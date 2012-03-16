FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates BlackRock Muni N.Y. Intermediate Duration Fund
March 16, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates BlackRock Muni N.Y. Intermediate Duration Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its
short-term 'A-1' rating to BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund
Inc.'s (the fund's) $29.6 million variable-rate demand preferred shares
(VRDP shares) series W-7.	
	
The short-term rating on the VRDP shares is based on our short-term issuer 	
credit rating on Morgan Stanley Bank N.A. ('A-1'), the liquidity provider 	
under the VRDP purchase agreement. The short-term rating addresses the timely 	
repayment of the VRDP shares' liquidation preferences in the event of an 	
optional or mandatory tender.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Request For Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value 	
Securities, published Aug. 31, 2010.	
     -- U.S. Municipal Bond Portfolio Criteria Updated For Closed-End 	
Leveraged Funds, published Dec. 19, 2002.

