanese restocking), we believe the 	
production growth rate could decelerate in 2012 and 2013, but remain in the 	
mid-high-single-digit area. We also believe that production could return to 	
more historical levels of volatility, now that inventories are fully restocked 	
and prospects for higher gas prices begin to more strongly influence consumer 	
vehicle mix preferences and potentially volumes.	
	
Our economists currently forecast U.S. GDP growing modestly in 2012 and 2013. 	
We expect unemployment will continue to be high (in the 8.0%-8.2% range). 	
Considering these economic assumptions, our base-case forecast for HHI's 	
operating performance over the next year includes the following:	
	
     -- We expect sales to grow in the 7%-10% range in 2012 and 2013, given 	
our expectation for production volumes, with its end markets growing slightly 	
above our GDP growth rate estimates in these years. In our view, over the 	
longer-term HHI's sales could benefit through its higher penetration into 	
local transmission business within North America and the potential for 	
increased fuel efficiency offerings through its engine technologies. 	
     -- Modest improvement in gross margin in the coming years to reflect 	
improved utilization and given some pricing power with continued pass-through 	
of raw material costs to the customer.	
     -- Based on the above, we believe the company will sustain its current 	
double-digit adjusted EBITDA margins, which will remain favorable compared 	
with those of similarly rated auto suppliers.	
     -- In our view, HHI's fair margins partly reflect its focus on 	
operational cost reductions and factory productivity, favorable contract 	
negotiations with key customers amid the downturn, and HHI's formation under 	
its private-equity owner. Also, we believe the company's market share in 	
forging is higher than its other segments and also generates the higher 	
margins as the remaining forging competitors are less formidable than those in 	
bearings or timing systems. 	
     -- We expect free cash flows to debt to improve modestly and remain in 	
the low-double digit range, due to steady earnings expansion coupled with 	
capital expenditure requirements over 3.5% of sales range, mostly targeted 	
towards growth in business activity.	
	
We expect moderate improvement of credit metrics over the intermediate term, 	
given the above estimates and potential debt reduction as mandated by an 	
excess cash flow sweep provision under its term loan, going forward.	
	
HHI acquired its operations out of bankruptcy through a series of Section 363 	
and other asset purchases and therefore has no legacy pension or other 	
postemployment benefit expenses. The company also renegotiated labor contracts 	
to allow for more cost flexibility and reduced job classifications. Still, we 	
consider HHI's margins sensitive to future demand, considering its high 	
operating leverage. Although we believe the company purchased assets at 	
attractive prices and has a management team experienced in the auto sector, 	
HHI's track record in its current form and with its current financial risk 	
profile is still somewhat limited.	
	
Our financial risk profile assessment includes HHI's latest recapitalization 	
in March 2012. We estimate debt to EBITDA, taking into account the transaction 	
and including our adjustment to add the net present value of operating leases 	
to debt, to be about 3.0x, pro forma at Dec. 31 2011. For the rating, we 	
expect this adjusted ratio to be well below 4.0x; despite the potential for 	
moderating leverage over time, we assume HHI's financial policies will remain 	
aggressive, given the private-equity ownership and the possibility that the 	
company may pursue additional targeted acquisitions. Under the terms of the 	
term loan, HHI has leeway under its credit facilities to make acquisitions as 	
long as leverage, as defined by the credit agreement, remains below 3.25x (not 	
including our adjustments to debt) and liquidity (availability under the 	
revolving facility and unrestricted cash) is more than $15 million.	
	
In our view, the currently fair margins and relatively low capital spending 	
needs for the next few years will support HHI's prospects for positive free 	
cash flow generation prior to any acquisitions. We believe capital spending 	
will not increase meaningfully beyond our estimates because of 	
more-than-adequate capacity in the existing asset base. Accordingly, we assume 	
the company will generate strong, positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 	
2012 and 2013. However, cash generation is highly sensitive to future auto 	
production, which may be volatile, in our view - leading to potentially high 	
working capital swings. Overall, we believe there is a reasonable cushion 	
built in the company's credit metrics under our base case for the 'B+' rating; 	
this partly alleviates the risks of the company's fairly limited track record 	
and the cyclicality of its end markets.	
	
Liquidity	
HHI's liquidity is adequate under our criteria. Our assessment of the 	
company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, and 	
assumptions:	
     -- We expect coverage of sources over uses over the next 12 to 18 months 	
to be above 1.2x.	
     -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.	
     -- No debt maturities over the near term.	
     -- We expect HHI to maintain sufficient headroom, with well over 15% 	
cushion to covenants. HHI had adequate headroom under its term loan covenants 	
at Dec. 31, 2011. Financial covenants consist of a maximum leverage threshold 	
of 3.50x, with a step-down to 3.25x, and a minimum interest coverage test of 	
2.50x. 	
     -- HHI likely can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, 	
low-probability events.	
	
Without a large, targeted acquisition, our base case assumes these sources 	
adequately cover cash outflows, including capital expenditure of approximately 	
3% of sales (inclusive of maintenance spending), potential distributions to 	
shareholders and modest working capital swings.	
	
Our view is supported by our expectation of positive free operating cash flow 	
generation (FOCF) for 2012 and into 2013. The company's primary source of 	
liquidity is availability of about $98.7 million under its $100 million 	
revolving credit facility (matures in 2016). The facility is governed by a 	
borrowing-base calculation, which we do not expect to substantially limit 	
availability based on the company's current assets as of Dec. 31, 2011. As 	
required by the credit facility, the company intends to use the excess cash 	
flow to pay down the term loan. Near-term debt maturities should be 	
manageable, in our view, and consist mainly of about $3.55 million in annual 	
amortization of the term loan.	
	
Recovery analysis	
Please see the recovery report on HHI Holdings LLC, to be published following 	
this report, on RatingsDirect.	
Outlook	
The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that HHI can maintain positive 	
FOCF in the year ahead, given our expectation of gradually improving 	
production in North America. However, the general economic recovery is 	
fragile, in our view, and HHI's cash generation is very susceptible to future 	
auto production, which we believe could be volatile. We also consider GM's 	
ability to maintain its market share a key factor for HHI's performance. We 	
could lower the rating if FOCF generation turns negative for consecutive 	
quarters, or if debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, trends towards 4.5x 	
or more. For example, this could occur if HHI's EBITDA margins fell by about 	
350 basis points (from our base case) on a low double-digit revenue decline. 	
	
We consider an upgrade unlikely because we believe HHI's financial policies 	
will remain aggressive under its private equity owners--and the distinct 	
possibility that the company may pursue additional targeted acquisitions or 	
eventually, another distribution of capital.	
	
	
	
Ratings List	
HHI Holdings LLC	
Ratings Affirmed	
Corporate Credit Rating                 B+/Stable/--       	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
HHI Holdings LLC	
 Senior Secured	
  Local Currency                        B+                 	
  Recovery Rating                       4              	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.