TEXT-S&P rates First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2012-2 notes

OVERVIEW -- First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2012-2's issuance is an ABS securitization backed by subprime auto loan receivables. -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A through D notes. -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support, timely interest and principal payments, collateral characteristics, and our stress scenarios, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2012-2's $175 million asset-backed notes (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by subprime auto loan receivables. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Aug. 6, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: -- The availability of approximately 32.77%, 29.01%, 22.69%, and 16.96% credit support for the class A, B, C, and D notes, respectively, based on stressed cash flow scenarios (including excess spread). These credit support levels provide more than 3.75x, 3.25x, 2.50x, and 1.90x coverage of our 8.00%-8.50% expected cumulative net loss range for the class A, B, C, and D notes, respectively; -- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios that are appropriate to the preliminary ratings; -- Our expectation that under a moderate, or 'BBB', stress scenario, the ratings on the class A and B notes would not decline by more than one rating category, which is consistent with our rating stability criteria, and the ratings on the class C and D notes would remain within the two-rating category outlined in our rating stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010); -- The collateral characteristics of the pool being securitized; -- First Investors Financial Services Inc.'s (First Investors') 23-year history of originating and underwriting auto loans, 13-year history of servicing auto loans for itself and other companies as a third-party servicer, and track record of securitizing auto loans since 2000; -- Wells Fargo Bank N.A.'s experience as the committed back-up servicer; and -- The transaction's payment and legal structures. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2012-2 Class Rating Type Interest Amount rate (mil. $)(i) A-1 A-1+ (sf) Senior Fixed 22.000 A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 121.000 B AA (sf) Subordinate Fixed 9.000 C A (sf) Subordinate Fixed 14.000 D BBB (sf) Subordinate Fixed 9.000