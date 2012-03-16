FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch cuts AmeriGas Partners to 'BB'
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts AmeriGas Partners to 'BB'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 16 - Fitch has downgraded the ratings of AmeriGas Parnters, LP 
 (APU) and its fully guaranteed financing co-borrowers, AmeriGas Finance
Corp., and AP Eagle Finance Corp. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A full 	
list of the affected ratings is included at the end of this release. 	
	
The downgrades reflect the significant pressure on results from negative impact 	
of particularly warm weather, compounded by the increased leverage from the 	
recent Heritage acquisition. The volatility in EBITDA as a result of the warm 	
weather is beyond Fitch's original stress expectations. Considering this 	
increased volatility in EBITDA, Fitch views industry and business risk for the 	
retail propane sector as greater than previous expectations. While the equity 	
offering and the associated debt reduction are positive from a credit 	
perspective, leverage metrics will continue to be elevated due to weak operating	
performance. 	
	
The Negative Outlook reflects concerns about APU's ability to improve leverage 	
in this environment and maintain sufficient room under bank covenants. Execution	
risk associated with the operational integration and achievement of cost 	
synergies also continue to be considered in the Negative Outlook.  	
	
Based on the results of the 2012 heating season, Fitch projects that on a pro 	
forma basis Debt to EBITDA will be close to 5 times (x) for 2012. Fitch projects	
that improvement in Debt to EBITDA to around 4x in 2013 and thereafter will 	
require a return to more normal weather, maintenance of margins, and achievement	
of baseline synergies. Fitch would consider returning the Outlook to Stable 	
should these measures be reached. Alternatively, failure to reduce leverage to 	
around 4x could result in a downgrade, most likely limited to one notch. 	
	
KEY RATING DRIVERS	
	
Operating History and Scale:  APU's ratings reflect its position as the largest 	
retail propane distributor in the U.S., with broad geographic reach. 	
Historically APU has been able to maintain and grow unit margins under various 	
operating conditions. A key driver going forward will be the ability of the 	
combined entity to maintain that performance. 	
	
Sales Volatility:  APU's financial performance remains sensitive to weather and 	
demand destruction due to customer conservation, fuels switching and general 	
economic conditions. The decline in new home construction due to the recession 	
as well as the relatively high price of propane has exacerbated volume sales 	
declines in recent years throughout the sector. These factors continue to 	
pressure profit margins. 	
	
Consistent Historical Financial Performance:  Prior to this heating season and 	
the levering Heritage acquisition, APU had managed to sustain its financial 	
profile by maintaining margins on retail gallons sold. However, significantly 	
warmer than normal weather is having a greater than anticipated negative impact 	
on results for fiscal 2012 and will further pressure financial metrics.  	
	
Structural Subordination:  APU's ratings also consider the structural 	
subordination of its debt obligations to revolver borrowings at AmeriGas Propane	
LP, its operating limited partnership subsidiary and to the assumed secured debt	
obligations of Heritage Operating, LP. Heritage secured debt is limited and 	
Fitch expects that over time it will be replaced at the APU level. 	
	
Liquidity and Capital Structure: In conjunction with the Heritage acquisition, 	
APU amended its bank revolving credit facility increasing the commitment amount 	
to $525 million and extending the maturity to 2016. Fitch expects that this 	
facility should be sufficient to meet the liquidity needs of the combined 	
company given seasonal requirements. 	
	
As part of the amendment, the financial covenants were also revised to provide 	
some additional flexibility. Notably, the consolidated MLP (AmeriGas Partners, 	
L.P.) total leverage (debt to EBITDA) ratio was increased to 5.25x through June 	
30, 2012 and the EBITDA calculation now allows for the inclusion of projected 	
synergies and excludes transaction costs. Nevertheless, as noted above, Fitch 	
expects APU will have little room under the 5x covenant for fiscal yearend 	
September 30. 	
	
Positively, APU does not have significant debt maturities until 2019. 	
	
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:  	
	
AmeriGas Partners, L.P./Amerigas Finance Corp.	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB+';	
--Senior unsecured to 'BB' from 'BB+';	
	
AmeriGas Partners, L.P./AP Eagle Finance Corp.	
--IDR to 'BB' from 'BB+';	
--Senior unsecured to 'BB' from 'BB+'.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Negative.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.