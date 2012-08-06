TEXT-Fitch affirms Volvo at 'BBB', outlook stable

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed AB Volvo's (Volvo) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. The rating action reflects Fitch's expectation that Volvo's credit profile will remain commensurate with its current ratings. In particular, Fitch believes that key credit metrics will remain within the agency's guidance for the current ratings, following a SEK5bn reduction in net debt from the sale of Volvo Aero and despite the somewhat deteriorating profitability and underlying cash generation. The agency forecasts FFO adjusted net leverage to increase to 1.5x in 2012 from 1.2x at end-2011. Volvo's SEK6.9bn sale of its airplane and rocket engine division, Volvo Aero, will mitigate the negative impact of weaker cash flow this year. The transaction will increase focus on core heavy-commercial vehicles, while associated with a limited reduction in synergy benefits and diversification, given the division's different end-markets and small scale (2% contribution to 2011 industrial revenues). Fitch expects weaker trading conditions in 2012 from a year ago, due to cautious investment behaviour , which is reflected in the material slow-down in order intake for Volvo's major truck markets in H112 (trucks comprised two-thirds of 2011 industrial revenues). The agency forecasts contracting end-market demand for trucks in Europe and South America and moderate truck demand in North America. For construction equipment (CE, 21% of 2011 industrial revenues) the agency expects a somewhat softer landing, due to continued healthy demand in North America, while demand for city buses (buses 7% of 2011 industrial revenues) remains challenging. Against this background, Fitch does not expect Volvo's earnings to return to 2011 levels, as profitability will be challenged by increased price pressure, unfavourable business mix and lower capacity utilisation in H212. Operating margins in the group's truck division declined to 7.6% in H112, compared to 9.9% last year, and to 2.3% in its bus division, compared to 5.9% in 2011. Fitch expects continued challenging markets for city buses and recent truck price increases (on average 5% yoy at end-Q212) to abate by the end of 2012. The group reduced funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to less than 1.4x at end-Q212 from 1.7x at end-2010, following a healthy recovery in 2011. EBITDAR margin expanded to a five-year high of 12% in 2011, as a result of higher capacity utilisation and reorganisation efforts. However, FCF generation in 2011 remained below the previous year's levels at SEK 7.7bn, despite record FFO, as the group almost doubled its cash spending (capex and dividends) to SEK19bn. However, two-thirds of capex was dedicated to increasing capacity and flexibility in its Swedish and Japanese cab and engine truck plants. The ratings are further supported by Volvo's geographic and business diversification as a full-line truck maker, its top-three market positions in major truck markets, and an increasing exposure to high-growth emerging markets through long-term JVs and partnerships. The group's sizeable after-market business (23% of sales) provides relatively stable income and mitigates the inherent volatility of truck and CE end-markets. Liquidity at industrial operations remains strong with SEK58.5bn of liquidity sources at end-Q212, comprising SEK24.7bn of cash and SEK33.8bn of undrawn committed credit facilities. This compares to SEK48.7bn (14.2bn net of internal funding) of debt maturing by end-2012. A sharp deterioration in liquidity ratios at industrial operations could put pressure on the 'F2' Short-term rating. Any indication that key metrics used in Fitch's short-term criteria (see 'Global Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates' dated 12 August 2011 at www.fitchratings.com) could weaken in the foreseeable future could lead to a downgrade to 'F3'. In particular, Fitch will monitor closely the effect of expected weaker free cash flow before disposals in H212 and 2013. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - Structural improvement in, as well as less cyclical, operating margins, particularly at its truck division. - FFO adjusted net leverage at the industrials operations below 1x. - FFO fixed charge cover at the industrials operations above 10x for a sustained period. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - Negative operating profit from industrial operations for more than two years. - Persistent negative actual or expected FCF. - FFO adjusted net leverage at the industrial operations above 2x. - Significant weakening in liquidity; in particular, at the financial services division. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology