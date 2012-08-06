FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch assigns Quadrivio SME 2012 Srl final ratings
August 6, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch assigns Quadrivio SME 2012 Srl final ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Quadrivio 2012 SME S.r.l.'s notes final
ratings as follows:

EUR1,740.0m Class A (ISIN IT 0004844673): 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative

The rating of the class A notes addresses the timely payment of interest and 
repayment of principal by legal final maturity in October 2060.

The transaction is a static cash flow securitisation of a EUR2,770.5m portfolio 
of loans granted to Italian small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) 
originated by Credito Valtellinese, Credito Artigiano, Cassa di Risparmio di 
Fano and Credito Siciliano, four banks of the Credito Valtellinese group 
(CreVal, 'BBB'/Negative/'F3').

The rating of the class A notes is based on collateral quality, available credit
enhancement and transaction structural features. The class A notes benefit from 
37.2% credit enhancement provided by the subordination of the unrated class B 
notes and by an amortizing cash reserve. At closing, the fully funded cash 
reserve was equal to 3.5% of the class A notes outstanding balance and is 
subject to a floor equal to 50% of the initial cash reserve amount. There is no 
principal deficiency ledger mechanism in the transaction. All excess spread is 
used to amortise the most senior class of notes regardless of the level of 
defaults.

The class A notes' Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's Outlook on the Republic of 
Italy ('A-'/Negative/'F2').

