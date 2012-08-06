FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 6, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2012-2 notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2012-2's issuance is an ABS 
securitization backed by subprime auto loan receivables.
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A through D notes.
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 
support, timely interest and principal payments, collateral characteristics, 
and our stress scenarios, among other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its preliminary ratings to First Investors Auto Owner Trust 
2012-2's $175 million asset-backed notes (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by subprime auto 
loan receivables.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Aug. 6, 2012. 
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 
differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: 
     -- The availability of approximately 32.77%, 29.01%, 22.69%, and 16.96% 
credit support for the class A, B, C, and D notes, respectively, based on 
stressed cash flow scenarios (including excess spread). These credit support 
levels provide more than 3.75x, 3.25x, 2.50x, and 1.90x coverage of our 
8.00%-8.50% expected cumulative net loss range for the class A, B, C, and D 
notes, respectively;
     -- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash 
flow modeling scenarios that are appropriate to the preliminary ratings;
     -- Our expectation that under a moderate, or 'BBB', stress scenario, the 
ratings on the class A and B notes would not decline by more than one rating 
category, which is consistent with our rating stability criteria, and the 
ratings on the class C and D notes would remain within the two-rating category 
outlined in our rating stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability 
Criteria," published May 3, 2010);
     -- The collateral characteristics of the pool being securitized; 
     -- First Investors Financial Services Inc.'s (First Investors') 23-year 
history of originating and underwriting auto loans, 13-year history of 
servicing auto loans for itself and other companies as a third-party servicer, 
and track record of securitizing auto loans since 2000; 
     -- Wells Fargo Bank N.A.'s experience as the committed back-up servicer; 
and
     -- The transaction's payment and legal structures.

 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
 
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Presale: First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2012-2, Aug. 6, 2012
     -- Presale: First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2012-1, Feb. 17, 2012
     -- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. Auto Loan 
Securitizations, Jan. 11, 2011
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- Scenario Analysis: What Would It Take To Cause Downgrades On U.S. Auto 
Loan ABS?, May 7, 2008
 
 
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2012-2
 
Class    Rating      Type          Interest           Amount
                                   rate          (mil. $)(i)
A-1      A-1+ (sf)   Senior        Fixed              22.000
A-2      AAA (sf)    Senior        Fixed             121.000
B        AA (sf)     Subordinate   Fixed               9.000
C        A (sf)      Subordinate   Fixed              14.000
D        BBB (sf)    Subordinate   Fixed               9.000

