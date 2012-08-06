FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P comments on Europe's rail, bus, and port sectors
August 6, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

S&P comments on Europe's rail, bus, and port sectors

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 6 - Deteriorating credit quality among sovereigns in the European
monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) and the weak economic environment across Europe
are likely to test rail, bus, and port issuers in Europe, the Middle East, and
Africa over the coming 12 months, says a report issued by Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services. Titled "EMEA Rail, Bus, And Port Issuers Grapple With
Sovereign Stress And A Weak Economy," the report finds that due to the capital
intensity of the sector, most companies will need to access funding from banks
and/or the capital markets over the next 12 months if they are to maintain
"adequate" liquidity positions in 2013.

"Our rating outlooks on EMEA rail, bus, and port issuers remain broadly 
stable. However, we see downside risk for those European credits that we 
classify as government-related entities (GREs), reflecting mostly the ongoing 
sovereign debt crisis in the eurozone," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst 
Juliana Gallo. "That said, we believe most rated EMEA rail issuers can count 
on solid government support in times of stress."

The operating performance of rail, bus, and port issuers tends to fluctuate 
with the economic cycle. Under our base-case credit scenario, to which we 
assign a 60% probability, we forecast zero growth in the eurozone in 2012. 
However, growth will vary across the region, with southern European companies 
mired in recession and core northern European companies experiencing sluggish 
performance in line with our GDP forecasts.

Outside of Europe, we see more positive growth prospects for countries in the 
Commonwealth of Independent States.

As the report points out:
     -- Due to the political and social importance of public transport in 
Europe, we do not anticipate significant changes in the likelihood of 
government support for most of our rated rail GREs. Such changes would only 
occur if we see a deterioration in their governments' capacity to support 
them, or where corporate structures are modified.
     -- The U.K. bus sector has remained relatively resilient to date, 
although we note that some operators have been more successful in passing 
through fare increases than others.
     -- In the ports sector, volume throughput will be impaired by the weaker 
economic environment in Europe. In our view, throughput will move somewhat in 
line with, or slightly below, GDP.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
