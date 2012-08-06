TEXT-S&P: Omnicom notes rating remains 'BBB+'

Aug 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB+' issue-level rating on Omnicom Group Inc.'s 3.625% senior unsecured notes due 2022 is unchanged following the company's announcement that it will try to add to the existing notes. Omnicom plans to use net proceeds of the issuance for general corporate purposes. Our long-term corporate credit rating on Omnicom is 'BBB+' and the rating outlook is stable. As of June 30, 2012, Omnicom's debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases, pensions, and acquisition-related liabilities) was 2.6x. Following the proposed add-on, we expect fully adjusted leverage to remain modestly below our 3x leverage threshold for the company at a 'BBB+' rating. Over the longer term, based on our expectation for financial policy, we believe fully adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain in the mid- to high-2x area, despite EBITDA growth. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATING LIST Omnicom Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 3.625% sr unsec notes due 2022 BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.