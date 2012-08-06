S&P comments on Europe's rail, bus, and port sectors

Aug 6 - Deteriorating credit quality among sovereigns in the European monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) and the weak economic environment across Europe are likely to test rail, bus, and port issuers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa over the coming 12 months, says a report issued by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Titled "EMEA Rail, Bus, And Port Issuers Grapple With Sovereign Stress And A Weak Economy," the report finds that due to the capital intensity of the sector, most companies will need to access funding from banks and/or the capital markets over the next 12 months if they are to maintain "adequate" liquidity positions in 2013. "Our rating outlooks on EMEA rail, bus, and port issuers remain broadly stable. However, we see downside risk for those European credits that we classify as government-related entities (GREs), reflecting mostly the ongoing sovereign debt crisis in the eurozone," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Juliana Gallo. "That said, we believe most rated EMEA rail issuers can count on solid government support in times of stress." The operating performance of rail, bus, and port issuers tends to fluctuate with the economic cycle. Under our base-case credit scenario, to which we assign a 60% probability, we forecast zero growth in the eurozone in 2012. However, growth will vary across the region, with southern European companies mired in recession and core northern European companies experiencing sluggish performance in line with our GDP forecasts. Outside of Europe, we see more positive growth prospects for countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States. As the report points out: -- Due to the political and social importance of public transport in Europe, we do not anticipate significant changes in the likelihood of government support for most of our rated rail GREs. Such changes would only occur if we see a deterioration in their governments' capacity to support them, or where corporate structures are modified. -- The U.K. bus sector has remained relatively resilient to date, although we note that some operators have been more successful in passing through fare increases than others. -- In the ports sector, volume throughput will be impaired by the weaker economic environment in Europe. In our view, throughput will move somewhat in line with, or slightly below, GDP. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.