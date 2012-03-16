TEXT-S&P raises Delphi Automotive rating to 'BB+'

March 16 - Overview -- U.S.-based auto supplier Delphi's credit measures have improved more than we had assumed. As a result, we have raised our assessment of Delphi's business and financial risk profiles. -- We are raising the corporate credit rating on Delphi to 'BB+' from 'BB'. -- We are also raising the issue ratings on the company's senior secured and unsecured debt to 'BBB' and 'BB+', respectively. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that the credit improvement is sustainable. Rating Action On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Delphi Automotive PLC (the parent of Delphi Corp.), to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our ratings on the senior secured debt of Delphi Corp., the borrower and operating company, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and the senior unsecured debt of Delphi Corp. to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The recovery ratings are unchanged. Delphi Corp. is based in Troy, Mich., although the parent company is incorporated in Jersey. Rationale The upgrade on Delphi reflects our assessment of Delphi's financial risk profile as "intermediate" and the business risk profile as "fair," according to our criteria definitions. Our financial risk assessment incorporates our assumption that current leverage and free cash flow is sustainable. Our business risk assessment takes into account Delphi's product diversity, cost base, and ability to sustain recent profitability, even if the key European market declines at least 5% in 2012. The rating also incorporates our view of Delphi's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria and the company's lack of large near-term debt maturities. We currently expect that Delphi's lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA will remain at about 2x and that adjusted free operating cash flow to total debt will remain more than 10% during a normal downturn and at least 15% in stronger times (adjusted was 28% for 2011). Our assumptions for 2012 include a 1.6% revenue increase and an EBITDA margin of 13.7%. Credit metrics resulting from these assumptions include free operating cash flow (after capital spending) to adjusted total debt of more than 50%. We estimate that leverage for 2012 could decline to somewhat less than 1x. Still, for the longer term, we believe Delphi will operate at about 2x leverage, in order to optimize its capital structure. Delphi's fair business risk profile reflects its participation in the volatile and competitive global auto supplier industry. The industry is highly cyclical and characterized by high fixed costs, capital intensity, volatile raw material costs, and intense pricing pressure from customers and competitors. The fair business risk profile assessment also reflects our belief that Delphi can continue its current profitability gains because of its focused competitive position (following emergence from several years in bankruptcy), restructured cost base including a large portion of low cost labor in the workforce, established No. 1 or No. 2 market share for about 70% of its sales, global manufacturing footprint, and relatively diverse customer base. We believe its value-added products (such as powertrain and electrical components) support the potential for the company to continue earning good double-digit gross margins. Still, we note that the company has limited end-market diversity. About 80% of its sales are to global manufacturers of light vehicles in a highly cyclical and competitive market and about 45% of sales are in Europe. Also, following its emergence from bankruptcy and its November 2011 IPO, various former creditors still own somewhat less than 62% of Delphi's common shares. We assume these shareholders will eventually reduce their stakes, rather than pursue a leveraged recapitalization. Delphi faces uncertainty regarding costs of the European Commission investigation into possible anticompetitive practices at Delphi and some of its competitors. Our rating assumes that Delphi could incur a sizable penalty of about $500 million without hurting the rating. Delphi's 2011 adjusted EBITDA increased about 32% from year-end 2010, supported by higher revenues on steady production volume growth and an expanding gross margin that reached 26.5% by our calculation. The company generated $789 million of free cash flow after capital spending and paid down about $650 million of debt in 2011. Lease-adjusted leverage for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, was 1.3x. Delphi's profitability has improved since its emergence from bankruptcy in October 2009, boosted in large part by higher industry production volumes. Still, we believe Delphi's aggressive restructuring activities during its multiyear stay in bankruptcy is a benefit because of fewer business segments, more diversity of customers, and reduced costs. In Europe, we assume Delphi can mitigate the ongoing downturn because of a manufacturing cost structure that is more flexible than in prior years and also because of improved product mix. Still, high operating leverage remains a risk and could lead to a disproportionate decline in profitability if demand were to drop more than we assume. Delphi's customer base remains somewhat concentrated. Still, the company's exposure to General Motors Co. (GM; BB+/Stable/--) worldwide has declined to 19% of Delphi's overall sales because the company has added new business with other global automakers and divested certain assets. Still, GM and Ford Motor Co. (BB+/Stable/--) together account for nearly 26% of Delphi's global sales. We believe market share losses or sudden prolonged production cuts by either of these automakers (although not likely in North America in the near term) would hurt Delphi's financial results. Delphi's product mix diversity is consistent with our rating. Electrical and electronic systems provide 42% of sales, powertrain systems 31%, electronics and safety 18%, and thermal systems 11%. Other global auto industry participants are able competitors; these include Bosch in powertrain products, Continental AG in electronics and safety, and Denso International America Inc. in thermal products. In our view, many of these competitors have stronger financial profiles than Delphi. Liquidity Delphi's liquidity is adequate under our criteria. We believe the company has adequate sources of liquidity to cover near-term needs, even in the event of an unforeseen EBITDA decline. The company has minimal maturities over the next few years. Our assessment of Delphi's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect Delphi's sources of liquidity, including cash and credit facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months; -- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%; and -- In our opinion, Delphi could absorb a low-probability, high-impact market or operating shock, given its good conversion of EBITDA to cash flow. The company reported $1.4 billion of cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2011. In addition, Delphi had nearly full borrowing availability on its undrawn $1.3 billion revolving credit line, due in March 2016 (less $9 million of letters of credit). Delphi has limited near-term maturities, including a $211 million term loan A due 2016, a $773 million term loan B due 2017, $500 million of 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2019, and $500 million of 6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2021. The term loan A was originally funded at $258 million and the term loan B at $950 million. The lengthy bankruptcy eliminated almost all of Delphi's U.S. pension and postretirement obligations. We expect Delphi to make pension contributions--almost entirely for the U.K. and Mexico--of about $90 million annually in 2012 and 2013. Given our expectation for significant positive cash flow in 2012, we believe Delphi will have adequate liquidity for the pension funding and expected capital spending of about 4.5% of sales (about $800 million annually for 2012 and 2013). Working capital swings in the sector can be significant, but we believe Delphi's cash balances can easily support normal working capital swings of roughly $80 million-$100 million. At the current rating, we believe Delphi has the capacity to make acquisitions of about $1.5 billion in the next three years. This is in addition to making modest share repurchases--the company has authorization from its board to repurchase up to $300 million of common shares in the market during 2012--and funding any possible fine from the European commissioners regarding the ongoing industrywide anticompetitive investigation in the wire harness sector. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Delphi Corp., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Delphi reflects our view that the company can maintain its competitive market position, sustain its EBITDA margin at or near 13.7%, and successfully withstand the weakness in Europe. In particular, we think the company has solid market positions for powertrain, electrical, and electronic architecture components. We assume the company will maintain leverage at no more than 2x and free cash flow generation to adjusted total debt of at least 10%, in a downturn. We assume Delphi's cost base improvements are permanent and, therefore, that the company can sustain adjusted margins of at least 13% in the existing environment of rising auto production volumes. Although we do not expect to do so in the next year, to raise the corporate credit rating to investment-grade we would need to believe that Delphi's business profile was "satisfactory" under our criteria. Given the cyclicality of the auto industry, combined with consistent pricing pressures and exposure to volatile commodity costs, few rated North American auto suppliers have a "satisfactory" business risk profile in our assessment. For example, we would need to believe that the company's business was even more resilient than we currently assume--perhaps because of greater customer diversity and products for which demand would continue to increase more than the industry norm. Also, we would likely need to observe that the shareholder base was much broader, that former creditors had moved on, and that financial policies would be consistent with a higher rating. Alternatively, we could lower the ratings if we believed auto industry markets would not improve as we currently assume, which could occur if the North American economic recovery falters or the European downturn is more severe than we currently observe. This would prevent the company from maintaining the financial measures that we would expect for the rating in the near term. For example, we could lower the ratings if we believed free operating cash flow to adjusted total debt would be less than 10%, perhaps because of flat revenues year-over-year in 2013 and a drop in gross margins to 22%. We could also lower the rating if the company used cash in any quarter for a reason we believed would be likely to persist. The financing of a transforming acquisition, which we have not incorporated into the rating, could also cause us to reassess our rating. 